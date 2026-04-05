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Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of Milk Left In the Sun

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis


Anyone who is shocked that the Democrats chose Tampon Tim Walz to run with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election might do well to remember that this isn't the first time the party has picked a bumbling, embarrassing doofus as their vice presidential nominee. 

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Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton picked the Walz prototype known as Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who has never met a rake that he couldn't stomp on. 

Yesterday, as American military forces, led by President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, were preparing for the incredible, heroic rescue of a downed F-15 WSO in the mountains of southern Iran, Kaine was busy pleading to the 'humanitarian' Iranian military. 

No, really. 

Of course, Hegseth has never once issued a 'no quarter' order, but that's almost beside the point when compared to the stunning level of stupidity in the second half of Kaine's post. 

Humanitarian? Iran? Seriously? 

Kaine's attempt at drawing a moral equivalence between the US military and Iran is as disgraceful as his nonexistent memory. 

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Oh, right. Kaine conveniently forgot about that attack, along with the countless other terrorist attacks that Iran has either carried out or financed over the past half-century.

According to Iranian historian Ervand Abrahamian, here are some of the other 'humanitarian' practices Iran follows with its dissidents and prisoners: 

... whipping, sometimes of the back but most often of the feet with the body tied on an iron bed; the qapani; deprivation of sleep; suspension from ceiling and high walls; twisting of forearms until they broke; crushing of hands and fingers between metal presses; insertion of sharp instruments under the fingernails; cigarette burns; submersion under water; standing in one place for hours on end; mock executions; and physical threats against family members. Of these, the most prevalent was the whipping of soles, obviously because it was explicitly sanctioned by the sharia.

How lovely. 

These are Senator Kaine's new best friends. 

That's some rarified air of idiocy, but Kaine belongs in it, right up there with Mazie. 

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'Sniveling, pearl-clutching hall monitor of the Senate.'

That tracks.

Stupid seems to be the pattern with Democratic VP candidates. Kaine, Walz, and Joe Biden were their last three. 

Obviously, Kaine's tweet aged like a jug of warm milk left in the desert sun after news broke this morning of the successful rescue. 

Kaine did not, in fact, provide an update. 

In fact, he hasn't posted a word of gratitude to our military after they brought the pilot home with no American casualties. 

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We know. Shocking, right? 

Oh, the left is BIG MAD today at how brilliantly our military and intelligence services pulled off the rescue. 

He can't. It's impossible for him. Because, as the great account InfantryDort pointed out early this morning, he was never on our side to begin with.

Nor is his son. 

Kaine probably wishes we'd forget about his America-hating scion. 

We will not. 

It was so dumb, it earned some salty, NSFW language from veterans. 

He's an embarrassment to Virginia as well. 

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'Common sense' and 'Tim Kaine' don't belong in the same hemisphere as each other, let alone the same sentence. 

But if Kaine wants a firsthand look at how 'humanitarian' the Iranian regime is, we'd be happy to buy him a plane ticket to one of downtown Tehran's many prisons. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH TIM KAINE

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