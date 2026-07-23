Pint-Sized RI Rep. Enrique Sanchez Vows Biblical Payback on ICE for Deporting His MS-13 Neighbor

Enrique Sanchez is a state representative in Rhode Island. He is also a very disturbed square man who seems to have emotional regulation issues (full disclosure: we are not licensed Doctors, but there is definitely something wrong with this little fellow. Prayers up!).

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Fighting and dealing with ICE since last year has f*****d me up in the head after trying to protect and defend hundreds and hundreds of our community members in Providence and across Rhode Island.



Your day of reckoning will come motherf****rs. I swear to god. — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) July 23, 2026

Honestly, Enrique was likely very screwed up in the head long before this last year and his dealing with ICE, but we digress.

Rhode Island state rep Enrique Sanchez, who previously called ICE "Nazi Gestapo thugs" for "kidnapping" his "neighbor" (a known Honduran MS-13 gang member w/ a rap sheet for fentanyl trafficking) now says to ICE:



"Your day of reckoning will come motherf**kers. I swear to God." https://t.co/5GgNWZazCW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 23, 2026

Enrique clearly doesn't know what words mean either. ICE is not the 'Gestapo'.

Apparently, Enrique is upset his neighbor was taken by ICE. His neighbor was a gang member who trafficked Fentanyl.

It ain't your job to fight ice if you don't like federal law enforcement get the f*** out of the country — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) July 23, 2026

Just another Democrat who hates our country.

Any more DUI’s recently? pic.twitter.com/6viBgLaRFe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

Of course he's a drunk.

Here you are Enrique, driving drunk endangering innocent lives like a selfish moron.

Your opinions are MOOT.

YOU endanger lives!!! Shameful. pic.twitter.com/x9N8KO6K32 — SheIsSealed!🙏 (@Frisky_gaijing) July 23, 2026

Enrique is a sick individual.

Because of smears and attacks like this, our ICE officers are now facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists.



Instead of vilifying law enforcement, State Rep.… https://t.co/PE7AJADBpJ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 23, 2026

Elected officials are instigating attacks on the people protecting our borders. It's sickening.

Regardless of political differences, this tweet is dangerous and could reasonably be interpreted as threatening toward federal agents. I call on Governor McKee and Helena Foulkes to immediately denounce this rhetoric. It is outrageous and despicable. @NatPoliceAssoc @GLFOP… https://t.co/0cpMkgDo7m — Aaron Guckian for RI (@GuckianRI) July 23, 2026

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There is no excuse for this kind of tweet directed at people doing their jobs.

This is a violent threat that should be taken seriously. He is part of the morales campaign. https://t.co/cFC1wS7Zv6 — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) July 23, 2026

No biggie, just one of our state reps here in RI. https://t.co/GQXdxOSFRu — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) July 23, 2026

He needs anger management classes, stat.

What are you going to do? Eat them? https://t.co/Rl0JgB012z — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) July 23, 2026

Don't give him any ideas.

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