Adam Schiff Says He Wouldn’t Have Gone Near Swalwell With a Ten-Foot Pole If Sexual Behavior Was Known

We’re starting to think the Democrats took Eric Swalwell’s bestie, Senator Ruben Gallego, off the party’s memo list. Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats (including Adam Schiff on Wednesday) are all sailing on the same narrative boat. They say they were shocked by Swalwell's recently revealed indiscretions. These sexual allegations were so bad that Swalwell dropped out of the California governor’s race and resigned from Congress. While Pelosi and company are all on the same page narratively, Gallego is out telling the public that everyone on Capitol Hill heard numerous rumors over the years about scummy Swalwell.

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Check out these conflicting narratives. (WATCH)

Nancy Pelosi, yesterday: Democrats had no idea whatsoever about what Swalwell was doing.



Ruben Gallego, today: We all heard rumors for many years about what Swalwell was doing. pic.twitter.com/VyqAxcg5VQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

Did any of them ask if the rumors were true? How many of them have skeletons in their own closet???? — vendman (@onevendman) April 15, 2026

Gallego thought the rumors were so horrible that he made Swalwell his best friend and introduced him to his wife and kids. Yes, that makes no logical sense, but that’s what Gallego is essentially admitting to.

Meanwhile, Schiff was on fellow Democrat Jen Psaki’s MS NOW show on Wednesday, saying he was totally in the dark about Swalwell. Sure, Shifty. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff says he didn’t know anything about what his Russiagate junior partner Eric Swalwell was doing.



“If I had, I wouldn't have gone near him with a ten foot pole."



Ruben Gallego, Schiff’s Democrat colleague in the Senate, has said “we all heard rumors for many years." https://t.co/ZPLkTI9dFC pic.twitter.com/CovKk9y3uT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2026

Well, we know he lies about almost everything, so was this denial really a surprise? — Beastlie_t (@BeastlieT) April 15, 2026

Adam Schiff? Lie? Never. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2026

Schiff is highly allergic to the truth. But he accidentally let some slip out while yapping with Psaki.

Schiff knew about Swalwell. Posters note that there's a disturbing truth in Schiff's MS NOW lies.

Not “would have reported him”, but “wouldn’t have gone near him”. He’s lying of course, but the implication is he would have let Swalwell continue his assaults…. And that’s exactly what appears to have happened. — Sew Frigga’n Cute (@CarolinePe12300) April 15, 2026

Using the "I didn't know what he was doing" excuse is not the "out" they think it is. Taken at face value, it tells me that they don't keep an eye on people that they associate with when they should have some discernment. They come across as lazy and stupid. In addition, to lying about what they knew. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) April 15, 2026

Yep. To them, that’s the preferable narrative vs. “we knew and didn’t do anything" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2026

A veritable crowd of Sergeant Schultz's repeating, ‘I know nothing. I see nothing.’

It’s improbable that Schiff knew nothing about Swalwell based on the time they spent together lying to the American people.

Adam Schiff was the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and worked with Eric Swalwell for years. Background investigations are always done to make sure no one compromised. He knew and people around him did also. Power and control is a crazy drug!!! — Christian Zilles (@chriszilles) April 15, 2026

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Russia Hoax Besties pic.twitter.com/nrDtgQMIFY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2026

I wonder if they're wearing pants in that photo. — The Chasing Ghosts Podcast (@wbuppert) April 15, 2026

Pals forever — tom brennan (@tombren19468003) April 15, 2026

Pelosi, Schiff, and Gallego all knew. Gallego just panicked and blabbed before the DNC memo went out. Don’t be surprised if he’s the next to be thrown under the bus.

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