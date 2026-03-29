Tom Homan BURIES Jake Tapper for Trying to Lecture HIM About ICE Laws and Masks



There's not much that surprises us anymore about the legacy media. Their lies, their lack of self-awareness, and even their laziness have become so widespread and common that they couldn't have less credibility than if they were in charge of public relations for the Iranian regime.

Advertisement

(Oh, wait. They're doing that, too.)

However, given that no one trusts them anymore -- for good reason -- it is still pretty remarkable to witness the unbridled hubris with which they approach their jobs on a daily basis.

That was the case this morning on CNN's State of the Union when host Jake Tapper attempted to lecture Tom Homan about ICE laws.

Yes, a cable news host who has never held a position in law enforcement thought that he knew more about immigration law than Homan, a man whose entire 42-year career has been dedicated to border security, and who was even given a Presidential Rank Award by Barack Obama.

Unsurprisingly, this did not go well for Tapper. Watch:

Tom Homan educates Jake Tapper on one of the reasons ICE needs to wear masks — constant incendiary rhetoric from Democrats in DC:



"The same people in the Democratic Congress that want ICE to take off the masks, are the same people who say ICE is going to shoot people inside… pic.twitter.com/eQJaV1JKMZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

... airports.'



'They can't have it both ways. So if you want ICE to take the masks off, the threat level has to decrease.'



'It's an 8,000% increase in threats against ICE officers. And that's because a lot of the rhetoric coming from the Hill. Stop calling Ice Nazis and racists.'



'Stop saying they're going to shoot people inside airports. That's going to drive the threat level down.'

We all know why ICE agents wear masks. Maybe if Tapper stopped coddling Democrats who call ICE the 'Gestapo,' and instead called those politicians out for such incendiary rhetoric, federal agents wouldn't need to wear them to protect their families.

But it was even more satisfying to watch Homan set the record straight with Tapper's ignorance (or deliberate lies) about US immigration law.

Just because Biden never enforced the law doesn't mean that the law has changed.

Homan is a hero. https://t.co/iLIqNPW5tb — The Editor (@TheDailyDigest) March 29, 2026

He is that. He also knows what he is talking about, unlike Tapper.

It would be great if the new owners of CNN, wiped that stupid smirk off his face, by rightfully firing that bum. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) March 29, 2026

As Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently implied, it can't happen soon enough.

How many times does Jake have to be told before he understands? — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) March 29, 2026

Tapper doesn't understand because Tapper does not WANT to understand. He only wants to perpetuate false narratives.

In other words, even though Homan schooled him on his own show, he'll keep getting it wrong because that's what his team wants.

And Tapper is as guilty as anyone else for raising the temperature on these lies… — Elizabeth M ♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@ElizabethM10333) March 29, 2026

Advertisement

So is nearly everyone at CNN not named Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan.

If I know why ICE agents need to wear masks, Tapper knows why as well. But they will never admit it. — Russell (@russell_m) March 29, 2026

They're not ALLOWED to admit it. If Tapper ever told the truth about ICE, even once, the leftist mob would pull out the long knives for him. And he knows it.

well educating Tapper is a full time job. shocked he didn't cry — bigballsincowtown (@DJGolfer64) March 29, 2026

Maybe not on the outside, but the look on his face as Homan was trouncing him revealed everything.

LOL.

That's the face of someone who knows he is out of his league and is just counting the seconds until the segment ends.

Tom Homan's right.

And Walz should be in jail. — JulesLM (@Jlmartin1234) March 29, 2026

That goes for many Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, who only a few days ago AGAIN called ICE 'Trump's secret police force.'

“If they don’t like the law, then change it.”



Well, that’s what I’m afraid of. They defunded the police, let criminals out of jail after a minute, and want to abolish ICE and the CBP. What does everyone think will happen if they get power again? — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) March 29, 2026

Very scary.

Republicans in Congress disappoint their voters constantly. We get that. (Right, John Thune?)

Advertisement

But the reason Republicans need to win in the midterms and beyond is that the alternative is unimaginably terrifying.



Tapper doesn't care about the safety and security of Americans, though. He believes it will never affect him. Thankfully, he's not in charge of anything and never will be. We just need to make sure that the politicians he cheers for never are either.





============================================

Related:

TDS Is a Helluva Drug: Obama Prosecutor Joyce Vance Falls for Fake Trump Post About Tiger Woods

Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly

The Olympics FINALLY Adopts a Policy of Sanity, and CNN Just Can't Deal (Of Course)

You're Not the 51st State (Yet): Toronto Mayor Goes on Bizarre Rant Demanding ICE Out of ... Canada?

Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.