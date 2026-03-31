SCOTUS Hands a Giant L to LGBTQ+: Colorado's Ban on So-Called 'Conversion Therapy' Is Unconstitutional



While the LGBTQ+ cult is desperately trying to cling to power in America's institutions, the most important institution in America is slowly but surely stripping it all away from them.

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In an overwhelming 8-1 ruling today in Chiles v. Salazar, the US Supreme Court ruled that Colorado's law banning what they called 'conversion therapy' for gender identity is unconstitutional and must be struck down.

🚨 BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled 8-1 in Chiles v. Salazar that Colorado's law banning "conversation therapy" for sexual orientation or gender identity is unconstitutional.



Jackson was the lone dissent. pic.twitter.com/3Nip5UlEq9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2026

If the law seems confusing, that's because that's what it was intended to be. What Colorado called 'conversion therapy' was nothing more than counselors telling confused young boys that they are, in fact, boys. Or confused young girls that they are, in fact, girls.

Calling that conversion therapy is not only a violation of the Constitution, per SCOTUS, but it is also a typical leftist violation against language.

Colorado banned therapists from telling kids the truth: you cannot change your gender, and gender-transition surgeries are dangerous and harmful. This was unconstitutional censorship of the worst kind.



I commend the Supreme Court for ruling decisively in favor of free speech and… — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 31, 2026

The truth is indeed the enemy of the alphabet cult.

Importantly, even liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor joined the conservatives and Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh had some choice words for the lone dissenter, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

To be clear, this was a law that attempted to ban therapists from telling gender confused boys that they're actually boys, and girls that they're actually girls. It was literally a law prohibiting anyone in the therapy profession from verbally acknowledging biological reality to… https://t.co/RVnkPV4Squ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 31, 2026

The post continued:

... to their clients. Easily one of the most psychotic pieces of legislation ever passed anywhere in the world at any time in history. The fact that Kentanji Jackson tried to uphold this law -- even as her fellow liberals broke ranks with her -- just proves again that she is the most unfit, unqualified, unhinged lunatic to ever hold a seat on the Supreme Court.

What he said. Every word.

We often poke fun at Justice Jackson for her inability to answer the question, 'What is a woman?' during her confirmation hearing. But the truth is that, of course, she knows what a woman is. She simply refused to say it, which is FAR worse than mere ignorance.

Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t a judge, she’s just a crazy left wing activist masquerading as one. Joe Biden’s final gift to America is the least qualified and judicially bereft of our lives. Thanks, Joe! https://t.co/RI3TTKdToS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 31, 2026

We can't wait to read her dissent. Maybe she will talk about aliens from Mars again.

Actually, we don't have to read it. Justice Kagan did. And once again, even her fellow liberals on the bench called out Jackson for a nonsensical argument.

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Wow.



Justice Kagan's concurring opinion attacks the dissent of her fellow liberal Justice Jackson. pic.twitter.com/FhSy6Pk2lz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2026

Jackson's continued service on SCOTUS is a blight to the bench, and even Kagan and Sotomayor know it.

Meanwhile, Gorsuch's majority opinion was quite clear:

'The First Amendment stands as a bulwark against any effort to prescribe an orthodoxy of views, reflecting a belief that each American enjoys an inalienable right to speak his mind and a faith in the free marketplace of ideas as the best means for finding truth,' the Court ruled. 'Laws like Colorado’s, which suppress speech based on viewpoint, represent an egregious assault on both commitments.'

An egregious assault on the First Amendment.

Well ... yeah. That was the entire point of the law: to suppress free speech and truth.

As the Court showed, this was a straightforward case. It wasn’t the inverse of last term’s Skrmetti because that involved a ban on physical interventions, which Chiles involves talk therapy alone. Colorado’s argument that its ban on certain viewpoints in that regard was just a… https://t.co/Latt5Y7Clx — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) March 31, 2026

... regulation of therapeutic conduct doesn’t pass the constitutional smell test. As Justice Gorsuch put it in his majority opinion, citing an NAACP case from 1963 and joined by all but one justice, 'The First Amendment is no word game. And the rights it protects cannot be renamed away or their protections nullified by ‘mere labels.’'

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Even if the term 'conversion therapy' wasn't entirely -- and intentionally -- misleading, that still doesn't allow Colorado or any other state to ban it.

Fitting this opinion dropped on the International Trans Day of Visibility LOL. https://t.co/Du0YpuZUsQ — Jimmy Murphy (@_jimmymurphy) March 31, 2026

HA.

In fairness, don't they try to claim nearly EVERY day as some sort of 'awareness' or 'visibility' day? The only way to avoid that is if they issued the ruling on Easter Sunday (and the LGBTQ+ mob wants to claim that day for themselves, too).

This is incredible news! Therapists have been under the threat of losing their license in states like CO for simply helping a child feel comfortable in their body, which is the compassionate & evidence-based treatment for gender dysphoria. This issue is akin to anorexia & now… https://t.co/I7WUw0W4El — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) March 31, 2026

This is a win for common sense.



Boys are boys. Girls are girls. Medical professionals shouldn’t be punished for acknowledging basic reality.



Not surprising that Ketanji - doesn’t know what a woman is - Jackson stood alone on this one. https://t.co/VISg5WTV9k — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) March 31, 2026

This is a huge victory for free speech. 8 to 1. Let’s hope Colorado gets the message. https://t.co/HvxAfpkuEs — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) March 31, 2026

Colorado is used to losing at the Supreme Court.

Colorado is something like 0 for its last 30 in the Supreme Court. There should probably be a separate Supreme Court that exists solely to strike down Colorado laws.



Justice Jackson (D-BlueSky) with another barn burner dissent. https://t.co/ZhFzcx7pxn — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 31, 2026

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'D-BlueSky.'

LOL.

Well done, Jarvis.

And well done to the Supreme Court.

All but one of you, of course. The one who continues to prove herself a disgrace.





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