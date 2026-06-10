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Attorney: The Anthony Family Has Been ‘Legally Lynched’ by This Slaughterhouse of a Courthouse

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 10, 2026
AngieArtist

Roland Martin was one of the first cable news talking heads relegated to podcasting. He had a guest on his show, an attorney named Thelma Anderson, to talk about the guilty verdict and sentencing in the Karmelo Anthony murder case. Anderson is firmly on team Anthony, and asked viewers to pray for the Anthony family, which had been "legally lynched" by the slaughterhouse of a courthouse in Texas.

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The post continues:

… white supremacy. They have shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate. They are celebrating the loss of life and a loss of freedom."

"We have an overzealous prosecutor who lied throughout this trial, who put on liars as witnesses in order to be a saving grace for the white community so that they can win an election."

"What I heard from this man today is indicative of why it's important that it's people that look like us that are in courtrooms like that. This man disregarded human life the entire trial. He invoked race. He equated Dallas County as being the ghetto opposed to Frisco being safe.

They propaganda'd a photo of the deceased with black people around praying, saying, 'This is community.' They used us as a prop in order to pitch their lynching.

This man has been known to be an overzealous prosecutor when it comes to us. He see[s] us as free labor. That's what he see[s] us as. So I'm not surprised that this prosecutor who has unethical background would get up there and ask for the max [sentence] when he know that this was self-defense."

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Wait … white supremacist pigs are celebrating the loss of life? The only one who lost his life in this incident is Austin Metcalf.

If we had space in our headline, we'd add "disbarred." Good to know.

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How was the Anthony family "legally lynched for the past year"? They raked in more than $600,000 in a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign and moved into a gated community.

***

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