Attorney: The Anthony Family Has Been ‘Legally Lynched’ by This Slaughterhouse of a Courthouse

Roland Martin was one of the first cable news talking heads relegated to podcasting. He had a guest on his show, an attorney named Thelma Anderson, to talk about the guilty verdict and sentencing in the Karmelo Anthony murder case. Anderson is firmly on team Anthony, and asked viewers to pray for the Anthony family, which had been "legally lynched" by the slaughterhouse of a courthouse in Texas.

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Dallas attorney Thelma Anderson reacts to the Karmelo Anthony verdict:



"Pray for the Anthony family, because they have been legally lynched for the last year and moreso by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse, as well as the family of the Metcalfs.



The energy right now is very… pic.twitter.com/KZlLvseQdx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2026

The post continues:

… white supremacy. They have shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate. They are celebrating the loss of life and a loss of freedom." "We have an overzealous prosecutor who lied throughout this trial, who put on liars as witnesses in order to be a saving grace for the white community so that they can win an election." "What I heard from this man today is indicative of why it's important that it's people that look like us that are in courtrooms like that. This man disregarded human life the entire trial. He invoked race. He equated Dallas County as being the ghetto opposed to Frisco being safe. They propaganda'd a photo of the deceased with black people around praying, saying, 'This is community.' They used us as a prop in order to pitch their lynching. This man has been known to be an overzealous prosecutor when it comes to us. He see[s] us as free labor. That's what he see[s] us as. So I'm not surprised that this prosecutor who has unethical background would get up there and ask for the max [sentence] when he know that this was self-defense."

Wait … white supremacist pigs are celebrating the loss of life? The only one who lost his life in this incident is Austin Metcalf.

Is this what we have come to expect from our law schools today? https://t.co/8ADHW4WKbY — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 10, 2026

She has been disbarred for committing fraud



Fort Worth Removes Municipal Judge Facing Federal Indictment for PPP Loan Fraud | Judicial | The Texan https://t.co/ZZjIJWY8fU pic.twitter.com/vWgB0dgccw — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 10, 2026

Thelma M. Anderson (State Bar Card #24091728) is a former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and substitute municipal judge who pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud related to a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.https://t.co/CFyZRTc51M — KarenOrangeCountyCA (@KarenLosAngeles) June 10, 2026

If we had space in our headline, we'd add "disbarred." Good to know.

Lmao 😂🤣😂 She hasn't even seen any of the evidence that they have. She has no part in this trial, but somehow she knows more than the prosecutor. Now we're changing the definition to lynching too? How did she get a law degree? — SkepticPanda🐼🇺🇸 (@Sk3pticPanda) June 10, 2026

The only person who "disregarded human life" was Karmelo when he fatally stabbed Austin. — Hot Water Frogs (@beyond_reasons) June 10, 2026

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The racial hyperbole is so much more obvious without Biden in office. — AAE (@AAC0519) June 10, 2026

Calling every verdict you dislike white supremacy is a great way to ensure nobody takes real claims of racism seriously. Facts should matter more than emotions. — Delta Tribune (@DeltaTribune) June 10, 2026

HOW IN THE ABSOLUTE FUCK did this woman graduate law school and pass the bar exam? — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 10, 2026

She is trying to justify the killing of unarmed people just because their skin is a different color than hers



What a disgusting human being — Andy Cranford (@acran38) June 10, 2026

"They are celebrating the loss of life..."

The only people I have seen celebrating the loss of life are the Karmelo supporters and then there's the video of some of them saying that he should have killed Hunter as well. Cry me a river! — David Flosi (@DLFlosi) June 10, 2026

This is ridiculous. How these morons get in front of cameras is absurd. It’s like we seek out the worst of us to perpetuate stereotypes and divide. Disgusting victim mentality that is an insurmountable barrier to progress and peace. — Razor’s Reck 🪒 (@RazorsReckoning) June 10, 2026

She doesn't really care that a family lost their son by someone stabbing him in the heart does she? — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) June 10, 2026

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"The energy right now is very white supremacy."

Seriously the world right now is a sit-com. — Stephen Droz (@StephenDroz) June 10, 2026

Did she completely miss the part about the kid getting stabbed to death? — American (@mrmike7) June 10, 2026

How was the Anthony family "legally lynched for the past year"? They raked in more than $600,000 in a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign and moved into a gated community.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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