'Trump GONE? We COMING': What Illegals Waiting in Mexico Just Openly Said About Dems Is DAMNING (Watch)

In a revealing dispatch from southern Mexico, migrants waiting to enter the United States are openly celebrating Democratic efforts to slash funding for border enforcement agencies like DHS and ICE. They’re biding their time until President Trump leaves office, confident that the removal of those 'obstacles' will make it easy to head north in large numbers.

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The comments underscore just how much the current administration’s enforcement push has disrupted the flow - and how eagerly some are counting down the days until the pressure eases.

Hey, if they want to tell the truth about Democrats versus Republicans... we suppose that's their prerogative.

Watch:

NEW: Migrants in Mexico told me they are glad Democrats have worked to defund DHS/ICE and they are waiting for Trump to not be president so they can enter the U.S.



"But that is okay, they should remove [DHS funding]."



"Once he leaves, we will head north. Why not?"



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/cGsx7hddEY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2026

Once he leaves, they will head north.

WTF?

Absolutely insane…



Migrants in Mexico say they are waiting for Democrats to win to cross the US border.



"Once Trump leaves, we will all head north." pic.twitter.com/Wn6D2Egy9T — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 24, 2026

But you know, Democrats don't let them vote in elections or anything.

"I will not arrive and worry about being deported. I would rather stay here until [Trump] leaves."



Full article from my trip reporting on a migrant caravan that recently left Tapachula, Chiapas. https://t.co/jmxMx8JVcX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2026

So honest.

Thanks for giving us yet another reason to vote Vance/Rubio in 2028. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) June 24, 2026

Let us pray.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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