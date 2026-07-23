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Jamaican National Working as Southwest Flight Attendant Arrested by ICE After Years-Long Overstay

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

ICE arrested a Southwest Airlines flight attendant while he was working for being in America illegally. 

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Apparently, Southwest needs to do a better job keeping up with the citizenship status of their employees. Yikes!

So he "accidentally" overstayed his visa by FIVE years. 

It's just completely unacceptable.

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There are people in America legally, who are looking for jobs as flight attendants. Those jobs should be reserved for American citizens. 

Welp ...

That's the new ICE, home delivery program. They haven't worked out all the wrinkles yet.

That's a great question.

That's a reason to celebrate.

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There has to be monetary consequences for these companies or they won't stop. 

Was he using a fake ID or a fake Social Security number? If Southwest knew he wasn't a citizen, were they double checking his papers were renewed? Did they ask to see the new paperwork? They need to pony up some answers.  

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Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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