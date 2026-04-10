Tim Miller Stomps on Not One But TWO Rakes Trying to Dunk on Melania Trump's English

The only thing sadder than a leftist woman trying to be a mean girl to other women on X is when a leftist man does it.

Then again, when it comes to The Bulwark's Tim Miller, the word 'man' might be doing a lot of heavy lifting.

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Yesterday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke publicly about the Epstein files, first to dispel ridiculous lies that she met her husband through Jeffrey Epstein, but also to encourage Congress to give a hearing to actual Epstein victims. She also, in so many words, told the women that it's time to put up or shut up: start naming names instead of seeking publicity while not revealing anything.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

It was a powerful statement which, of course, infuriated the leftists who had been trying to smear her.

We know that Mrs. Trump was telling the truth in her statement about never knowing Epstein because no one on he left could respond with any substance. Instead, they just smeared and insulted her some more, like they always do.

One of the worst was Miller, who threw a tantrum by complaining about Trump's Slovenian accent. Because that's how petty and small he is.

Why can’t the first lady speak english? It’s been 10 years since her husband ran for president consider getting a tutor. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 9, 2026

News flash: she can speak English. She also speaks at least four other languages, which is five more than Miller apparently can speak.

You butchered the English language in that post, so maybe STFU.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 9, 2026

Unlike the First Lady, Miller has allegedly spoken English for his entire life. Yet, somehow, the complex intricacies of capitalization and punctuation escape him.

Maybe instead of a tutor, he should go back to elementary school.

I hate to break this to you, a******, but your English sucks. What's your excuse? pic.twitter.com/xKoOQu2nmn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 9, 2026

Oops.

Miller was reeling, though, so he decided to stomp on another rake while he was at it, accusing Trump of using Epstein to distract from Iran. (Seriously?)

Strong move to refocus on Epstein in order to distract from the Straight of Hormuz disaster. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 9, 2026

Hey there, Mr. Fluent English Speaker. The WHAT of Hormuz?

Strait.



Clown. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) April 9, 2026

It's the Strait of Hormuz, dips***. Maybe you should master the language before you critique how others use it. — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) April 9, 2026

Miller must have studied his English at a Quality Learing Center.

Aside from Miller's lack of even a first-grade proficiency level in his native language, many couldn't help but note the hypocrisy of his juvenile insults.

And just like that Liberals suddenly hate immigrants. 😂 https://t.co/b77zz2Td92 — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sayitnspinit) April 9, 2026

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Are we allowed to ask immigrants to speak better English now? Cool — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 9, 2026

If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none.

So she's supposed to get rid of her accent? okayyyy https://t.co/AjXsu7IZLA — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 10, 2026

We've listened to Trump's remarks several times. While her accent is heavy, she speaks perfect English, which is a lot more than many of the politicians Miller supports can say for themselves.

I can almost guarantee this twink has absolutely no problem with @RepShriThanedar pic.twitter.com/IyK2P8sYhB — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) April 9, 2026

Funny, we can't remember Miller ever criticizing the broken, mangled English of Jasmine Crockett or LaMonica McIver. And they've lived in the United States for their entire lives (unlike Trump, who spent the first 26 years of her life in Europe).

Biden and Kamala didn't speak English for 4 years and nobody could translate either. https://t.co/fifAVunWW7 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 10, 2026

HA.

True story.

Her English is a lot better than your Slovenian, Serbian, French, German, and Italian, all of which she speaks fluently.



Also, she's much easier on the eyes than you are... https://t.co/hPosP8e53D pic.twitter.com/Fis83eeRyU — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 9, 2026

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You can always tell how broken a leftist is by their refusal to acknowledge Trump's objective beauty. Meanwhile, 'Doctor' Jill Biden was hailed as a fashion queen with her picnic tablecloth dresses.

Every. Single. Time.

Just a constant non-stop "crash out" for this dude. A very moist, unctuous crash out. It's like he's mad that Gavin Newsom Press Office doesn't quote tweet him or something. Just trying to increase sales of the Sham-Wow. Personal sham-wow for podcasters. To use on one's… https://t.co/AHXQ48Y1mz — Chris (@chriswithans) April 9, 2026

Miller's face was washed with something, alright. We're pretty sure it was raw eggs.

gosh what a prick https://t.co/J8pzrneazm — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 10, 2026

And not a very impressive one ... ahem ... if you know what we mean.

This is the perfect Tim Miller tweet. Really captures the person you are.

10/10 - no notes — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 10, 2026

Hmm. Somehow, we don't think that was meant as a compliment.

Yet it was still 100 percent accurate.

Miller never got over the fact that Donald Trump rejected him after his unimpressive stint working for Jeb Bush. And that has turned him into one of the most petty, vindictive, and buffoonish commentators on all of X.

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Maybe next time, before he tries to criticize the First Lady's English, he can consult with one of the President's grandchildren. Perhaps Eric Trump's daughter, Carolina -- who is only six.





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Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

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