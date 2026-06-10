VIP
Member of Parliament Says No Good Will Come From Sharing Video of Attempted...
Roseanne Barr Not Impressed With Rolling Stone's Wrap-Up Smear Against Spencer Pratt
VIP
Inclusionmaxxing So Hard You Invent the Muslim Lesbian Power Couple
Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes
'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder...
‘Our Tea Party Is Here’: The Left is Standing By Their Nazi-Tattooed, Adultery-Plagued...
MeToo Who? AOC: Abuse Allegations Against Democrat Are 'Hard to Stomach'... But We'll...
Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Co...
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina
Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat Proves You Really Can Buy Everything Except Votes
Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous...
‘FAFO, Donald’: Gavin Newsom Signs Law Imprisoning Politicians Who Spread Election Lies
Karmelo Anthony Supporter Rages, Wants to Know What to Tell Her Five Boys
Report: Bari Weiss Poised to Oversee Editorial Operations at CNN

Blitzkrieg Opp: Graham Platner Wins Democrat Senate Primary and Credits ‘Love and Redemption’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:01 AM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Democrat Graham Platner handily won his party’s Senate nomination on Tuesday night. Platner earned roughly 71 percent of Democrat primary votes, on his way to easily trouncing former Maine Governor Janet Mills (who had unofficially withdrawn from the race) and little-known David Costello. The Nazi tat-for-tit Platner will now go tit for tat with incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November general election. Collins ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Advertisement

During Platner's victory speech, a new campaign theme emerged: Redemption. (WATCH)

Never underestimate the Democrat Party’s love for Nazis.

Posters noticed that the majority of the crowd fit a certain gray-haired leftist stereotype.

Those eerie eyes were erasing his new ink to get to the Totenkopf tattoo underneath.

Commenters were wondering what Platner meant by ‘redemption.’ There’s so much he needs to answer for after all.

His ‘road to redemption’ hasn’t even been paved yet.

Recommended

Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Posters are wondering what he's seeking redemption for since he's denied everything he's been accused of so far.

Wait, didn’t an infamous German already write a book whose title translates to ‘My Struggle’ in English? Might be an appropriate title for his latest campaign brochure.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics)
Sam J.
'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict
Brett T.
Roseanne Barr Not Impressed With Rolling Stone's Wrap-Up Smear Against Spencer Pratt
Brett T.
Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Concerned About
Gordon K
Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Member of Parliament Says No Good Will Come From Sharing Video of Attempted Beheading
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics) Sam J.
Advertisement