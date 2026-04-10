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Tim Miller Stomps on Not One But TWO Rakes Trying to Dunk on Melania Trump's English

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:35 AM on April 10, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

The only thing sadder than a leftist woman trying to be a mean girl to other women on X is when a leftist man does it. 

Then again, when it comes to The Bulwark's Tim Miller, the word 'man' might be doing a lot of heavy lifting. 

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Yesterday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke publicly about the Epstein files, first to dispel ridiculous lies that she met her husband through Jeffrey Epstein, but also to encourage Congress to give a hearing to actual Epstein victims. She also, in so many words, told the women that it's time to put up or shut up: start naming names instead of seeking publicity while not revealing anything.

It was a powerful statement which, of course, infuriated the leftists who had been trying to smear her. 

We know that Mrs. Trump was telling the truth in her statement about never knowing Epstein because no one on he left could respond with any substance. Instead, they just smeared and insulted her some more, like they always do. 

One of the worst was Miller, who threw a tantrum by complaining about Trump's Slovenian accent. Because that's how petty and small he is. 

News flash: she can speak English. She also speaks at least four other languages, which is five more than Miller apparently can speak. 

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Unlike the First Lady, Miller has allegedly spoken English for his entire life. Yet, somehow, the complex intricacies of capitalization and punctuation escape him. 

Maybe instead of a tutor, he should go back to elementary school.

Oops. 

Miller was reeling, though, so he decided to stomp on another rake while he was at it, accusing Trump of using Epstein to distract from Iran. (Seriously?)

Hey there, Mr. Fluent English Speaker. The WHAT of Hormuz?

Miller must have studied his English at a Quality Learing Center. 

Aside from Miller's lack of even a first-grade proficiency level in his native language, many couldn't help but note the hypocrisy of his juvenile insults. 

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If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none. 

We've listened to Trump's remarks several times. While her accent is heavy, she speaks perfect English, which is a lot more than many of the politicians Miller supports can say for themselves. 

Funny, we can't remember Miller ever criticizing the broken, mangled English of Jasmine Crockett or LaMonica McIver. And they've lived in the United States for their entire lives (unlike Trump, who spent the first 26 years of her life in Europe). 

HA. 

True story. 

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You can always tell how broken a leftist is by their refusal to acknowledge Trump's objective beauty. Meanwhile, 'Doctor' Jill Biden was hailed as a fashion queen with her picnic tablecloth dresses.

Every. Single. Time. 

Miller's face was washed with something, alright. We're pretty sure it was raw eggs. 

And not a very impressive one ... ahem ... if you know what we mean. 

Hmm. Somehow, we don't think that was meant as a compliment. 

Yet it was still 100 percent accurate.

Miller never got over the fact that Donald Trump rejected him after his unimpressive stint working for Jeb Bush. And that has turned him into one of the most petty, vindictive, and buffoonish commentators on all of X. 

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Maybe next time, before he tries to criticize the First Lady's English, he can consult with one of the President's grandchildren. Perhaps Eric Trump's daughter, Carolina -- who is only six. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MELANIA TRUMP THE BULWARK TIM MILLER

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