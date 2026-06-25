Elizabeth Warren's on the Warpath After SCOTUS Allows Trump to Enforce the 'T' Part of TPS

The Supreme Court released some big decisions today that have triggered the Democrats yet again. The first one related to immigration was a SCOTUS reversal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that noncitizens not in the U.S. should be considered to have "arrived" in the country:

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... We have our third case. It is Mullin v. Al Otro Lado and is also written by Justice Alito. The court reverses the 9th Circuit in major immigration case. The Ninth Circuit held that noncitizens who were turned away before they could enter the U.S. had “arrived in” the United… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

They'd "arrived" in the U.S. when they were still in Mexico? That's nuts, and a SCOTUS majority agreed.

That brings us to Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The Democrats wanted "temporary" to be forever and that's not the definition of that word:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can cancel the temporary protected status for thousands of Haitians and Syrians.



Thousands of immigrants are currently under the protection. https://t.co/7l1KQAw3jW — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2026

Real Democrat senator and fake Cherokee Indian, Elizabeth Warren, is heap big mad at that ruling and came running out of her wigwam in a fury after it was released:

The Supreme Court is letting Trump ignore laws set by Congress and send hardworking, legal immigrants into imminent danger in Haiti, Syria, and other violent countries. It’s horrific.



This decision is a disaster for the rule of law and a disaster for thousands of families. https://t.co/f3tAI2p75I — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 25, 2026

Can somebody please explain to Warren what the "T" in "TPS" stands for? Also, nobody gets ratioed these days quite like Liz.

Learn what temporary means and get back to us — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 25, 2026

Bingo.

No. It’s letting Trump *use* the laws set by Congress. If you want those laws to say different things, or to decline to delegate the authority in the first instance, then change them. You are in Congress. https://t.co/UhlmsdldjO — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 25, 2026

“Why is the Court interpreting the laws as written, as opposed to what I want them to say?”



An ongoing series by Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/6SS48UnTjS — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 25, 2026

If only Warren were in a legislative body that could change the way laws are written. Oh wait.

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