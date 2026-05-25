'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War With Iran'

This editor was shocked to see this Memorial Day post from Rep. Ilhan Omar. It's perfectly stated.

On Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.



We’re forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 25, 2026

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Bravo to her social media team. They managed not to add a third paragraph starting with "But …."

And then there is the official account of the Democrats. This Memorial Day, they're honoring a special subset of all of those who gave their lives for their country. They're remembering the 13 heroes who have died "in Trump's war with Iran."

Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/4Act0DK7Js — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

Is it just us, or are the Democrats callously using the deaths of these service members to take a shot at President Donald Trump?

There isn't a low enough circle in Hell for you: pic.twitter.com/PiVqnV0YGZ — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 25, 2026

You people are depraved. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) May 25, 2026

This is one of the most vile, repulsive, and utterly disgusting displays of disrespect I’ve ever seen on a solemn day of remembrance for our fallen heroes. GO FUCK YOURSELF! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 25, 2026

So it's not just us.

Democrats once again prove why they are the most hated, most despised, most disgusting group of people in human history.



This is why you will never win election again. Now do the 13 fallen due to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal where he gave a stand down order. — J (@JayTC53) May 25, 2026

Wow, that’s a classy tweet on Memorial Day. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 25, 2026

Today, we hope and pray there is a special place in hell for whoever posted this. — Michael M Brinkley 毕可 (@mm_brinkley) May 25, 2026

You just can't stop being ghouls for one day, can you?



Repulsive freaks. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 25, 2026

What is wrong with you? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 25, 2026

Yes, we do honor them.



...and you can go fuck yourself for using their deaths for your political points. — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) May 25, 2026

I’m a registered Democrat and this is VILE — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) May 25, 2026

Politicizing the sacrifice of American soldiers on Memorial Day is a new low.



The Democratic Party is making it very hard to justify being a Democrat in 2026. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 25, 2026

Using the fallen on Memorial Day to make a political statement is highly inappropriate. — Spence Rogers ✟ (@SpenceRogers) May 25, 2026

I bet you wonder why you lose.



You people are ghouls. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) May 25, 2026

What in the actual fuck is wrong with you? — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 25, 2026

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Admit it: the only thing that would make this post better in your mind is more names and pictures you could add to it.



P.S. This is Carter's war, not Trump's. — Stink Eye (@thestinkeye) May 25, 2026

This is one of the most vile posts I’ve seen on this platform. Ever. — Liberty Lover (@lover_liberty68) May 25, 2026

"Today, we exploit the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war with Iran." Fixed it.

We're amazed this is still up.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.