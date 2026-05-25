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Monday Morning Meme Madness

City of Minneapolis Says to Gather This Memorial Day and Celebrate the Life of George Floyd

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 25, 2026
Twitter

Remember what a busy day President Joe Biden had when the Transgender Day of Visibility fell on Easter Sunday? He had to juggle the two as if they were equivalent. As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was ratioed into the sun for posting five times about the sixth anniversary of the death of George Floyd before remembering to slap up a picture of a flag and remind that it's also Memorial Day.

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It didn't stop there, though. Frey made sure the City of Minneapolis posted a photo of beautiful George Floyd Square on Memorial Day and reminded people to gather, be with community, and honor Floyd's life. We'll be gathering today, but not for Floyd. We have priorities.

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What is a city supposed to do when Memorial Day happens to fall on George Floyd Day? Why, gather together as a community and honor Floyd's life.

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