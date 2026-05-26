Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to Ballot

Supporters of Initiative Petition 28, which would make it illegal to injure or kill animals and would effectively ban hunting, fishing, and the breeding of animals in Oregon, have been collecting signatures since 2024 and have finally reached the threshold to have the initiative put on November's ballot. That's right … fishing would be illegal. What are they going to do to stop animals from killing other animals, though?

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An effort to criminalize the killing of animals for food in Oregon is a step closer to being on the November ballot.



IP-28 would make it illegal to injure or kill animals and would effectively ban hunting, fishing and the breeding of animals. https://t.co/Je1Z43xKAm — KATU News (@KATUNews) May 26, 2026

KATU News doesn't name the group that started the petition.

Ore-gone. — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) May 26, 2026

Protect the salmon and murder the unborn children. Sounds about right for Oregon. — Constitutionalist Kitty 🇺🇸 (@RakishRedhead) May 26, 2026

Making it illegal for people to farm, hunt, or raise their own livestock is well beyond the line justifying the consequential actions of free men — Andrew (@IdahoAndrew) May 26, 2026

“Grandpa, why did people start eating vegans in Oregon?”



“Because it needed to be done Billy.” — DARTH KORNDOG (@DARTHKORNDOG) May 26, 2026

Insects and rats are also included- so, no pest control.



This is the absolute state of lunacy we find ourselves in. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) May 26, 2026

I bet the pioneers who braved the Oregon Trail didn't have this level of insanity on their bingo cards. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) May 26, 2026

Lmaoooo the author of the asinine ballot initiative 🤡 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yGiy9yioDM — pnw Bae 🌲 🌙 (@RaquelWelchh) May 26, 2026

He looks exactly like we thought he would.

Only in Oregon would there be a measure to protect a rat more rigorously than a human baby. — Fdigitalis (@fdigitalis) May 26, 2026

Portland and its surrounds are peak stupid, and the sane eastern half of the state should just become western Idaho. — General LeMay (@GenCurtLeMay) May 26, 2026

So are they taking all meat out of grocery stores and restaurants? Because that is the exact same thing. Or are they really this dumb? — SallyThatClemsonGirl (@SallyTiger) May 26, 2026

Dairy, too, if you're not allowed to breed cows.

@POTUS please put up a border wall around this state. Truly these people have lost their mind and we do not want them anywhere near the rest of the country. — Question All Rhetoric (@qallrhetoric) May 26, 2026

The intent is not for it to actually work... this time.



But like most of the things pushed by leftidiots, they will keep at it. Inching closer and closer to their goal as their numbers increase. And make no mistake, leftidiocy is contagious. Their numbers WILL increase. — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) May 26, 2026

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Interesting, you forgot the pest control. This ridiculous would prohibit eliminating mice and rats that get into your house or garage possibly bringing a multitude of disease with them. — Kat (@OrSoCoKat) May 26, 2026

The same people arguing the second amendment is only for hunting are about to outlaw hunting. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) May 26, 2026

Someone made a good point. If the signatures are validated and this makes it onto the ballot, it will light a fire under Republicans to get to the polls in November.

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