Blitzkrieg Opp: Graham Platner Wins Democrat Senate Primary and Credits ‘Love and Redemption’

Democrat Graham Platner handily won his party’s Senate nomination on Tuesday night. Platner earned roughly 71 percent of Democrat primary votes, on his way to easily trouncing former Maine Governor Janet Mills (who had unofficially withdrawn from the race) and little-known David Costello. The Nazi tat-for-tit Platner will now go tit for tat with incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November general election. Collins ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

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During Platner's victory speech, a new campaign theme emerged: Redemption. (WATCH)

He’s gross. WTH is wrong with those people? — greta (@gretathegreek) June 10, 2026

Never underestimate the Democrat Party’s love for Nazis.

Posters noticed that the majority of the crowd fit a certain gray-haired leftist stereotype.

All the aged crazy cat ladies whose children don’t talk to them… — ZombieMamdani (@nordau1986) June 10, 2026

Eating it up pic.twitter.com/OPhd2E6Et1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2026

She was undressing him with her eyes 🥴 — Coffee With Kream (@coffeewithkream) June 10, 2026

I know. And now I can’t unsee it!!!!! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) June 10, 2026

Those eerie eyes were erasing his new ink to get to the Totenkopf tattoo underneath.

Commenters were wondering what Platner meant by ‘redemption.’ There’s so much he needs to answer for after all.

Redemption from his Kik account t that was active last week? — Jason Storck (@jmstorck) June 10, 2026

He was just a misguided youth back then, he’s come a long way in a week — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2026

Redemption since June 1. 🤣🤣🤣 — Jason Storck (@jmstorck) June 10, 2026

His ‘road to redemption’ hasn’t even been paved yet.

Posters are wondering what he's seeking redemption for since he's denied everything he's been accused of so far.

if he did not know it was a Nazi tattoo and he never abused any women... What are the mistakes he is asking for redemption for? — Russell (@russell_m) June 10, 2026

Redemption for what exactly? pic.twitter.com/LYeh2zW544 — Tzvi Goldstein (@TzviGoldstein) June 10, 2026

How can you be forgiven if you don't admit you did anything wrong? — Digit! (@DigitIsosceles) June 10, 2026

For what? Dude won't admit he did anything wrong! — THEE Stephen Donsky (@stevedonsky) June 10, 2026

He should write a book about his struggle — Juan V Gomez (@seltzer42) June 10, 2026

Wait, didn’t an infamous German already write a book whose title translates to ‘My Struggle’ in English? Might be an appropriate title for his latest campaign brochure.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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