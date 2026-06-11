Chest Defense: Adam Mockler Presents ‘Weird’ Explainer of When Republicans Go Low, Democrats Go ‘Heil!’

Democrats are full of excuses when it comes to the party’s U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. He’s their Maine man, after all. Platner has so many red flags, and one of them has a Swastika on it, or the next closest thing: a Totenkopf skull-and-bones tattoo. It’s been on his chest for almost 20 years, and he only recently covered it up with new ink. Still, the Nazi stink of it remains. But don’t tell Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch. He recently downplayed the Hitlerian tat as simply ‘weird.’
Here’s more. (READ)
On CNN NewsNight, Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler defends Oystergruppenfuhrer Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as merely just a “weird tattoo”:
CNN’s Abby Phillip: “There probably is more coming out. Don't you think, Adam?”
Mockler: “There could be, but we are now witnessing the post-cancellation, post-purity style of politics that the Republican Party has ushered in. … [Republicans] are now clutching their pearls about this admittedly weird tattoo that Graham Platner has apologized for…”
We highly doubt Mockler and his fellow Democrats would label a Nazi tattoo on a Republican as just ‘weird.’ Here he is on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)
On CNN NewsNight, Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler defends Oystergruppenfuhrer Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as merely just a “weird tattoo”:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2026
CNN’s Abby Phillip: “There probably is more coming out. Don't you think, Adam?”
Mockler: “There could be, but we are now witnessing the… pic.twitter.com/27XAaQFneV
June 10, 2026
Imagine lecturing a panel for thinking a Nazi tatoo is disqualifying.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 10, 2026
We don’t have to imagine; we just watched Mockler do it.
Posters say the tattoo isn’t ’weird,’ it’s absolutely evil.
He had a Nazi Concentration Camp Guard tattoo. There is nothing worse you could have on your body. NOTHING! The left all need to be in a mental institution.— Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) June 10, 2026
Recommended
A “weird tattoo” that is the EXACT Nazi symbol used by the SS. So…strange.— Steve White (@SteveWhite11747) June 10, 2026
Democrats are this stupid.
June 10, 2026
@MeidasTouch after years of calling anyone on the right a Nazi can't bring themselves to call out a Democrat candidate sporting a Nazi tattoo.— Caddyshack (@BushwoodCC) June 10, 2026
🤡
Democrats have spent decades calling Republicans ‘Nazis’ only to run one for Senate.
Commenters say the hypocrisy required to do such a thing is immeasurable.
Lol such a brave answer— Drake Sadron (@DrakeSadron) June 10, 2026
when in fact he is backing the Nazi tattoo guy
Sonny boy is a hypocrite….go figure— Bill Andersen (@zen1nonly) June 10, 2026
"the post-cancellation, post-purity style of politics"— John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) June 10, 2026
Democrats don't even have the balls to admit this is ALL THEIR DOING.
@adammocklerr is a Nazi!— DarkPoolFeline (@PoolFeline) June 10, 2026
(Am I doing this right? Just trying to follow the rules his party established)
Yep, that’s how you do it if you’re holding Democrats to their own long-running standards.
Mockler wasn’t out of excuses for Platner. Apparently, it doesn’t matter if he’s a Nazi if Maine voters trust him. (WATCH)
Mockler: I'm not going to sit here and judge Mainers who want to push away, push against the status quo. It's not my place to judge. If Platner can earn their trust, then he earns their trust. pic.twitter.com/Vfc8Mc7OzZ— Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026
Maine Kampf. pic.twitter.com/d02LQ2gqgv— The Uri (@uricohenisrael) June 10, 2026
They’re supporting a confirmed Nazi.— US-WakeupAmericanSheeple (@WakeupSheeple14) June 10, 2026
It’s true entertainment watching democrats hypocrisy on full display
They have no firm values beyond control & power.
Just realized how fun it's gonna be watching effeminate zoomers defend this psycho for the next 5 months— Keith Hartel (@hartelkeith) June 10, 2026
Correct. This isn’t the last time we’ll see Mockler defend and justify anything and everything about Platner. There’s always a booster seat waiting for him on CNN NewsNight.
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