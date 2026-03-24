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PSYCHO ALERT: Gavin Newsom Asks X If He Resembles a Famous Movie Character and ... OOF!

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 24, 2026
Twitchy


If Democrats are serious about putting California Governor Gavin Newsom forward as their 2028 presidential nominee, someone really needs to take Newsom's phone away from him. Or, at least from his cringe social media director, Izzy Gardon. 

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Talented politicians know when to steer into the skid regarding jokes about them. For instance, when the images of 'fat JD Vance' started circulating on X, the Vice President didn't fight it; he embraced it in good nature. Now, 'fat JD' has become a legendary meme. The same goes for Marco Rubio and the endless job titles and costumes people keep giving him while he's sitting on a couch. 

But when the joke is that you look like a bloodthirsty, murderous psychopath from a popular movie, maybe you want to avoid agreeing with that assessment. 

Oh, no. Oh, dear. 

Before we get into how badly Newsom got dragged for this, we should point out that Newsom was trying to play off a recent photo that Trump posted with a side-by-side of himself and Elvis Presley. 

But Elvis is a beloved musician, an American icon, and Trump was clearly just having some fun after he visited Graceland. 

Newsom was trying to make a point ... and missed BIGLY. 

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Make no mistake. Newsom IS wealthy, materialistic, and psychopathic. But the fact that he just agreed with that characterization is a massive rake stomp. 

Is this the first time in his adult life that Newsom has been honest? 

It's hilarious that Newsom was going for an 'I look like Christian Bale' vibe, and all he achieved was a 'Yes, I might just chop you up with an axe while listening to Phil Collins or Huey Lewis' vibe. 

As an actor, Bale is pretty high on the A-list. Newsom is more like the Z-list. 

It got even worse because Newsom and his social media team made another fatal mistake with their post: 

NEVER give users on X a template that can be used to mock you.

HA! 

Yes, Newsom does qualify as a butthead. But at least the cartoon character is funny, unlike the governor. 

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OUCH! 

Tough room. 

This fits the psycho theme. John Wayne Gacy used to dress up as a clown, too, didn't he? 

Uh-oh. 

The 'first partner' of California isn't going to like that one very much. 

We should point out that we have no evidence that Newsom was an Epstein client. 

Then again, he doesn't have any evidence that President Trump was one, either, but that hasn't stopped him from repeatedly, libelously making that allegation.

Perfect. Another psychopath who thought he was the good guy. 

As we noted above, Newsom was trying to mock Trump. But that doesn't hold up when we realize that Newsom has been trying to make the Bale comparison for a long time. 

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The longer he tries to tell everyone he is Patrick Bateman, the more people are likely to believe him. 

And start searching for bodies. 

This is always a reasonable guess when it comes to Newsom on social media. 

As do his medications. 

LOL. If you've seen the movie, you know how funny that joke is. 

If you haven't seen it, the clip below shows that for Bateman, cruelty was part of his pleasure. 

That scene continues a little longer, but it gets ... ahem ... exceedingly violent. 

That's who Newsom just told everyone he is.

Now that we've had more time to consider it, the comparison is actually perfect. 

Particularly, the weird body motions that Newsom uses all the time. 

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Yikes. 

The resemblance is pretty uncanny.

We can only imagine how much time Newsom spends obsessing about the stock, font, and embossing on his business cards. 

============================================

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