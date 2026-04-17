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Zero Self-Awareness Detected: KBJ Says Fellow SCOTUS Justices Are 'Utterly Irrational'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 17, 2026
Meme


Sometimes, folks, when it comes to the radical left, the jokes just write themselves.

It is common knowledge by now that Ketanji Brown Jackson is the least qualified and least intelligent SCOTUS justice in history. She writes about Martians (from another planet, even!) in her opinions. Her fellow liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, have called her out more than once for the incoherence of her judicial reasoning. And she is always on the wrong side of every SCOTUS decision, most recently dissenting in an 8-1 ruling against Colorado's attempt to ban free speech when it comes to gender ideology.

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Every day, Jackson proves the destructiveness of DEI and that she was only chosen for checking boxes rather than any judicial acumen or achievement. (Thanks, Joe Biden.)

The only person who doesn't seem to know it is KBJ herself. This week, the most junior SCOTUS justice visited Yale Law School, where she promptly denounced all of the other more senior and more qualified justices as 'utterly irrational.' Watch: 

Credit to Fox News Legal Editor Kerry Urbahn for not allowing her head to explode from the irony of hearing that commentary from Jackson. 

Jackson has elevated the words 'I don't understand' to an art form. She repeats the phrase in virtually all oral arguments. 

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If you've ever read one of her written opinions, this is not far off, actually. 

It just needs a reference to It's A Wonderful Life being a -- wait for it -- racist movie. (Yep, she said that, too.)

OOF. 

You don't need to say anything more. 

We still can't believe she said that. 

Except we totally can. 

She's not even in the same league as the rest of them, least of all the best of them, Clarence Thomas. 

As Urbahn indicated at the end of the video clip above, Jackson's crazy speech at Yale pales in comparison to the one Clarence Thomas just delivered at UT Austin this week. 

If you haven't seen it, this is what one of the greatest SCOTUS justices of this writer's lifetime had to say: 

Getting to listen to Thomas should be everyone's reward for suffering through having to listen to Jackson.

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And it's not just that Jackson is obviously the embodiment of what Thomas outlined here about the threat of progressivism; it's also that she is entirely incapable of delivering such a well-articulated address. 

We wouldn't even order a Frosty from her. 

HAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

The Babylon Bee NEVER misses. 

Jackson doesn't just display her ignorance on a near-daily basis, but also her complete lack of self-awareness. 

You would think that the most junior member of SCOTUS, who doesn't have a thimbleful of the qualifications of the others (not even Sotomayor), would practice a little deference to her senior colleagues. 

Nope. Jackson truly does believe she's the smartest person in the room and loves to say so. 

And at least 10,000 of those words were entirely irrelevant to the cases she was hearing. 

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But what else would we expect from the SCOTUS justice who infamously does not even know what a woman is? 

============================================

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Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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FOX NEWS FREE SPEECH JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SUPREME COURT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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