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Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart They’d Be Slandered for Introducing Buildings That Lend Books for Free

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As our own Warren Squire reported early Thursday morning, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared on The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart and, when asked by Stewart about the Democratic Socialists of America's platform of abolishing prisons and borders, Mamdani flashed his trademark "trust me" smile and said, "If you have more than one socialist in a room and there isn't disagreement, then you don't have more than one socialist in a room." So, is that a yes or a no on abolishing prisons and borders?

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In another segment of the podcast, Mamdani played the card that so many socialists do on X—claim that roads, fire departments, and public schools are all examples of socialism at work. Mamdani told Stewart he'd be slandered if he suggested putting up a building that loans out books for free.

The post continues:

… new ideas are slandered today and yet that’s the library. And the same thing with the fire department and the same thing with public schools”

First of all, it's not slandering a Democratic Socialist to call them a socialist and to point to the DSA's official party platform. Second, no, it's not the same thing.

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So Ben Franklin and Andrew Carnegie were socialists and didn't know it?

Agreed.

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A lot of us do, and that fake smile isn't fooling us. It's funny how Mamdani thinks he'd be "slandered" for inventing public libraries.

So, how about seizing property, abolishing the police, and emptying the prisons? Libraries aren't part of the DSA platform.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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