Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About Nazi Tattoo During 2021 Affair

First of all, we have to preface this with 'these are not proven accusations. This woman is presenting texts that seem to indicate she was in a relationship with Graham Platner, but there is no definitive evidence yet'.

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Right now, take all of this with a grain of salt.

I very briefly was talking to and then consequently seeing Graham Platner from about February 2021 until mid July 2021 when it was revealed to me that he was cheating on his fiancé at the time. He knew about the f*****g tattoo. pic.twitter.com/bsy1xMFgQa — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

This woman claims she dated Graham Plater until she found out he was cheating on his fiancé with her. She says he knew about the Nazi tattoo way back then.

I think you’ll find that contrary to the current spin of his campaign, I am not in fact a “republican operative hell bent on destroying his campaign, but instead am and have been very much on the left side of the political spectrum. — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

She isn't a Republican and she makes that clear.

I will write a full statement about my story and what I think his candidacy means for “progressive politics” because despite my joke about being a “spurned lover” with a stolen pie dish I never tried to out him but instead watched him lie to the people of Maine and our country. — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

She says she will write a long post and she wasn't going to come forward, but was convinced she should.

I didn’t know about the tattoo until we had already been dating for a hot minute. Additionally he gave me a sob story about it that seemed genuine 🤷🏼‍♀️ I’m writing a statement that I’ll post — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

Why did you wait until after the primary? — A REAL working class Liberal (@iwontconform) June 10, 2026

I’m not particularly fond of doing it right now but information has been given to me that makes me feel obligated to say something. — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

This anon user’s past tweets—talking about dating a guy named Graham—match up with the timeline she gives here. https://t.co/fOZf7mGWqm pic.twitter.com/uzp5PsFE69 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 10, 2026

Peter Hasson did a deep dive into this user's profile and her tweets from way back then. He found tweets during that timeline that matched her current story.

My friend @ArmedJ0y made an observation about how people who are unfaithful to their partners have proven they can be swayed easily for a fleeting moment of pleasure that ruins their lives. What does that spell for people who would be our leaders like Graham Platner? https://t.co/ysQDAGaUAg pic.twitter.com/a8ZAQjPEmI — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

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This is one of the reason anonymous is coming forward at this time.

There’s a buried lead here, but I’m not going to point it out. Might have to look closely https://t.co/TXvKF4JP7V — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 10, 2026

The girlies already knew.

Timestamped texts provide even MORE evidence that Graham Platner was lying about the tattoo https://t.co/OaAWs4ysIB pic.twitter.com/lGuy5kn8AP — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) June 10, 2026

Senator John Fetterman, here’s the source to add an adjective to your nickname for Graham Platner. https://t.co/IGQuB8oTsh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2026

Fetterman was onto something.

If anonymous shares more, we will update.

It appears, more is coming.

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