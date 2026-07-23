Jamaican National Working as Southwest Flight Attendant Arrested by ICE After Years-Long O...
Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart They’d Be Slandered for Introducing Buildings That Lend Books...
Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump...
Black Lives Matter Protests Break Out in WI Where Man Who Stabbed Cop...
Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version...
VIP
Dem. Chuck Schumer Worried Trump’s Focus on Exposing Voter Fraud Will Help Him...
Ally of Senate Candidate Caught on Camera Bragging About Doxxing ICE Agent
Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for...
BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FA...
REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant...
Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
NJ Gov Sherrill's Furious That Trump's Made Her the Poster Dem for the...
OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and...
New Jersey Caught Letting 6,600 Non-Citizens Register To Vote

Pint-Sized RI Rep. Enrique Sanchez Vows Biblical Payback on ICE for Deporting His MS-13 Neighbor

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on July 23, 2026
Meme

Enrique Sanchez is a state representative in Rhode Island. He is also a very disturbed square man who seems to have emotional regulation issues (full disclosure: we are not licensed Doctors, but there is definitely something wrong with this little fellow. Prayers up!).

Advertisement

Honestly, Enrique was likely very screwed up in the head long before this last year and his dealing with ICE, but we digress.

Enrique clearly doesn't know what words mean either. ICE is not the 'Gestapo'. 

Apparently, Enrique is upset his neighbor was taken by ICE. His neighbor was a gang member who trafficked Fentanyl.

Recommended

Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump in Years of Lawsuits
justmindy
Advertisement

Just another Democrat who hates our country. 

Of course he's a drunk.

Enrique is a sick individual. 

Elected officials are instigating attacks on the people protecting our borders. It's sickening. 

Advertisement

There is no excuse for this kind of tweet directed at people doing their jobs. 

He needs anger management classes, stat. 

Don't give him any ideas.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FENTANYL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RHODE ISLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump in Years of Lawsuits
justmindy
Black Lives Matter Protests Break Out in WI Where Man Who Stabbed Cop Was ‘Executed’ by Police
Brett T.
Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart They’d Be Slandered for Introducing Buildings That Lend Books for Free
Brett T.
Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’
Warren Squire
Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
Grateful Calvin
Jamaican National Working as Southwest Flight Attendant Arrested by ICE After Years-Long Overstay
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump in Years of Lawsuits justmindy
Advertisement