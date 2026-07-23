Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump in Years of Lawsuits

Senator Eric Schmitt has released an internal memo from the Biden Administration detailing plans to block President Trump's deportations.

BREAKING: I am releasing a newly obtained internal Presidential memorandum from the Biden White House.



It details how Biden was advised to block President Trump's deportation of 3.1 MILLION noncitizens—including Tren de Aragua members—through “Temporary” Protected Status. pic.twitter.com/oIquq3pRm7 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

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The memo, which appears to be misdated, is from Biden's "Senior Advisors" in the waning days of his lame duck presidency.



It was the pitch to expand TPS “before YOU leave office.” His team was searching for ways to lock in his mass-migration regime before Trump took power. — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

The Biden Administration actually schemed to keep gang members in the country. Thanks, Joe.

TPS gives foreign nationals work permits and protection from deportation.



A “redesignation” expands that shield to newly arrived migrants.



Biden’s team was considering making millions more eligible—then leaving President Trump to process the claims. https://t.co/MA9Xu16qQ6 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

That's terrifying.

The memo openly discusses rushing TPS extensions/redesignations and new designations before January 20 specifically to shield people from “President-elect Trump’s planned mass deportations.”



It frames the lame duck's team’s actions as a deliberate barrier. pic.twitter.com/M6um8kVE13 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

Biden and his advisors are truly terrible people.

A week after receiving this memo, President Biden extended TPS for nearly 1,000,000 noncitizens, protecting them from deportation.



This shows this memo probably led to a concrete mass migration action. pic.twitter.com/e2Ai9jSfA1 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

Biden tried to turn TPS into a 3.1-million-person deportation shield, protect Tren de Aragua members, and trap President Trump in years of litigation.



All to reject the will of the people.



I am going to keep fighting TPS until we get the job done. https://t.co/njzGOZypTv — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2026

Everyone knows Biden was barely lucid so the people ACTUALLY running his administration made these decisions.

Obtained memo shows Biden’s advisors plotting to use “Temporary” Protected Status to shield 3.1 million people, including Tren de Aragua members, and trap Trump in years of litigation. Not a theory. A written plan. https://t.co/pIWOsn5aax — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) July 23, 2026

They planned to do this before Biden left office so Trump would spend the four years of his second term embroiled in litigation (that's currently happening on some level) and criminals would not be deported.

Democrats really hate America.

Who were the “Senior Advisors”?!!!!!!! https://t.co/aWLnfNFuCm — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) July 23, 2026

Probably Barack Obama and Susan Rice. Heh.

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New Jersey apparently had thousands.

Biden and Mayorkas should both pay for their crimes! https://t.co/lKtmzJGauU — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) July 23, 2026

Diabolical betrayal of Americans🇺🇸 https://t.co/Z6WYr4vC8M — angela thomas (@angelathomas22) July 23, 2026

Just another example.

Pure corruption of the DNC never let a democrat hold power again! #Wisconsin https://t.co/vVtCq3zDKv — Linda (@HonestAlways2) July 23, 2026

That's why Americans need to vote in the mid-terms.

Why did they always have to bold YOU and YOUR when sending memos to Biden? Was he that senile, that he had to be constantly reminded that he was President and responsible for all this? https://t.co/ih2UNjohkc — Quentin Kramer (@QuentinWKramer) July 23, 2026

Probably.

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