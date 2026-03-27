Party Priorities: Dem Pramila Jayapal Says ICE Must Be Prosecuted and Illegal Aliens Awarded Reparations

The Democrat Party’s unrelenting effort to paint federal agents as criminals and illegal aliens as long-suffering saints continues. On Friday, Democrat Pramila Jayapal said she wants members of ICE and other immigration enforcement agents to be prosecuted… for doing what they’ve been hired to do. She went even further by demanding that illegal aliens should also get ‘reparations.’

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Listen to this insanity. (WATCH)

Jayapal wants the people enforcing federal immigration law to be prosecuted and for illegals to receive "reparation."



If given the chance, Democrats will try to jail ICE agents and pass a bill to pay illegals for the trauma of being here illegally.pic.twitter.com/iodC7mphCo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2026

That she is in Congress is a testament to the utter stupidity of her constituency. — 🐘A Sane School Teacher in FL (@katarucreator) March 27, 2026

When we thought we had seen it all, they go down to a new level of insanity. — Armon Turner Echols (@TurnerEchols) March 27, 2026

It’s craziness mixed with hatred for America.

Unsurprisingly, Jayapal and her fellow Democrats keep conveniently forgetting the real victims: Americans who have suffered injury and death at the hands of her party’s illegal aliens.

What about the trauma the true American citizen has endured through all of this chaos - esp those who have victims of fraud, assault and homocide. — Sharon Lucas (@TnlucasLucas) March 27, 2026

I think the American taxpayer needs some reparations from all these thieves — serena sobrino (@SerenaSobrino) March 27, 2026

If anyone deserves reparations it's the families who lost members as the the result of illegal immigration. Lunacy has reached epidemic levels in the Democrat Party. — Steve Johnson (@SteveJohns12554) March 27, 2026

The Democrat Party has a new love, and it’s not Americans.

Posters note that nothing is stopping Jayapal from showering illegal aliens with money from her own purse.

What's stopping her from paying reparations out of her own monies? That would really show people how serious she is about this. — Jim (@jim_powerquiz) March 27, 2026

Take it out of her salary!! We are done paying for these ILLEGALS — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) March 27, 2026

Democrats' wages should be garnished to fund the arrests and deportation costs associated with ridding ourselves of the foreign hordes they let pour across our southern border.

Commenters say that Democrats can not be trusted to deal with illegal immigration. They rightfully fear the party regaining power.

It is unbelievable that these leftist lunatics are on the side of illegals breaking the law by the simple act of being in America illegally but want to prosecute the people trying to uphold the law.. — YetToBeDetermined (@y2bdetermined) March 27, 2026

This is a clear example of why Democrats can never be trusted with power ever again. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) March 27, 2026

Fund the criminals, lock up the law enforcement. That makes no sense whatsoever and for it to come from a congressman’s mouth shows what democrats have been planning for decades. The total control over our country. — Gagged Gangster (@LarryThorn86645) March 27, 2026

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They're essentially campaigning for more illegals to stay and not self-deport. At this point, we've got so many irons in the fire that they can do that. We should've focused on securing our nation. If the Democrats (Commies) get back into power, we're at war here at home. — John 🇺🇸 Nightvision (@JVonSovereign) March 27, 2026

Sometimes seems like only a civil war will save this country. The rot from the democRats is just too deep. — Unleashed (@Unleashedrsn) March 27, 2026

It increasingly feels like that may be the only option since Democrats are firmly on the side of people who are not even citizens. It’s impossible to have a nation when the concern and energy of one party is solely focused on people from anywhere but here.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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