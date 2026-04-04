Protesters March on Good Friday to Site of ‘Crucifixions’ of George Floyd, Renee Good, Alex Pretti

This editor has admitted he's not the most devout Christian, but even he thought it was sacrilegious for a group of activists to march on Good Friday to remember those unjustly killed like Christ. Dozens of Minneapolis residents held a "crucifixion pilgrimage" to George Floyd Square, as well as the sites of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE officers.

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👀 Aaand let’s take a look at how Minnesota’s corporate media is covering Good Friday… pic.twitter.com/ww36rs75t5 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) April 4, 2026

It looks even worse on video. Here, a reporter who looks suspiciously like MS NOW's Chris Hayes listens as a reverend tells how crucifixions are still going on in Minneapolis. They bring up the word "pain" about 20 seconds into the segment, and that's all this editor was feeling sitting through the entire two minutes.

🚨 Minneapolis residents held a “crucifixion pilgrimage” to George Floyd Square and the memorials for Renee Good and Alex Pretti.



They are comparing their political martyrs to the literal crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.



Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/k67XAEOQXy — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 4, 2026

This is so blasphemous. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) April 4, 2026

God will not be mocked. He'll take care of them. — MAGA MEEMAW (@magameemaw62) April 4, 2026

Oh good grief. Father forgive them for they know not what they do. — Cheryl Young (@itscherylyoung) April 4, 2026

So, their Jesus is George Floyd? — CudaBlue (@Kathlee40590417) April 4, 2026

Isn't that obvious?

I saw that, beyond disgusting.



Just when you thought they couldn’t sink any lower🤦🏼‍♀️ — Harley Glam Girl (@UpNorth_OnWater) April 4, 2026

Sorry folks there is no comparison, between the trauma Jesus Christ went through to the so called 'trauma' the community of Minneapolis has went through — DonBerre (@berre_don) April 4, 2026

They even stopped at a mall where Somali businesses "suffered" during Operation Metro Surge.

The most destructive mechanism in modern society is the ability to self-identify as a victim where no victimization has occurred. — OldSchoolPhD (@OldSchoolPhD) April 4, 2026

I’m left speechless over this — Mary Anne Summers (@MaryAnnsIsle) April 4, 2026

@WCCO It’s clear, this “news” org is nothing more than a broken and unethical propaganda outlet. Comparing criminals to Jesus is outrageous. It’s being run by deeply mentally ill people. Wow. — DC (@Spindrifter66) April 4, 2026

This is the most blasphemous thing I've ever seen. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) April 4, 2026

We pray to our God. The left are Godless creatures who pray for criminals. — Rugman 🇺🇲 (@paul_zoell68952) April 4, 2026

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With due respect, it's not insane. It's blatantly blasphemous. And @WCCONews happily went along with it, participating in it, because it affirmed their political views and secularist religion. — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) April 4, 2026

Yep, they assigned a reporter and cameraman to cover the entire three-hour debacle.

The insanity is real. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 4, 2026

We are truly ready for an asteroid when we false worship a fentanyl addict. Best of luck with those adult decisions — Thoughtfare (@NextChapter) April 4, 2026

And they went crazy over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth not holding a Catholic mass at the Pentagon on Good Friday.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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