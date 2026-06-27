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Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because It Hurts Their Communities

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:02 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are fuming over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the ‘temporary’ in Temporary Protection Status really means temporary. To cope, Democrats immediately turned to lying and emotional appeals. Speaking of lying, Democrat Pramila Jayapal laughably claimed that Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump, specifically on ending illegal immigration and deporting the millions of foreigners in America, are actually highly upset with the court’s TPS decision. That’s about as likely as Jayapal winning a beauty contest. In other words, it’s not happening.

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Here she is on MS NOW. (WATCH)

If it were, the MAGA host would have laughed in her jumbled Picasso-like face.

Posters are laughing at the absurdity of Jayapal’s sudden deep ‘love’ for MAGA communities.

She’s likely never stepped foot in one of them.

Commenters say she's got Republicans’ reaction to temporary Haitians and other foreigners going home completely backward.

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Exactly, MAGA wants to see more foreigners expelled.

Posters are countering Jayapal’s ridiculous lie with the undeniable truth about how MAGA genuinely feels about deportations.

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That remains to be seen. But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lose their minds, lie constantly, encourage lawlessness, and make irrational emotional appeals. You know, they'll do what they always do.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

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