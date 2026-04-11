Rep. Pramila Jayapal Gives Away Dem Plans 'When We Regain Power' (Get This in GOP Midterm Ads!)

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal keeps dreaming out loud about what her party will do if they regain power both in the upcoming midterms and in the presidential election two years after that.

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Everything is backwards with the Democrats. In their dream world, the people who enforce laws are the criminals and those who break them are celebrated victims who should be compensated:

Jayapal wants the people enforcing federal immigration law to be prosecuted and for illegals to receive "reparation."



If given the chance, Democrats will try to jail ICE agents and pass a bill to pay illegals for the trauma of being here illegally.pic.twitter.com/iodC7mphCo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2026

If you thought things were bad when it comes to national and border security during the Biden years, just wait and see what would happen if this bunch gets back in control.

Here's Jayapal's latest. A little sneak preview of what the Dems have in mind:

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal says that if Democrats gain power, they are going to dismantle immigration enforcement.



JAYAPAL: “When we take power, we’re going to...dismantle ICE and CBP in the way that I think they should be.” pic.twitter.com/7IIxHQZz1l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2026

She just doesn't care how many Americans lives have been ruined as a result of the invasion of illegals that the Biden administration invited. It's all about political power and Dems like Jayapal just don't give a damn how many citizens are harmed in the process.

This is precisely why the Dems can't win ever again. https://t.co/k7UP3iEjhd — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 10, 2026

Couple that with the Dems impeaching Trump every other day if they get back congressional control and the Republicans need to whip up some midterm motivation big time.

Believe them when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/j3S5rg5M1i — Immigration Accountability Project Action (@iaproject) April 10, 2026

Always.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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