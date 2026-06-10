Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems and Fraud Ring Any Bells?

The CEO of Democratic Party fundraising organization ActBlue, Regina Wallace-Jones, was called to testify before a House committee. Considering all the fraud we've been seeing uncovered around the country, fresh allegations are very easy to believe. ActBlue said their group is as clean as a whistle:

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The House Administration Committee has called our President and CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones, to testify. Not because ActBlue has done anything wrong, but because we are the backbone of small-dollar Democratic fundraising in America. — ActBlue (@actblue) June 10, 2026

As a result of ActBlue having done nothing wrong at all, obviously their CEO was happy to answer any and all questions.

Wait, that's not what happened. Committee members weren't going to get any information out of her because she went full Lois Lerner on them:

The CEO of the largest Democratic fundraising platform pleaded the Fifth Amendment Wednesday rather than testify before Congress about allegations that her firm illegally funneled foreign donations to federal campaigns. “On the advice of my counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution,” ActBlue boss Regina Wallace-Jones said in response to the first question posed during the House hearing. House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) said in his opening remarks there was “significant concern that ActBlue may have allowed foreign donations on their platform, lied to Congress and withheld responsive documents from a congressional subpoena.”

The ActBlue CEO ended up taking more fifths than Ted Kennedy at an open bar campaign party back in the day. Not only that, but Wallace-Jones appeared smug in the process:

.@Jim_Jordan: "Did you weaken your fraud standards to help Democrats?"



ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones: I plead the fifth pic.twitter.com/BZv8RajgxO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

The 2A statements went on and on:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. ActBlue just PLED THE 5TH and REFUSED to answer about getting foreign donations infiltrating US politics on behalf of Democrats



She wouldn't even refute getting RUSSIAN money! 🤯



ActBlue is a FRAUD group. Shut it down!



REP. JIM JORDAN: Your board chairman said… pic.twitter.com/iYfda3A6so — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

🚨WATCH



ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones pleads the 5th three times when asked if she lied to Congress about accepting fraudulent donations. pic.twitter.com/fX1tOSVgJV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

Could a Republican at least get Wallace-Jones to confirm what she'd like to be called? Nope:

🚨WATCH: @RepLoudermilk is STUNNED after ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones pleads the Fifth to a question clarifying her name.



"Okay, wow. Didn't expect that one." pic.twitter.com/MRJDqYh3l8 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 10, 2026

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She seemed just a tad arrogant as well.

They’re all pleading the 5th like smug ass Lois Lerner pic.twitter.com/9EOYCxaUZr — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 10, 2026

Why does she seem to think this funny? This isn’t fun and games. Time for indictments — Sixstring Lately (@SixstringLately) June 10, 2026

Wallace-Jones looked like somebody who's convinced nothing's going to happen as a result of these investigations and hearings.

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