'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War With Iran'

This editor was shocked to see this Memorial Day post from Rep. Ilhan Omar. It's perfectly stated.
On Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 25, 2026
We’re forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.
Bravo to her social media team. They managed not to add a third paragraph starting with "But …."
And then there is the official account of the Democrats. This Memorial Day, they're honoring a special subset of all of those who gave their lives for their country. They're remembering the 13 heroes who have died "in Trump's war with Iran."
Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/4Act0DK7Js— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026
Is it just us, or are the Democrats callously using the deaths of these service members to take a shot at President Donald Trump?
There isn't a low enough circle in Hell for you: pic.twitter.com/PiVqnV0YGZ— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 25, 2026
You people are depraved.— JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) May 25, 2026
This is one of the most vile, repulsive, and utterly disgusting displays of disrespect I’ve ever seen on a solemn day of remembrance for our fallen heroes. GO FUCK YOURSELF!— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 25, 2026
So it's not just us.
Democrats once again prove why they are the most hated, most despised, most disgusting group of people in human history.— J (@JayTC53) May 25, 2026
This is why you will never win election again. Now do the 13 fallen due to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal where he gave a stand down order.
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Wow, that’s a classy tweet on Memorial Day.— TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 25, 2026
Today, we hope and pray there is a special place in hell for whoever posted this.— Michael M Brinkley 毕可 (@mm_brinkley) May 25, 2026
You just can't stop being ghouls for one day, can you?— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 25, 2026
Repulsive freaks.
What is wrong with you?— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 25, 2026
Yes, we do honor them.— Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) May 25, 2026
...and you can go fuck yourself for using their deaths for your political points.
I’m a registered Democrat and this is VILE— Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) May 25, 2026
Politicizing the sacrifice of American soldiers on Memorial Day is a new low.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 25, 2026
The Democratic Party is making it very hard to justify being a Democrat in 2026.
Using the fallen on Memorial Day to make a political statement is highly inappropriate.— Spence Rogers ✟ (@SpenceRogers) May 25, 2026
I bet you wonder why you lose.— Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) May 25, 2026
You people are ghouls.
What in the actual fuck is wrong with you?— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 25, 2026
Admit it: the only thing that would make this post better in your mind is more names and pictures you could add to it.— Stink Eye (@thestinkeye) May 25, 2026
P.S. This is Carter's war, not Trump's.
This is one of the most vile posts I’ve seen on this platform. Ever.— Liberty Lover (@lover_liberty68) May 25, 2026
"Today, we exploit the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war with Iran." Fixed it.
We're amazed this is still up.
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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
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