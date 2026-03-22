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Joe Scarborough Dunks on Himself While Trying to Blame Republicans for DHS Shutown

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File


Democrats are flailing with the DHS shutdown right now. Even the legacy media isn't buying their attempts to blame this on Republicans, as videos continue to surface on social media of endless TSA lines at airports.

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Videos like this one: 

OOF! You can expect to see all of those videos in Republicans' campaign ads for the midterms.

As well they should be. Democrats are purposefully inflicting pain on Americans to stand up for the illegal criminals they want to keep in America. 

But don't tell any of that to MS NOW's Joe Scarborough. He's still beating the drum of the failed narrative that this shutdown falls in the GOP's lap. 

Really, Joe? There's no spinning this? 

Then what is it that you're doing? 

Fortunately, Scarborough has the intelligence and critical thinking skills of a small rock, and it's obvious he didn't read the story from The Hill that he was quoting. If he had, he would have realized that the article itself placed the blame exactly where it belongs.

Oops. Hate it when that happens. 

Go ahead, Scarborough. Tell us again how there is no spinning that headline. 

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In a stunning act of courage, Scarborough shut down replies on his post (because, of course, he did). 

That didn't stop everyone on X from pointing at him and laughing. 

It's always the best sign of someone being totally full of ... well, you know. 

That's why Hillary Clinton and Randi Weingarten ALWAYS have their replies turned off. 

We're not sure how useful Scarborough is, not when he can't even read the story he's trying to use as a dunk. 

But he's got the idiot part down, that's for sure. 

As we noted above, even much of the legacy leftist media isn't trying to push that false narrative. Not this time.

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But Scarborough must not have gotten the memo from the people who tell him what to think and say (like Mika).

Remember when Scarborough told us we were witnessing 'the best Biden ever'? He even demanded that we record him saying that. 

Of course, that happened mere days before Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi kicked Biden off the ticket for being too senile to run again.

Not only is it not a clean bill, but -- as The Hill article notes -- Democrats wanted to suspend rules to ram it through.

Oops again. 

But hey, Scarborough can't be bothered with those pesky little details. 

President Trump has said that if Democrats don't end their shutdown, he will dispatch ICE -- which is already funded through the Big Beautiful Bill (making Chuck Schumer's shutdown even more pointless) -- to America's airports. 

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We can't wait. We hope the President follows through on that. Then, watch how fast Schumer caves. 

Solid advice. 

To paraphrase the famous line from Tropic Thunder, 'Never go full Scarborough.' 

However, we'd be happy to recommend a literacy program if Joe Scarborough would like to learn how to read.

We know a good 'Quality Learing Center' that would be perfect for him. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LIBERAL MEDIA MSNBC TSA

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