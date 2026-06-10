Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About...
Here Are More Unhinged Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Verdict
Newsweek: Karmelo Anthony, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Two Self-Defense Americas
Ms. Rachel Leads Protest Sing-Along Outside Delaney Hall
Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony
CNN Asks Dem Rep and Daughter of Holocaust Survivor If She Backs Platner...
VIP
Maine's Teflon Candidate: Scandals Slide Off Platner as Voters Double Down
The Bulwark on Graham Platner’s Many, Many Scandals: BUT TRUMP!
The View's Sunny Hostin Declares Days of Dems Taking the Moral High Ground...
Democrats Loves Charles Barkley... Until He Names a Jewish Man for President in...
Karmelo Anthony Verdict Shatters Jasmine Crockett
Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems...
Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash
Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side...

Congresswoman Claims Trump's DOJ Is Harassing ActBlue CEO Because She's a Black Woman

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 10, 2026
Twitter

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the CEO of Democratic fundraising machine ActBlue, Regina Wallace-Jones, testified before Congress about allegations that her firm illegally funneled foreign donations to federal campaigns. More accurately, she didn't testify — she pleaded the Fifth three times when asked if she lied to Congress about accepting fraudulent donations. She even asserted her Fifth Amendment rights when asked a question about clarifying her name.

Advertisement

Rep. Terri Swewll, about whom we've never heard until now, claimed that President Donald Trump's Justice Department was, over and over, harassing black women with bogus lawsuits.

Recommended

Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About Nazi Tattoo During 2021 Affair
justmindy
Advertisement

It's funny that she mentioned Letitia James as a victim of harassment rather than a perpetrator.

She was given every opportunity in the world today to present that evidence, but refused to answer any questions.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About Nazi Tattoo During 2021 Affair
justmindy
Newsweek: Karmelo Anthony, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Two Self-Defense Americas
Brett T.
Here Are More Unhinged Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Verdict
Brett T.
CNN Asks Dem Rep and Daughter of Holocaust Survivor If She Backs Platner ('Personal Foibles' Alert!)
Doug P.
Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony
Brett T.
Ms. Rachel Leads Protest Sing-Along Outside Delaney Hall
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About Nazi Tattoo During 2021 Affair justmindy
Advertisement