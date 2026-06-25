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Elizabeth Warren's on the Warpath After SCOTUS Allows Trump to Enforce the 'T' Part of TPS

Doug P. | 1:56 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Supreme Court released some big decisions today that have triggered the Democrats yet again. The first one related to immigration was a SCOTUS reversal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that noncitizens not in the U.S. should be considered to have "arrived" in the country:

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They'd "arrived" in the U.S. when they were still in Mexico? That's nuts, and a SCOTUS majority agreed.

That brings us to Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The Democrats wanted "temporary" to be forever and that's not the definition of that word:

Real Democrat senator and fake Cherokee Indian, Elizabeth Warren, is heap big mad at that ruling and came running out of her wigwam in a fury after it was released:

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Can somebody please explain to Warren what the "T" in "TPS" stands for? Also, nobody gets ratioed these days quite like Liz. 

Bingo.

If only Warren were in a legislative body that could change the way laws are written. Oh wait.

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

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