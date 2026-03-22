Joe Scarborough Dunks on Himself While Trying to Blame Republicans for DHS Shutown



Democrats are flailing with the DHS shutdown right now. Even the legacy media isn't buying their attempts to blame this on Republicans, as videos continue to surface on social media of endless TSA lines at airports.

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Videos like this one:

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time... AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!!



The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

OOF! You can expect to see all of those videos in Republicans' campaign ads for the midterms.

As well they should be. Democrats are purposefully inflicting pain on Americans to stand up for the illegal criminals they want to keep in America.

But don't tell any of that to MS NOW's Joe Scarborough. He's still beating the drum of the failed narrative that this shutdown falls in the GOP's lap.

Republicans once again killed TSA paychecks. There is no spinning this by Republicans.



TSA Agents and the Coast Guard working without pay because Republicans keep killing all efforts to pay TSA Agents. https://t.co/mPIQTxEf6D — Joe Scarborough (@ScarboroughNow) March 22, 2026

Really, Joe? There's no spinning this?

Then what is it that you're doing?

Fortunately, Scarborough has the intelligence and critical thinking skills of a small rock, and it's obvious he didn't read the story from The Hill that he was quoting. If he had, he would have realized that the article itself placed the blame exactly where it belongs.

Scarborough didn't actually read the story he's linking to. https://t.co/kwMaLU5u6P pic.twitter.com/MYGg4q58aF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2026

Oops. Hate it when that happens.

Go ahead, Scarborough. Tell us again how there is no spinning that headline.

In a stunning act of courage, Scarborough shut down replies on his post (because, of course, he did).

That didn't stop everyone on X from pointing at him and laughing.

You know this is a lie, Joe



Otherwise you’d open replies https://t.co/FOdx6ckaBB pic.twitter.com/reyaaUnCaM — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 22, 2026

It's always the best sign of someone being totally full of ... well, you know.

That's why Hillary Clinton and Randi Weingarten ALWAYS have their replies turned off.

It is absolutely baffling to me that democrats have chosen illegals over American citizens. Just gobsmacked at the stupidity. And they have the useful idiots to back them up!👇🏻 https://t.co/KwWQXcidVz — Jen🔭📸 (@deepspacef1ne) March 22, 2026

We're not sure how useful Scarborough is, not when he can't even read the story he's trying to use as a dunk.

But he's got the idiot part down, that's for sure.

You misspelled "because Senate Democrats want to defund ICE". https://t.co/EXNHWedJVm — Paul Yeager 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mtntallpaul) March 22, 2026

It’s amazing. Democrats shutdown the Department of Homeland Security and then when the consequences of shutting down the Department show up they blame Republicans for it.



Our media will amplify this message, too. https://t.co/rhigiVjWWl — Justin (@JustR_02) March 22, 2026

As we noted above, even much of the legacy leftist media isn't trying to push that false narrative. Not this time.

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But Scarborough must not have gotten the memo from the people who tell him what to think and say (like Mika).

Must be some paycheck Joe and Mika are getting from the DNC to continue spewing nonsense like this that they KNOW to be untrue. https://t.co/1g9Klnw3aD — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) March 22, 2026

Remember when Scarborough told us we were witnessing 'the best Biden ever'? He even demanded that we record him saying that.

Of course, that happened mere days before Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi kicked Biden off the ticket for being too senile to run again.

“There is no spinning this,” he said, spinning a TSA bill with a bunch of riders as a clean spending bill. https://t.co/dZ1eldI2E9 — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) March 22, 2026

Not only is it not a clean bill, but -- as The Hill article notes -- Democrats wanted to suspend rules to ram it through.

According to the story he linked, "Senate Republicans on Saturday voted against an unusual procedural gambit by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) to suspend the Senate rules and advance a bill through the Rules Committee to fund the Transportation Security… https://t.co/sRs6kGD2hY — American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) March 22, 2026

Oops again.

But hey, Scarborough can't be bothered with those pesky little details.

Nice spin Joe. This is chuck's fault and everyone knows it. ICE starts helping tmrw. https://t.co/ItIK3Wj24U — Bill K (@billkcyber) March 22, 2026

President Trump has said that if Democrats don't end their shutdown, he will dispatch ICE -- which is already funded through the Big Beautiful Bill (making Chuck Schumer's shutdown even more pointless) -- to America's airports.

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We can't wait. We hope the President follows through on that. Then, watch how fast Schumer caves.

@ScarboroughNow is an absolute 🤡 liar who apparently can’t read… don’t be like Joe Scarborough, kids. https://t.co/Atnvp2buZt — bbdealio (@bbdealio) March 22, 2026

Solid advice.

To paraphrase the famous line from Tropic Thunder, 'Never go full Scarborough.'

However, we'd be happy to recommend a literacy program if Joe Scarborough would like to learn how to read.

We know a good 'Quality Learing Center' that would be perfect for him.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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