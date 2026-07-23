Jamaican National Working as Southwest Flight Attendant Arrested by ICE After Years-Long Overstay

ICE arrested a Southwest Airlines flight attendant while he was working for being in America illegally.

🚨 JUST IN: ICE has ARRESTED a Southwest Airlines flight attendant ON THE WORKSITE because he is a Jamaican illegal alien, per @BillMelugin_



LFG! Worksite enforcement is what I voted for!



Lorenzo Thompson came to the US under Biden, and overstayed his visa



GOOD RIDDANCE 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/gRcZ8jBiMl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

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Apparently, Southwest needs to do a better job keeping up with the citizenship status of their employees. Yikes!

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE has arrested a Southwest Airlines flight attendant while at work on July 14th. DHS says Lorenzo Thompson is a Jamaican illegal alien who came to the US on a visa on 4/27/2021, which was set to expire on 10/16/2021, but he illegally… pic.twitter.com/WGcetRDFFo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 23, 2026

So he "accidentally" overstayed his visa by FIVE years.

WTF?! ICE just arrested an ILLEGAL ALIEN who was working as a FLIGHT ATTENDANT for @SouthwestAir



Flight attendants do a LOT more than just serve you drinks. They’re in charge of your SAFETY in an emergency.



Southwest needs to be PUNISHED for hiring illegals https://t.co/NvgDe90a1H — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026

It's just completely unacceptable.

Illegal aliens are in our planes too!?! https://t.co/5UA1x1PEcT — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 23, 2026

🇺🇸 THIS is what I voted for. https://t.co/HUNueoEcff — HockeyBlonde (@Shannon07905149) July 23, 2026

There are people in America legally, who are looking for jobs as flight attendants. Those jobs should be reserved for American citizens.

gonna enjoy a whole new flight now...lmao https://t.co/mwXLSsHUwp — ✝️ Jake Gonzales (@jakegonz73) July 23, 2026

Welp ...

I would have left them on the plane and fly over Jamaica and pushed him out of the plane, with a parachute of course! https://t.co/sVMfFsKOR3 — Jimmy C (@JimmyC15629442) July 23, 2026

That's the new ICE, home delivery program. They haven't worked out all the wrinkles yet.

How the hell do we have illegals on our aircraft??? https://t.co/9MNVgp3V26 — Big Red (@Barbarossa1776) July 23, 2026

That's a great question.

That's a reason to celebrate.

Southwest needs to be fined $1000.00 for every day he worked for them! You hire an illegal over an American, all companies or businesses should be fined $1000.00 for every day that illegal worked for them! Simple! https://t.co/0CVVuUdLL8 — Phil (@gotufuckr) July 23, 2026

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There has to be monetary consequences for these companies or they won't stop.

If @SouthwestAir is employing an illegal alien, how are they withholding taxes?



The @USTreasury needs to audit their books. https://t.co/qggiPJmsyt — HomoConBear (@HomoConBear) July 23, 2026

Was he using a fake ID or a fake Social Security number? If Southwest knew he wasn't a citizen, were they double checking his papers were renewed? Did they ask to see the new paperwork? They need to pony up some answers.

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