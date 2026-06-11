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Chest Defense: Adam Mockler Presents ‘Weird’ Explainer of When Republicans Go Low, Democrats Go ‘Heil!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on June 11, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Democrats are full of excuses when it comes to the party’s U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. He’s their Maine man, after all. Platner has so many red flags, and one of them has a Swastika on it, or the next closest thing: a Totenkopf skull-and-bones tattoo. It’s been on his chest for almost 20 years, and he only recently covered it up with new ink. Still, the Nazi stink of it remains. But don’t tell Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch. He recently downplayed the Hitlerian tat as simply ‘weird.’

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Here’s more. (READ)

On CNN NewsNight, Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler defends Oystergruppenfuhrer Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as merely just a “weird tattoo”:

CNN’s Abby Phillip: “There probably is more coming out. Don't you think, Adam?”

Mockler: “There could be, but we are now witnessing the post-cancellation, post-purity style of politics that the Republican Party has ushered in. … [Republicans] are now clutching their pearls about this admittedly weird tattoo that Graham Platner has apologized for…”

We highly doubt Mockler and his fellow Democrats would label a Nazi tattoo on a Republican as just ‘weird.’ Here he is on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

We don’t have to imagine; we just watched Mockler do it.

Posters say the tattoo isn’t ’weird,’ it’s absolutely evil.

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Democrats have spent decades calling Republicans ‘Nazis’ only to run one for Senate.

Commenters say the hypocrisy required to do such a thing is immeasurable.

Yep, that’s how you do it if you’re holding Democrats to their own long-running standards.

Mockler wasn’t out of excuses for Platner. Apparently, it doesn’t matter if he’s a Nazi if Maine voters trust him. (WATCH)

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Correct. This isn’t the last time we’ll see Mockler defend and justify anything and everything about Platner. There’s always a booster seat waiting for him on CNN NewsNight.

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Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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