Americans Will Be So Triggered When the Whole Planet Cheers Every Goal Against Them at the World Cup

The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday. This is the first time the tournament has been co-hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

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We don't know who Jack D is, but we surmise from the teams he supports in his X bio that he's from the U.K. He's eagerly anticipating Americans getting triggered when the whole planet cheers when a goal is scored against the U.S. Men's National Team.

It's going to trigger Americans so bad when they realise everyone on the planet is cheering every single goal scored against them like their own team scored. Cannot wait. — Jack D 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) June 8, 2026

My brother in Christ, Americans barely know we even have a team https://t.co/a3tINVvQqO — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) June 10, 2026

I don't even know what sport you guys are talking about, is it soccer? — UltraReviewShow (@UltraReviewShow) June 10, 2026

We’re American, we literally don’t care what you think. It’s kind of great being us. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 10, 2026

You are VASTLY overestimating how much we care about soccer or foreigners’ opinions. https://t.co/CQiRZClCIN — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) June 9, 2026

It's going to trigger Euromorons so bad when they realize no one in the USA cares about your kickyball game — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 10, 2026

It’s going to trigger the British so bad when they realize every American man is dining at a restaurant, sipping ice cold beverages with a beautiful woman who has perfect teeth and smells amazing, because we’re too busy enjoying air conditioning to care about poverty ball. — Not JCred (@JCred) June 10, 2026

America is hardly aware they even have a team. It's not a sport anyone here gives a damn about. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 10, 2026

Relatively few people in this country are susceptible to being triggered by anything that happens on a soccer field. — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) June 9, 2026

I haven't met a single person in my entire life that has ever even mentioned that they watch any soccer beyond their preteen kids playing on the local league. People talk about professional football, baseball, basketball - but soccer? Nope. — Corinne In TX (@CorinneInTX) June 10, 2026

It is every America's patriotic duty not to care about "soccer." https://t.co/0uX6hyc675 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2026

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I assume America is competing in the World Cup, because it is called the WORLD Cup, but I could not, for the life of me, name in which state, when, or even guess at the names of any of our players https://t.co/FGd1kZNEug — Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) June 10, 2026

The only soccer player we know by name is Megan Rapinoe, and that's because she's an American-hating loser.

I always laugh at these overly online accounts that have no theory of a normal person’s mind.



They just assume everyone else has as deranged a worldview, filtering everything through politics, like they do. https://t.co/yjZISJ41Hz — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 10, 2026

You clearly don’t know any Americans



We love being hated 😂 — alexjm 🇺🇸 (@alexjmingolla) June 8, 2026

You spark a lot of envy when you're the most powerful nation in the world. We won't be watching, but good luck to the men's team.

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