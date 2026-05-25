Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody
City of Minneapolis Says to Gather This Memorial Day and Celebrate the Life...
'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War...
Dave Portnoy EMBARRASSES Graham Platner's Team for Thinking He Would 'Play Footsy with...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for His First Remembrance...
Graham Platner Slammed Long-Serving Politicians While Bernie Sanders Stood Next to Him and...
VIP
Liberal Celebs Sounding Alarms About the First Amendment Need Some Reminders
EPIC Thread Compares Principled Libertarian Thomas Massie to Conspiracy-Obsessed Populist...
Margaret Brennan's Attempt to Goad 2 Medal of Honor Recipients Into Bashing America...
Fear-Mongering Fail-Fest! John Stossel Marks 20th Anniversary of Al Gore's An Inconvenient...
VIP
Nick Sortor Made Me Cry on X … the Reason Why Will Make...
GRRL, BYE: Auto-Pen Justice Who Can't Define a Woman Lectures SCOTUS on 'Impartiality'...
Roseanne Just Needs ONE Brutally Honest Post to End Thomas Massie's Days-Long CRASH...
Miranda Devine Has a GREAT Offer for Hunter Biden 'Instead of Taking Swipes...

CBS News: For Group of Vietnam Vets, Opposing Trump’s Proposed Arch Is ‘True Loyalty’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 25, 2026
Meme screenshot

It's Memorial Day, not Veterans Day. Still, CBS News thought it would mark the occasion by shining the spotlight on a small group of Vietnam veterans who are standing up to President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. We could take or leave the arch. Still, we call B.S. on most of the arguments against it, like it will obscure the view of Arlington National Cemetery, or that it will be a monument to Trump himself. It's the nation's 250th birthday, and Trump is going all out.

Advertisement

Remember, there is no shoe-leather journalism anymore. Activists email press releases to every media outlet they can, hoping that some editor will pick up on it and assign a reporter or two (and maybe a cameraman) to talk to the spokesperson whose contact information is in the release. In this case, CBS News decided it was worth a story.

Arden Farhi and Jacob Rosen report:

Shaun Byrnes and Jon Gundersen have served multiple presidents throughout their decades in the military and State Department. Now, as retirees, they're taking on the commander-in-chief in a court of law. 

In February, Gundersen and Byrnes, alongside another Vietnam veteran and a historian, sued to stop construction of the 250-foot arch that is set to be built in a currently empty traffic circle between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

They argue the project has been rushed and the administration hasn't gotten proper congressional approval. The arch, they say, would disrupt the symbolic connection between the Lincoln Memorial and the Robert E. Lee Memorial, a carefully considered sightline meant to convey unity after the Civil War.

So, four people.

"Byrnes said he joined the suit, which is led by the Public Citizen Litigation Group, out of respect for fallen soldiers buried in Arlington," CBS News reports. So now we know who sent out the press release. "Byrnes had hoped to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery, but if the arch is built, he said he would 'reconsider' his burial location."

Recommended

Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody
Brett T.
Advertisement

So two guys in their 80s, plus a third vet who didn't want to be identified, along with a historian, have signed onto a lawsuit brought by something called the Public Citizen Litigation Group. We went to Public Citizen's website and got hit with a pop-up ad to donate: "Public Citizen is fighting, suing, and organizing against the Trump regime. Donate today to support our work." Click past that to its about page, and you get, "With rare exceptions, we don’t participate in partisan political activities or endorse any candidates for elected office."

Advertisement

We wonder if it made one of those race exceptions in 2024.

CBS News, you don't have to do a story for every activist group that sends in a press release. Or you could look for Vietnam vets who support the arch and the president. You know, do some journalism.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP VETERANS WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War With Iran'
Brett T.
City of Minneapolis Says to Gather This Memorial Day and Celebrate the Life of George Floyd
Brett T.
Roseanne Just Needs ONE Brutally Honest Post to End Thomas Massie's Days-Long CRASH OUT and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Dave Portnoy EMBARRASSES Graham Platner's Team for Thinking He Would 'Play Footsy with a Nazi' (Emails)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody Brett T.
Advertisement