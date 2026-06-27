Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because It Hurts Their Communities

Democrats are fuming over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the ‘temporary’ in Temporary Protection Status really means temporary. To cope, Democrats immediately turned to lying and emotional appeals. Speaking of lying, Democrat Pramila Jayapal laughably claimed that Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump, specifically on ending illegal immigration and deporting the millions of foreigners in America, are actually highly upset with the court’s TPS decision. That’s about as likely as Jayapal winning a beauty contest. In other words, it’s not happening.

Advertisement

Here she is on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Jayapal: “Across the country, Republicans who voted for Trump understand that this immigration agenda is not good for their communities."



Pramila Jayapal. Finger on the pulse of Trump voters. pic.twitter.com/ThsIUcXz34 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

That's why she is sharing her opinion on the most Republican of networks — jdilly (@jdilly02047625) June 26, 2026

If it were, the MAGA host would have laughed in her jumbled Picasso-like face.

Posters are laughing at the absurdity of Jayapal’s sudden deep ‘love’ for MAGA communities.

Really touching when Communists pretend to care about Republicans. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 27, 2026

Very Concerned™️ about what’s happening in conservative communities. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

She’s likely never stepped foot in one of them.

Commenters say she's got Republicans’ reaction to temporary Haitians and other foreigners going home completely backward.

WTF is she talking about?? It’s the greatest thing that could happen to my community. She’s out of her damn mind. — CajunPollywoginTX (@cajunpollywogTX) June 27, 2026

What is she talking about?! Everyone I know was freaking thrilled to have ICE here in northern NJ. — DonnaCattolica (@DonnaCattolica) June 27, 2026

I’ve never once seen a Patriot Republican call for less deportations. — geek en vogue (@geekenvogue) June 26, 2026

BS! We voted to remove them ALL!! It was a mandate. — TwatterjailbirdPAM🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@twatterjailbird) June 27, 2026

If anything, Trump supporters would like to see an exponential increase in illegal alien deportations. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) June 26, 2026

Exactly, MAGA wants to see more foreigners expelled.

Posters are countering Jayapal’s ridiculous lie with the undeniable truth about how MAGA genuinely feels about deportations.

This dumbass doesn’t realize that the only Trump voters that aren’t happy with the immigration agenda are mad he hasn’t gone far enough. — Thai J (@ThaiJ1226) June 27, 2026

Yes, Trump could be more aggressive, especially with legal immigration, but he's still the best President in history on the issue. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 26, 2026

Agree with all of that. I’m very interested in how the TPS situation is going to be handled in the coming months; what that’s actually going to look like in terms of deportations. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

Advertisement

That remains to be seen. But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lose their minds, lie constantly, encourage lawlessness, and make irrational emotional appeals. You know, they'll do what they always do.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.