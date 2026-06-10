Maine Candidate Hit with NEW Cheating Scandal — Ex Says Platner Knew About Nazi Tattoo During 2021 Affair

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justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on June 10, 2026
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First of all, we have to preface this with 'these are not proven accusations. This woman is presenting texts that seem to indicate she was in a relationship with Graham Platner, but there is no definitive evidence yet'

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Right now, take all of this with a grain of salt.

This woman claims she dated Graham Plater until she found out he was cheating on his fiancé with her.  She says he knew about the Nazi tattoo way back then.

She isn't a Republican and she makes that clear.

She says she will write a long post and she wasn't going to come forward, but was convinced she should.

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Peter Hasson did a deep dive into this user's profile and her tweets from way back then. He found tweets during that timeline that matched her current story. 

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This is one of the reason anonymous is coming forward at this time.

The girlies already knew. 

Fetterman was onto something.

If anonymous shares more, we will update.

It appears, more is coming.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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