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Party Priorities: Dem Pramila Jayapal Says ICE Must Be Prosecuted and Illegal Aliens Awarded Reparations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrat Party’s unrelenting effort to paint federal agents as criminals and illegal aliens as long-suffering saints continues. On Friday, Democrat Pramila Jayapal said she wants members of ICE and other immigration enforcement agents to be prosecuted… for doing what they’ve been hired to do. She went even further by demanding that illegal aliens should also get ‘reparations.’

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Listen to this insanity. (WATCH)

It’s craziness mixed with hatred for America.

Unsurprisingly, Jayapal and her fellow Democrats keep conveniently forgetting the real victims: Americans who have suffered injury and death at the hands of her party’s illegal aliens.

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The Democrat Party has a new love, and it’s not Americans.

Posters note that nothing is stopping Jayapal from showering illegal aliens with money from her own purse.

Democrats' wages should be garnished to fund the arrests and deportation costs associated with ridding ourselves of the foreign hordes they let pour across our southern border.

Commenters say that Democrats can not be trusted to deal with illegal immigration. They rightfully fear the party regaining power.

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It increasingly feels like that may be the only option since Democrats are firmly on the side of people who are not even citizens. It’s impossible to have a nation when the concern and energy of one party is solely focused on people from anywhere but here.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL SECURITY

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