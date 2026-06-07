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FCC Chairman Calls the Media Out Over Scott Pelley

Jacob B. | 2:20 PM on June 07, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

"One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch," tweets Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr. "You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that."

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That tweet responds to a tweet by Byron York.

That is strong commentary from the man in charge at the FCC. He employs the phrase "one of the reasons," implying that there are more reasons. Those other reasons could include but not be limited to bias, outside agendas, lack of comprehensiveness, substandard work, inattention to consumers, and pandering for customers.

Chairman Carr specifies this commentary to be about "legacy journalists," and he uses the adjective "completely" ahead of the phrase "out of touch." That is important because journalism may come with a certain degree of being "out of touch," but should not render a journalist "completely," a word that connotes totality, out of the societal stream of daily life. Journalists may not be up on everything that goes on, but those who take forward the banner of the press should not be clueless about everything that is happening. It cannot be solitary because context must be applied to any form of journalism. Big journalism must take heed before the practice as we understand it dies.

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