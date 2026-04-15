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Adam Schiff Says He Wouldn’t Have Gone Near Swalwell With a Ten-Foot Pole If Sexual Behavior Was Known

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We’re starting to think the Democrats took Eric Swalwell’s bestie, Senator Ruben Gallego, off the party’s memo list. Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats (including Adam Schiff on Wednesday) are all sailing on the same narrative boat. They say they were shocked by Swalwell's recently revealed indiscretions. These sexual allegations were so bad that Swalwell dropped out of the California governor’s race and resigned from Congress. While Pelosi and company are all on the same page narratively, Gallego is out telling the public that everyone on Capitol Hill heard numerous rumors over the years about scummy Swalwell.

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Check out these conflicting narratives. (WATCH)

Gallego thought the rumors were so horrible that he made Swalwell his best friend and introduced him to his wife and kids. Yes, that makes no logical sense, but that’s what Gallego is essentially admitting to.

Meanwhile, Schiff was on fellow Democrat Jen Psaki’s MS NOW show on Wednesday, saying he was totally in the dark about Swalwell. Sure, Shifty. (WATCH)

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Schiff is highly allergic to the truth. But he accidentally let some slip out while yapping with Psaki.

Schiff knew about Swalwell. Posters note that there's a disturbing truth in Schiff's MS NOW lies.

Using the "I didn't know what he was doing" excuse is not the "out" they think it is.  Taken at face value, it tells me that they don't keep an eye on people that they associate with when they should have some discernment.

They come across as lazy and stupid. In addition, to lying about what they knew.

— Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) April 15, 2026

A veritable crowd of Sergeant Schultz's repeating, ‘I know nothing. I see nothing.’

It’s improbable that Schiff knew nothing about Swalwell based on the time they spent together lying to the American people.

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Pelosi, Schiff, and Gallego all knew. Gallego just panicked and blabbed before the DNC memo went out. Don’t be surprised if he’s the next to be thrown under the bus.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ERIC SWALWELL

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