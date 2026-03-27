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The Olympics FINALLY Adopts a Policy of Sanity, and CNN Just Can't Deal (Of Course)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 27, 2026


Bad news for mediocre men everywhere: Being a woman is no longer a costume you can put on to cheat your way to victory. 

At least, that is now the rule in the most prominent of international athletic competitions. Yesterday, the International Olympic Committee finally issued a ruling it has been contemplating for months: Men can no longer beat up on women at the Olympics. 

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Here is the statement from the IOC

Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females.

Short, sweet, sane, and LONG overdue. 

This policy isn't just vindication for Riley Gaines, Jennifer Sey, JK Rowling, and other champions for women's rights. It is a victory for every woman who has ever had a dream of Olympic gold, but had a man strip that away from them, often violently. (Are you paying attention, Imane Khelif?)

However, because the legacy media said bye-bye to sanity a long time ago, we couldn't have this victory without CNN lying about it. 

First of all, there are no 'transgender women.' There are men in womanface. 

Secondly, no one is banned. Those athletes are welcome to compete against other men in the Olympics. 

Something tells us that they won't, though, and we all know why not. It might have something to do with the fact that Will Thomas could barely make a men's team in swimming, but suddenly became a champion-level competitor when he pretended he was a girl to satisfy his autogynephilia (and his instinct to cheat). 

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Even CNN couldn't omit the statement from IOC president Kirsty Coventry, who made the point about fairness quite clearly. 

'At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,' Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming, said in a statement. 'So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category.'

It's kind of poetic and perfect that Coventry is a former swimmer herself, a sport where much of the trans insanity first gained wide public attention. 

The ONLY thing that doesn't make sense about the IOC's ruling is why it took this long. 

To its disgrace, CNN even lied about Khelef in its story, claiming that no 'trans women' competed in the 2024 Paris Games. 

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And this was months after Khelif admitted what everyone already knew, that he is a man. 

For most people, it does help. For CNN, nothing can help them. 

Gaines also offered some helpful information for the liars (like CNN) who claim that the IOC's policy is 'invasive.'

The NCAA will keep getting sued by Gaines and others until it adopts the simple policy of sanity in women's sports. 

Train harder. Isn't that what the LGBTQ+ mob kept saying to women who got beaten up by men in a boxing ring? Time for men to follow that advice. 

Meanwhile, X users continued to demolish CNN for its claims about a 'ban.'

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Now, THAT is a much more accurate headline. 

Just like no books in America are 'banned.' 

LOL. We see what you did there. 

And keep Tim Walz and his 'tampons for boys' out of that bathroom while we're at it. 

As we have written many times, the death of the legacy media was ruled a suicide. 

Nor is it a 'safe space' for mentally ill men to get their jollies by changing in the women's locker room. 

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As we said, it's about dang time.

To the Olympics? Yes, it has. 

But there is no returning to sanity for CNN. They are too far gone. 

But we're happy to see that everyone will mock them into oblivion every time they try to pretend that biology and reality are not real. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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