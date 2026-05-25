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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for His First Remembrance on Memorial Day

Doug P. | 1:11 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Today is of course Memorial Day, when we honor our fallen American servicemember patriots and heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. 

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It's become quite obvious that the leftist mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has a very different definition of "fallen hero" than most Americans. 

Before any social media mention of Memorial Day, Frey posted this to X

That wasn't the only one. Frey had a five-post thread dedicated to Floyd.

People let Frey know that he has twisted priorities, considering the day.

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The mayor did get to Memorial Day, though it was a couple of hours after his tribute to Floyd:

Don't bother, Frey, everybody knows where your loyalties lie. 

We're not surprised, but still. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Mayor Frey). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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