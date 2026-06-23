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WITCH-With-a-B Tara Palmeri Airs Pro-Life Rep's Ectopic Pregnancy Even After She Begged Her Not to (VID)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on June 23, 2026
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Independent 'journalist' Tara Palmeri sat down with pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack for what was supposed to be a wide-ranging interview. Somewhere in the conversation, the Florida Republican shared deeply personal details about a life-threatening medical emergency during pregnancy.

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An eptopic pregnancy.

Cammack made one simple request afterward: leave that part out.

You can guess what the witch-with-a-B did ... 

Now, should Cammack have trusted Palmeri? God no.

But does that justify what Palmeri did here? God no.

Cammack has spoken publicly about parts of her experience before, but she specifically asked for this portion to stay private. Palmeri chose clicks and agenda over respecting that boundary. In an era when media figures constantly lecture everyone else about consent, privacy, and 'trusting women,'it’s striking how quickly those principles evaporate when the subject is a conservative who doesn’t toe the approved line.

Ugly stuff, indeed.

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Post continues:

... painful, only to have it twisted for political points.

But that's what this is really all about. Not sharing a story, not talking about important things. No. It's about scoring cheap points even if it means selling your soul, assuming Palmeri has one in the first place.

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Tags:

ABORTION CONGRESS FLORIDA HEALTHCARE PRO-LIFE

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