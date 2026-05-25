Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for His First Remembrance on Memorial Day

Today is of course Memorial Day, when we honor our fallen American servicemember patriots and heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

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It's become quite obvious that the leftist mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has a very different definition of "fallen hero" than most Americans.

Before any social media mention of Memorial Day, Frey posted this to X:

Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago.



That moment changed our city forever. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

That wasn't the only one. Frey had a five-post thread dedicated to Floyd.

I was wondering why flags were at half staff today. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 25, 2026

People let Frey know that he has twisted priorities, considering the day.

5 posts TODAY about George Floyd



0 posts about Memorial Day https://t.co/v06wNr9Q26 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 25, 2026

Minneapolis mayor recognizes the real meaning of Memorial Day https://t.co/xKj6Pq1HAI — Magills (@magills_) May 25, 2026

At first I thought this had to be a parody. I thought no way this fruity ass mayor was possibly honoring George Floyd on Memorial Day… But here it is. https://t.co/Q0hrtdh5zK — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 25, 2026

The mayor did get to Memorial Day, though it was a couple of hours after his tribute to Floyd:

Memorial Day is a time to remember the brave service members who gave their lives for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.



We owe them — and the families who carry their memory forward — our deepest gratitude. pic.twitter.com/v8I2tuzr77 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Don't bother, Frey, everybody knows where your loyalties lie.

Looks like I shamed you into recognizing Memorial Day Jake. Too bad you felt obligated to celebrate George Floyd first. FAIL. — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 25, 2026

Took you two hours after your Floyd tribute on Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/azdjG0rFFF — Michael Williams (@DBCotton1882) May 25, 2026

We're not surprised, but still.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Mayor Frey).

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