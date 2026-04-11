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Rep. Pramila Jayapal Gives Away Dem Plans 'When We Regain Power' (Get This in GOP Midterm Ads!)

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on April 11, 2026
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Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal keeps dreaming out loud about what her party will do if they regain power both in the upcoming midterms and in the presidential election two years after that. 

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Everything is backwards with the Democrats. In their dream world, the people who enforce laws are the criminals and those who break them are celebrated victims who should be compensated

If you thought things were bad when it comes to national and border security during the Biden years, just wait and see what would happen if this bunch gets back in control. 

Here's Jayapal's latest. A little sneak preview of what the Dems have in mind:

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She just doesn't care how many Americans lives have been ruined as a result of the invasion of illegals that the Biden administration invited. It's all about political power and Dems like Jayapal just don't give a damn how many citizens are harmed in the process. 

Couple that with the Dems impeaching Trump every other day if they get back congressional control and the Republicans need to whip up some midterm motivation big time. 

Always. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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