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Tom Homan BURIES Jake Tapper for Trying to Lecture HIM About ICE Laws and Masks

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon


There's not much that surprises us anymore about the legacy media. Their lies, their lack of self-awareness, and even their laziness have become so widespread and common that they couldn't have less credibility than if they were in charge of public relations for the Iranian regime. 

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(Oh, wait. They're doing that, too.)

However, given that no one trusts them anymore -- for good reason -- it is still pretty remarkable to witness the unbridled hubris with which they approach their jobs on a daily basis. 

That was the case this morning on CNN's State of the Union when host Jake Tapper attempted to lecture Tom Homan about ICE laws.

Yes, a cable news host who has never held a position in law enforcement thought that he knew more about immigration law than Homan, a man whose entire 42-year career has been dedicated to border security, and who was even given a Presidential Rank Award by Barack Obama. 

Unsurprisingly, this did not go well for Tapper. Watch: 

... airports.' 

'They can't have it both ways. So if you want ICE to take the masks off, the threat level has to decrease.' 

'It's an 8,000% increase in threats against ICE officers. And that's because a lot of the rhetoric coming from the Hill. Stop calling Ice Nazis and racists.' 

'Stop saying they're going to shoot people inside airports. That's going to drive the threat level down.'

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We all know why ICE agents wear masks. Maybe if Tapper stopped coddling Democrats who call ICE the 'Gestapo,' and instead called those politicians out for such incendiary rhetoric, federal agents wouldn't need to wear them to protect their families. 

But it was even more satisfying to watch Homan set the record straight with Tapper's ignorance (or deliberate lies) about US immigration law. 

Just because Biden never enforced the law doesn't mean that the law has changed. 

He is that. He also knows what he is talking about, unlike Tapper. 

As Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently implied, it can't happen soon enough. 

Tapper doesn't understand because Tapper does not WANT to understand. He only wants to perpetuate false narratives. 

In other words, even though Homan schooled him on his own show, he'll keep getting it wrong because that's what his team wants. 

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So is nearly everyone at CNN not named Scott Jennings or Lydia Moynihan. 

They're not ALLOWED to admit it. If Tapper ever told the truth about ICE, even once, the leftist mob would pull out the long knives for him. And he knows it. 

Maybe not on the outside, but the look on his face as Homan was trouncing him revealed everything. 

LOL. 

That's the face of someone who knows he is out of his league and is just counting the seconds until the segment ends. 

That goes for many Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, who only a few days ago AGAIN called ICE 'Trump's secret police force.'

Very scary. 

Republicans in Congress disappoint their voters constantly. We get that. (Right, John Thune?)  

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But the reason Republicans need to win in the midterms and beyond is that the alternative is unimaginably terrifying. 

Tapper doesn't care about the safety and security of Americans, though. He believes it will never affect him. Thankfully, he's not in charge of anything and never will be. We just need to make sure that the politicians he cheers for never are either. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CNN ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAKE TAPPER TOM HOMAN

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