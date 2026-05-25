CBS News: For Group of Vietnam Vets, Opposing Trump’s Proposed Arch Is ‘True Loyalty’

It's Memorial Day, not Veterans Day. Still, CBS News thought it would mark the occasion by shining the spotlight on a small group of Vietnam veterans who are standing up to President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. We could take or leave the arch. Still, we call B.S. on most of the arguments against it, like it will obscure the view of Arlington National Cemetery, or that it will be a monument to Trump himself. It's the nation's 250th birthday, and Trump is going all out.

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For a group of Vietnam vets, standing up to Trump's proposed D.C. arch is true loyalty https://t.co/09NueeaAbQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2026

Remember, there is no shoe-leather journalism anymore. Activists email press releases to every media outlet they can, hoping that some editor will pick up on it and assign a reporter or two (and maybe a cameraman) to talk to the spokesperson whose contact information is in the release. In this case, CBS News decided it was worth a story.

Arden Farhi and Jacob Rosen report:

Shaun Byrnes and Jon Gundersen have served multiple presidents throughout their decades in the military and State Department. Now, as retirees, they're taking on the commander-in-chief in a court of law. In February, Gundersen and Byrnes, alongside another Vietnam veteran and a historian, sued to stop construction of the 250-foot arch that is set to be built in a currently empty traffic circle between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. They argue the project has been rushed and the administration hasn't gotten proper congressional approval. The arch, they say, would disrupt the symbolic connection between the Lincoln Memorial and the Robert E. Lee Memorial, a carefully considered sightline meant to convey unity after the Civil War.

So, four people.

"Byrnes said he joined the suit, which is led by the Public Citizen Litigation Group, out of respect for fallen soldiers buried in Arlington," CBS News reports. So now we know who sent out the press release. "Byrnes had hoped to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery, but if the arch is built, he said he would 'reconsider' his burial location."

Too bad. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 25, 2026

2.7 Million served in Vietnam and you found two guys who hate Donald Trump so that you could run an anti-Patriotic story attacking American military excellence on Memorial Day.

Congrats, you are turds to your core. 🫡🇺🇸 — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 25, 2026

Communist Broadcast Service.

You fools just can’t kick the habit, can you. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 25, 2026

Stop with “vets standing up to Trump” BS.



You can be wrong and still be a vet.



But in this case they have TDS and wrong. — Paris Mike (@ParisMike2021) May 25, 2026

This is the dumbest argument I’ve ever heard. Loyalty to what? The bureaucracy? — LadyM (@Lady_LAM08) May 25, 2026

Is there a group that supports this? Probably. But y’all show the America haters only. — TexasCindy (@cindytexas23) May 25, 2026

"...a group..."

Yeah, and another group is cool with it.

Give it a freaking rest. — Keith Yeadon (@KeithYeadon2) May 25, 2026

The old "Vietnam vets" take. So, much more credible when taking cheap shots at Trump. — MO (@MOneill225) May 25, 2026

How hard does the left have to search to find stories critical of President Trump? If they would only report actual events and focus on the positive, their job would be easier. — Smidge of Truth (@Smidge_of_Truth) May 25, 2026

TDS every day, all day. The left are insane. — Biker Forever (@dylanvaughanaz) May 25, 2026

So two guys in their 80s, plus a third vet who didn't want to be identified, along with a historian, have signed onto a lawsuit brought by something called the Public Citizen Litigation Group. We went to Public Citizen's website and got hit with a pop-up ad to donate: "Public Citizen is fighting, suing, and organizing against the Trump regime. Donate today to support our work." Click past that to its about page, and you get, "With rare exceptions, we don’t participate in partisan political activities or endorse any candidates for elected office."

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We wonder if it made one of those race exceptions in 2024.

CBS News, you don't have to do a story for every activist group that sends in a press release. Or you could look for Vietnam vets who support the arch and the president. You know, do some journalism.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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