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'Trump GONE? We COMING': What Illegals Waiting in Mexico Just Openly Said About Dems Is DAMNING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on June 25, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

In a revealing dispatch from southern Mexico, migrants waiting to enter the United States are openly celebrating Democratic efforts to slash funding for border enforcement agencies like DHS and ICE. They’re biding their time until President Trump leaves office, confident that the removal of those 'obstacles' will make it easy to head north in large numbers. 

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The comments underscore just how much the current administration’s enforcement push has disrupted the flow - and how eagerly some are counting down the days until the pressure eases.

Hey, if they want to tell the truth about Democrats versus Republicans... we suppose that's their prerogative.

Watch:

Once he leaves, they will head north.

WTF?

But you know, Democrats don't let them vote in elections or anything.

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So honest.

Let us pray.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO

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BIG (YUGE) Day for Trump Administration on Immigration: Detailed Thread Explains SCOTUS Rulings (WINS!) Sam J.
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