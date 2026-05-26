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Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to Ballot

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Supporters of Initiative Petition 28, which would make it illegal to injure or kill animals and would effectively ban hunting, fishing, and the breeding of animals in Oregon, have been collecting signatures since 2024 and have finally reached the threshold to have the initiative put on November's ballot. That's right … fishing would be illegal. What are they going to do to stop animals from killing other animals, though?

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KATU News doesn't name the group that started the petition.

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He looks exactly like we thought he would.

Dairy, too, if you're not allowed to breed cows.

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Someone made a good point. If the signatures are validated and this makes it onto the ballot, it will light a fire under Republicans to get to the polls in November.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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