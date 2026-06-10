Congresswoman Claims Trump's DOJ Is Harassing ActBlue CEO Because She's a Black Woman

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the CEO of Democratic fundraising machine ActBlue, Regina Wallace-Jones, testified before Congress about allegations that her firm illegally funneled foreign donations to federal campaigns. More accurately, she didn't testify — she pleaded the Fifth three times when asked if she lied to Congress about accepting fraudulent donations. She even asserted her Fifth Amendment rights when asked a question about clarifying her name.

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Rep. Terri Swewll, about whom we've never heard until now, claimed that President Donald Trump's Justice Department was, over and over, harassing black women with bogus lawsuits.

Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell lashes out and smears Republicans as racist for investigating fraud during ActBlue hearing:



"Over and over again, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has harassed Black women with bogus lawsuits!” pic.twitter.com/BoZXQz5mEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

So they want to use their color as a shield to prevent anyone from looking into their corruption. 🤔 — MAGA Oldguy_54 (@oldestguy72) June 10, 2026

Yawn. No one is falling for this “it’s racist” tactic anymore. — Hi! (@HiEvery1_ItsMe) June 10, 2026

She could save us all time by asking black women and Democrats to stop stealing from taxpayers and breaking election laws. — Looky Here (@81deac) June 10, 2026

I’m sorry but your race card has been declined. Would you like to use another form of oppression? — BaldingCynic5/16 (@poserbro116) June 10, 2026

If they couldn’t yell racism they couldn’t yell anything — garnie (@garnie) June 10, 2026

So much wasted space in Congress by these insufferable types, installed by people who want this poison in the ranks. — JacobWi 🇺🇸 (@parallelprank) June 10, 2026

Racism!? Wow, I've never heard that allegation before. — Kirk HighLander (@KirkHighland) June 10, 2026

If it’s bogus then they wouldn’t mind answering questions about it then right? @RepTerriSewell — Rebecca Looney (@erinrebecca317) June 10, 2026

The irony! Black women targeted President Trump during the Biden/Harris administration, and they were relentless with fake and bogus charges. — 🇺🇸Veronica Gutierrez 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@verogutierrezm3) June 10, 2026

It's funny that she mentioned Letitia James as a victim of harassment rather than a perpetrator.

If she has evidence it is bogus then she should present that evidence — Jack Robinhood (@JackRobinhood87) June 10, 2026

She was given every opportunity in the world today to present that evidence, but refused to answer any questions.

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