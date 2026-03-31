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SCOTUS Hands a Giant L to LGBTQ+: Colorado's Ban on So-Called 'Conversion Therapy' Is Unconstitutional

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:40 PM on March 31, 2026


While the LGBTQ+ cult is desperately trying to cling to power in America's institutions, the most important institution in America is slowly but surely stripping it all away from them. 

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In an overwhelming 8-1 ruling today in Chiles v. Salazar, the US Supreme Court ruled that Colorado's law banning what they called 'conversion therapy' for gender identity is unconstitutional and must be struck down. 

If the law seems confusing, that's because that's what it was intended to be. What Colorado called 'conversion therapy' was nothing more than counselors telling confused young boys that they are, in fact, boys. Or confused young girls that they are, in fact, girls. 

Calling that conversion therapy is not only a violation of the Constitution, per SCOTUS, but it is also a typical leftist violation against language. 

The truth is indeed the enemy of the alphabet cult. 

Importantly, even liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor joined the conservatives and Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh had some choice words for the lone dissenter, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

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The post continued: 

... to their clients. Easily one of the most psychotic pieces of legislation ever passed anywhere in the world at any time in history. The fact that Kentanji Jackson tried to uphold this law -- even as her fellow liberals broke ranks with her -- just proves again that she is the most unfit, unqualified, unhinged lunatic to ever hold a seat on the Supreme Court.

What he said. Every word. 

We often poke fun at Justice Jackson for her inability to answer the question, 'What is a woman?' during her confirmation hearing. But the truth is that, of course, she knows what a woman is. She simply refused to say it, which is FAR worse than mere ignorance.

We can't wait to read her dissent. Maybe she will talk about aliens from Mars again. 

Actually, we don't have to read it. Justice Kagan did. And once again, even her fellow liberals on the bench called out Jackson for a nonsensical argument. 

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Jackson's continued service on SCOTUS is a blight to the bench, and even Kagan and Sotomayor know it. 

Meanwhile, Gorsuch's majority opinion was quite clear: 

'The First Amendment stands as a bulwark against any effort to prescribe an orthodoxy of views, reflecting a belief that each American enjoys an inalienable right to speak his mind and a faith in the free marketplace of ideas as the best means for finding truth,' the Court ruled. 'Laws like Colorado’s, which suppress speech based on viewpoint, represent an egregious assault on both commitments.'

An egregious assault on the First Amendment. 

Well ... yeah. That was the entire point of the law: to suppress free speech and truth. 

... regulation of therapeutic conduct doesn’t pass the constitutional smell test. As Justice Gorsuch put it in his majority opinion, citing an NAACP case from 1963 and joined by all but one justice, 'The First Amendment is no word game. And the rights it protects cannot be renamed away or their protections nullified by ‘mere labels.’'

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Even if the term 'conversion therapy' wasn't entirely -- and intentionally -- misleading, that still doesn't allow Colorado or any other state to ban it.

HA. 

In fairness, don't they try to claim nearly EVERY day as some sort of 'awareness' or 'visibility' day? The only way to avoid that is if they issued the ruling on Easter Sunday (and the LGBTQ+ mob wants to claim that day for themselves, too). 

Colorado is used to losing at the Supreme Court. 

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'D-BlueSky.' 

LOL. 

Well done, Jarvis. 

And well done to the Supreme Court. 

All but one of you, of course. The one who continues to prove herself a disgrace. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

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Tags:

COLORADO FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH

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