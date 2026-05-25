City of Minneapolis Says to Gather This Memorial Day and Celebrate the Life of George Floyd

Remember what a busy day President Joe Biden had when the Transgender Day of Visibility fell on Easter Sunday? He had to juggle the two as if they were equivalent. As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was ratioed into the sun for posting five times about the sixth anniversary of the death of George Floyd before remembering to slap up a picture of a flag and remind that it's also Memorial Day.

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It didn't stop there, though. Frey made sure the City of Minneapolis posted a photo of beautiful George Floyd Square on Memorial Day and reminded people to gather, be with community, and honor Floyd's life. We'll be gathering today, but not for Floyd. We have priorities.

Today we remember George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/GYP27DF0DB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 25, 2026

This is an insult to every Gold Star family. Truly delusional & disgusting post today of all days. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 25, 2026

For reference, they did this ON MEMORIAL DAY and their X feed otherwise makes no reference to our brave war dead. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 25, 2026

It is simply impossible for Minneapolis to get any more loathsome. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 25, 2026

The elite of Minneapolis can't stop being evil, but at least they are willing to beclown themselves as hard as possible. pic.twitter.com/xZTnpO3S8Z — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) May 25, 2026

It’s Memorial Day you filth — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) May 25, 2026

How about honoring the service members who gave their lives so that Floyd could be a piece of shit drug addict. — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) May 25, 2026

Consider the inequality of celebrating a known criminal over the members of our military that died to defend your right to look like complete douche canoes on the internet.



Absolute buffoonery — definitely not advice (@notadvice) May 25, 2026

"...and honor George Floyd's life."



Question for you, @CityMinneapolis - Can you provide two or three examples of Floyd's lifetime accomplishments to honor that did not involve law enforcement or courts or assault or robbery or drugs? — Jason Beale (@jabeale) May 25, 2026

Honoring his life of crime. You guys are really special. 🤪 — Elizabeth76 🇺🇸 (@__Elizabeth76) May 25, 2026

No thanks I'll celebrate the sacrifice of over a million Americans for the cause of freedom over a drug addict. Thanks — Todd Spears (@toddspears1776) May 25, 2026

Absolutely disgusting to post this on Memorial Day, when we should be remembering real heros. — BowTiedLoon | Degen Island Physician (@BowTiedLoon) May 25, 2026

What is a city supposed to do when Memorial Day happens to fall on George Floyd Day? Why, gather together as a community and honor Floyd's life.

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