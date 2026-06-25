BIG (YUGE) Day for Trump Administration on Immigration: Detailed Thread Explains SCOTUS Rulings (WINS!)

Jonathan Turley is on the scene as the Supreme Court races toward the finish line of its term, with a dozen cases still hanging in the balance and several major rulings already landing in the Trump administration’s favor.

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We have twelve cases still in the pipeline for Supreme Court decisions today. This is unlikely to be the last day of the term, but I will be covering the cases at 10 am. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

Here's the breakdown from Turley:

...We have our first opinion. It is Monsanto v. Durnell and written by Justice Kavanaugh for a 7-2 court. The court holds that the federal insecticide law preempts state law on labeling. Interesting dissent combo of Gorsuch and Jackson. https://t.co/caltkc3cUS — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

Interestingly enough:

...That was the same result as my Supreme Court class in arguing and voting on the case (both in predicting the result and on the merits)... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

But wait, there's more.

...We have our second opinion today. It is Wolford v. Lopez! Justice Alito strikes down the Vampire Law in a 6-3 decision. I wrote earlier that this was the correct and likely result. https://t.co/saY4Elb6bV — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

Vampire Law.

Heh.

...Alito: "the law now before us severely burdens the ability to carry a firearm in much of the rest of the State by prohibiting firearms on private property without the express and affirmative consent of the property owner. This law departs sharply from the standard common-law… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

Awwww.

Third case:

... We have our third case. It is Mullin v. Al Otro Lado and is also written by Justice Alito. The court reverses the 9th Circuit in major immigration case. The Ninth Circuit held that noncitizens who were turned away before they could enter the U.S. had “arrived in” the United… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

Hoo boy.

... Alito: "The context in which the phrase 'arrives in the United States' is used in the immigration statutes at issue here supports an ordinary-meaning reading. So does the presumption against extraterritoriality. We therefore reverse."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

...Dissent by Sotomayor: "The Court’s illogical interpretation is driven almost entirely by a fixation on a single word: “in.” Words, however, must be read in context and with attention to how they fit into the statute as a whole." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

...So far a big day for Alito in stopping vampires and spirits. He put a stake in the heart of the Vampire Law in Hawaii and barred asylum seekers who are only in the United States in spirit... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

...We have our next opinion. It is another big one: Mullin v. Doe. The court rules in favor of the Administration in ending the Temporary Protected Status for Syrian and Haitian nationals. Big day for the Trump Administration on immigration in combination with the Mullin v. Al… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 25, 2026

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And that's all, folks.

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