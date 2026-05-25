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'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War With Iran'

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 25, 2026
Various

This editor was shocked to see this Memorial Day post from Rep. Ilhan Omar. It's perfectly stated. 

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Bravo to her social media team. They managed not to add a third paragraph starting with "But …."

And then there is the official account of the Democrats. This Memorial Day, they're honoring a special subset of all of those who gave their lives for their country. They're remembering the 13 heroes who have died "in Trump's war with Iran." 

Is it just us, or are the Democrats callously using the deaths of these service members to take a shot at President Donald Trump?

So it's not just us.

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"Today, we exploit the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war with Iran." Fixed it.

We're amazed this is still up.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN VETERANS

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