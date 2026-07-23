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Bombshell Biden Memo: Not So Temporary TPS to Shield Illegals & Trap Trump in Years of Lawsuits

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Senator Eric Schmitt has released an internal memo from the Biden Administration detailing plans to block President Trump's deportations. 

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The Biden Administration actually schemed to keep gang members in the country. Thanks, Joe.

That's terrifying.

Biden and his advisors are truly terrible people.

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Everyone knows Biden was barely lucid so the people ACTUALLY running his administration made these decisions.

They planned to do this before Biden left office so Trump would spend the four years of his second term embroiled in litigation (that's currently happening on some level) and criminals would not be deported. 

Democrats really hate America.

Probably Barack Obama and Susan Rice. Heh.

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New Jersey apparently had thousands.

Just another example.

That's why Americans need to vote in the mid-terms.

Probably.

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DONALD TRUMP ERIC SCHMITT JOE BIDEN TREN DE ARAGUA

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