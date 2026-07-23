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Spin and Grin: Mayor Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart DSA Members Disagree on Abolishing Prison and Borders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:32 AM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

Political commentator Jon Stewart hosted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his podcast Wednesday. Stewart asked Mamdani if the insane, anti-American political goals stated by his fellow Democratic Socialists of America members give him pause. The perpetually grinning Mamdani then lied that there was mass disagreement between DSA members on platform issues like abolishing prisons and borders. There’s clearly not.

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But Stewart bought it, apparently. (WATCH)

DSA members agree on goals such as abolishing prisons, eliminating the U.S. Senate, and ending border enforcement. Mamdani is lying that there’s any room for nuance or disagreement.

Commenters say Mamdani’s perpetual smile doesn't fool anyone who’s paying attention.

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Of course he agrees with all of it. He simply doesn’t want to have to defend letting illegal aliens and other criminals roam free.

Commenters understand that the less Mamdani explains why he agrees with the DSA, the more likely the gullible will believe he wants to do good things.

Ah, the softer side of abolishing prisons.

Posters say Stewart offered no real pushback, while fawning over Mamdani.

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Stewart is just one in a long line of useful idiots who will give Mamdani and his DSA pals a pass until it’s too late to stop them. It’s enough to put a permanent smile on the face of a Democratic Socialist.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK

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