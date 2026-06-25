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BIG (YUGE) Day for Trump Administration on Immigration: Detailed Thread Explains SCOTUS Rulings (WINS!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jonathan Turley is on the scene as the Supreme Court races toward the finish line of its term, with a dozen cases still hanging in the balance and several major rulings already landing in the Trump administration’s favor.

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Here's the breakdown from Turley:

Interestingly enough:

But wait, there's more.

Vampire Law.

Heh.

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Awwww.

Third case:

Hoo boy.

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And that's all, folks.

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