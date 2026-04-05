Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of Milk Left In the Sun



Anyone who is shocked that the Democrats chose Tampon Tim Walz to run with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election might do well to remember that this isn't the first time the party has picked a bumbling, embarrassing doofus as their vice presidential nominee.

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Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton picked the Walz prototype known as Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who has never met a rake that he couldn't stomp on.

Yesterday, as American military forces, led by President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, were preparing for the incredible, heroic rescue of a downed F-15 WSO in the mountains of southern Iran, Kaine was busy pleading to the 'humanitarian' Iranian military.

No, really.

We are trying to rescue a downed American in Iran. Hegseth’s boasts about “no quarter,” “no mercy,” and axing “stupid rules of engagement” mean we have to hope that Iran follows the humanitarian laws that US leaders now dismiss. https://t.co/PqagF9fa3L — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 4, 2026

Of course, Hegseth has never once issued a 'no quarter' order, but that's almost beside the point when compared to the stunning level of stupidity in the second half of Kaine's post.

Humanitarian? Iran? Seriously?

The Iranian regime has girls raped before they're executed, @timkaine. They support Hamas, Hezbollah and lots of other terrorism. They have women tortured, raped and murdered for not wearing hijabs. So you hope that Iran follows humanitarian laws, do you REALLY. https://t.co/OH2iCn0kPh — Tim Skellett (@Gurdur) April 5, 2026

Kaine's attempt at drawing a moral equivalence between the US military and Iran is as disgraceful as his nonexistent memory.

Did Iran follow “humanitarian laws” when they blew up the Beirut barracks? https://t.co/J2Nd1EyaFq — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 5, 2026

Oh, right. Kaine conveniently forgot about that attack, along with the countless other terrorist attacks that Iran has either carried out or financed over the past half-century.

When have the mullahs ever "followed humane laws", Tim?



When they skinned a CIA station chief alive?



When they ordered the rape of condemned women prior to execution to ensure they could not enter paradise?



When the executed 40,000 Iranians to maintain power?



💩 🧠 https://t.co/dFiu7kDLZn — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) April 5, 2026

According to Iranian historian Ervand Abrahamian, here are some of the other 'humanitarian' practices Iran follows with its dissidents and prisoners:

... whipping, sometimes of the back but most often of the feet with the body tied on an iron bed; the qapani; deprivation of sleep; suspension from ceiling and high walls; twisting of forearms until they broke; crushing of hands and fingers between metal presses; insertion of sharp instruments under the fingernails; cigarette burns; submersion under water; standing in one place for hours on end; mock executions; and physical threats against family members. Of these, the most prevalent was the whipping of soles, obviously because it was explicitly sanctioned by the sharia.

How lovely.

These are Senator Kaine's new best friends.

Tim Kaine getting into Hirono territory here with this absolute gem https://t.co/Wdnkev79UE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 5, 2026

That's some rarified air of idiocy, but Kaine belongs in it, right up there with Mazie.

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Tim Kaine, you sniveling, pearl-clutching hall monitor of the Senate—congrats on another masterclass in limp-wristed virtue signaling while a downed American pilot is out there dodging Iranian goons.



"We have to *hope* Iran follows humanitarian laws"? Buddy, the mullahs just… https://t.co/Hu7mHQ9ja2 — Mandy (@AmericangirlMNM) April 5, 2026

'Sniveling, pearl-clutching hall monitor of the Senate.'

That tracks.

Senator Kaine - Tim - the Iranians aren't going to follow international humanitarian law. They never have & they never will. That's kind of their whole thing, you know?



I can't believe someone this stupid almost became Vice President. https://t.co/n4RAAdOaqG — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) April 5, 2026

Stupid seems to be the pattern with Democratic VP candidates. Kaine, Walz, and Joe Biden were their last three.

Tim Kaine thinks that Iranian leaders who chant ‘Death to America’ are going to follow humanitarian laws with our downed pilot. You can’t make this 💩 up. https://t.co/yYGoEc5gYd — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) April 5, 2026

Obviously, Kaine's tweet aged like a jug of warm milk left in the desert sun after news broke this morning of the successful rescue.

Refresh your web browser, Goofball. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 5, 2026

Hi Tim. Any update? Clown. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 5, 2026

Kaine did not, in fact, provide an update.

In fact, he hasn't posted a word of gratitude to our military after they brought the pilot home with no American casualties.

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We know. Shocking, right?

The second downed pilot has been rescued and I imagine the Democrats are pissed about it because they won’t be able to post more clueless insanity like this: https://t.co/QZBUY6pf42 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 5, 2026

Oh, the left is BIG MAD today at how brilliantly our military and intelligence services pulled off the rescue.

Can’t you act like you’re on our side at least one time? — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) April 5, 2026

He can't. It's impossible for him. Because, as the great account InfantryDort pointed out early this morning, he was never on our side to begin with.

Nor is his son.

Oh that’s right, you’re the spineless America-hating senator who’s son is an arrested anarchist pic.twitter.com/gyfnV0b4tq — Troy Niedermaier (@NiedermaierTroy) April 5, 2026

Kaine probably wishes we'd forget about his America-hating scion.

We will not.

It was so dumb, it earned some salty, NSFW language from veterans.

On behalf of every single member of the USAF that has earned those silver wings and put their a**es in harm's way, I feel compelled to tell you to go f*** yourself. You are what is wrong with America and we the people will rid her of the disease that you have become. Sorry pos. — Tabcat (@BrianCa26943682) April 5, 2026

He's an embarrassment to Virginia as well.

While we know you don’t have the class or grace to apologize, It’s absolutely amazing that you haven’t had the common sense to delete this. — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) April 5, 2026

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'Common sense' and 'Tim Kaine' don't belong in the same hemisphere as each other, let alone the same sentence.

But if Kaine wants a firsthand look at how 'humanitarian' the Iranian regime is, we'd be happy to buy him a plane ticket to one of downtown Tehran's many prisons.





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Endorsed! Corrupt Clintonista Marc Elias Accidentally Makes the Best Case Ever for Harmeet Dhillon

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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