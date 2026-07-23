Spin and Grin: Mayor Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart DSA Members Disagree on Abolishing Prison and Borders

Political commentator Jon Stewart hosted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his podcast Wednesday. Stewart asked Mamdani if the insane, anti-American political goals stated by his fellow Democratic Socialists of America members give him pause. The perpetually grinning Mamdani then lied that there was mass disagreement between DSA members on platform issues like abolishing prisons and borders. There’s clearly not.

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But Stewart bought it, apparently. (WATCH)

Jon Stewart asks Mamdani if he's comfortable with DSA 'abolish prisons and borders' positions.



Mamdani: "If you have more than one socialist in a room and there isn't disagreement, then you don't have more than one socialist in a room."



"'I'm comfortable with disagreement." pic.twitter.com/Qn9VoOOO5P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

THERE's THAT SHARK GRIN...AS HE DODGES the QUESTION... — wilsontctctc (@wilsontctc) July 22, 2026

DSA members agree on goals such as abolishing prisons, eliminating the U.S. Senate, and ending border enforcement. Mamdani is lying that there’s any room for nuance or disagreement.

Commenters say Mamdani’s perpetual smile doesn't fool anyone who’s paying attention.

How do you know someone is a sleazy snake oil salesman?

They always have a big grin on their face... — Russell (@russell_m) July 22, 2026

It's perpetually plastered on — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

A translation please of what he just meant with that totally evasive and nonsensical reply?



He may think this, but his hyena like smile fools no one. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 22, 2026

Most likely translation: "I agree with it, but I'm not willing to say so." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

Of course he agrees with all of it. He simply doesn’t want to have to defend letting illegal aliens and other criminals roam free.

Commenters understand that the less Mamdani explains why he agrees with the DSA, the more likely the gullible will believe he wants to do good things.

That makes no sense. If there is not even one core issue that socialists can agree upon, then socialism does not exist. He just doesn’t want to be open to criticism for supporting a controversial issue. — Gordon Waugh (@boboosta) July 23, 2026

Watching Mamdani dance around the DSA’s push to erase prisons and borders by turning it into a cute “socialists disagree” line shows exactly how these debates get softened for TV. The ideology is extreme, but the performance is always about making it sound harmless. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) July 22, 2026

Ah, the softer side of abolishing prisons.

Posters say Stewart offered no real pushback, while fawning over Mamdani.

The lack of follow up on an evasive answer tells you all you need to know about Jon Stewart. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) July 22, 2026

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I didn’t have @jonstewart propping up commies in my 2026 bingo card…. — BowTiedMoto (@RussellPar5s) July 22, 2026

Stewart doesn’t understand. These people don’t disagree with us. They want to kill us with a smile on their face. — Valley Bee (@MADDurngoValley) July 23, 2026

Stewart is just one in a long line of useful idiots who will give Mamdani and his DSA pals a pass until it’s too late to stop them. It’s enough to put a permanent smile on the face of a Democratic Socialist.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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