WITCH-With-a-B Tara Palmeri Airs Pro-Life Rep's Ectopic Pregnancy Even After She Begged Her Not to (VID)

Independent 'journalist' Tara Palmeri sat down with pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack for what was supposed to be a wide-ranging interview. Somewhere in the conversation, the Florida Republican shared deeply personal details about a life-threatening medical emergency during pregnancy.

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An eptopic pregnancy.

Cammack made one simple request afterward: leave that part out.

You can guess what the witch-with-a-B did ...

After this powerful interview, pro-life Congresswoman Kat Cammack asked me not to air the story of her near-fatal pregnancy complication. But her firsthand account of seeking emergency medical care under Florida’s abortion laws is too important to ignore. Full interview out now. pic.twitter.com/DfBKYjDvpW — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 21, 2026

Now, should Cammack have trusted Palmeri? God no.

But does that justify what Palmeri did here? God no.

Cammack has spoken publicly about parts of her experience before, but she specifically asked for this portion to stay private. Palmeri chose clicks and agenda over respecting that boundary. In an era when media figures constantly lecture everyone else about consent, privacy, and 'trusting women,'it’s striking how quickly those principles evaporate when the subject is a conservative who doesn’t toe the approved line.

New York Times journalists: *catch and kills 3 women’s stories of intimate partner violence to protect a Senate candidate* … “surely no one will ever violate the trust of women more than we just did…”



Tara: Hold my beer! https://t.co/nKFIqIKTS0 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 23, 2026

Ugly stuff, indeed.

I suffered an ectopic pregnancy and underwent the same treatment as @Kat_Cammack. Neither of us had an abortion, and to suggest otherwise is wrong.



I also feel terrible for her that she shared something profoundly personal and painful, only to have it twisted for political… https://t.co/IGxabjYLLG — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) June 23, 2026

Post continues:

... painful, only to have it twisted for political points.

But that's what this is really all about. Not sharing a story, not talking about important things. No. It's about scoring cheap points even if it means selling your soul, assuming Palmeri has one in the first place.

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