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Protesters March on Good Friday to Site of ‘Crucifixions’ of George Floyd, Renee Good, Alex Pretti

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on April 04, 2026
Twitchy

This editor has admitted he's not the most devout Christian, but even he thought it was sacrilegious for a group of activists to march on Good Friday to remember those unjustly killed like Christ. Dozens of Minneapolis residents held a "crucifixion pilgrimage" to George Floyd Square, as well as the sites of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE officers. 

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It looks even worse on video. Here, a reporter who looks suspiciously like MS NOW's Chris Hayes listens as a reverend tells how crucifixions are still going on in Minneapolis. They bring up the word "pain" about 20 seconds into the segment, and that's all this editor was feeling sitting through the entire two minutes.

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Isn't that obvious?

They even stopped at a mall where Somali businesses "suffered" during Operation Metro Surge.

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Yep, they assigned a reporter and cameraman to cover the entire three-hour debacle.

And they went crazy over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth not holding a Catholic mass at the Pentagon on Good Friday.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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