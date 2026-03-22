'Hello, Politico': Data Republican Does It Again, Exposing Politico's Bias and Financial Backers



If you are a corrupt politician, media organization, or other institution, one of the worst words you can hear on X is, 'Hello ...'

If that word is delivered to you by Data Republican, you are about to have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And you will deserve it.

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And she doesn't limit her exposure of corruption to Democrats, as Senator John Thune recently found out to his misfortune. No matter which side of the aisle you're on, if you are abusing the public trust, Data Republican will come after you and destroy you right out in the open for all to see. It just so happens that most of that corruption lies on the left, or sinister, side of the aisle.

This weekend, it was Politico's turn to get exposed. The leftist outlet tried to attack Mike Lee for the crime of only wanting American citizens to vote, which they dubbed a 'MAGA crusade.'

'This is about attention': Mike Lee's MAGA crusade is driving his colleagues crazy https://t.co/YiNtHghTPh — POLITICO (@politico) March 21, 2026

We don't need to tell anyone that the only sources Politico had for this vile hit piece were of the anonymous variety. That goes without saying.

But then came those dreaded two words: 'Hello, Politico.'

Ruh-roh. Take it away, girl!

Hello Politico,



You’ve published 1,500+ words about Senator Mike Lee and the SAVE America Act. Your headline conditioned the reader what to think before the first paragraph: "This is about attention." Your sourcing: five anonymous Republican senators, and a section titled… pic.twitter.com/Vv3PkePNRg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 21, 2026

The extensive, straight fire post continued:





The SAVE America Act requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. It passed the House 218-213. The President called it his '#1 priority.' Harvard CAPS/Harris found in February 2026 that 75% of Americans support it.



Your article does not contain the phrase 'proof of citizenship.' It does not mention any polling. It barely has any policy analysis. You have to remove the substance for the false personality smears to land.



Now let’s examine the real reason you wrote this hit job.



In January 2021, three of your staff left and founded Punchbowl News. They took your model with them. Then Jake Sherman said something you never have: on a podcast, he described Punchbowl's revenue as 'nearly 90% from corporate sponsorships.' The documented sponsors include PhRMA, ExxonMobil, JPMorgan, Meta, and the American Investment Council.



Turns out, you have the exact same sponsors. PhRMA pays for Politico Focus branded content. JPMorgan Chase is a Politico Focus client. The American Investment Council is a Politico Focus client. Meta sponsors your shows. You have Politico Pro, which charges K Street $10,000 to $30,000 a year for legislative intelligence — and accounted for approximately half your revenue as of 2015, with a 93% renewal rate. Your subscriber base is the lobbying community. They are also your subject matter.



The same corporations fund both outlets. The same K Street audience reads both outlets. And both outlets produce the same framing: leadership is realistic, insurgent senators are attention-seekers, the SAVE Act has 'almost no chance.' Punchbowl's Andrew Desiderio wrote that. Your Jordain Carney wrote that Lee 'doesn't have a realistic path.' Two outlets, same sponsors, same audience, same conclusion.



Your own article admits, buried below 1,500 words of anonymous attacks: Lee's pressure produced an open-ended floor debate 'next to unheard-of in the modern Senate' and moved Chuck Schumer to concede ground on voter ID. You framed both as asides.



An anonymous senator told you Lee's motivation is 'the clicks.' Lee does midnight livestreams explaining his position to anyone who wants to listen. Your anonymous senators called Politico. Your alumni left, built the same thing, and told the world what it was.



You never had to. The article does it for you.



Like @PunchbowlNews ... 'Leadership ambitions?' whose only function is to ensure the reader leaves believing Lee is just putting on a performance.The SAVE America Act requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. It passed the House 218-213. The President called it his '#1 priority.' Harvard CAPS/Harris found in February 2026 that 75% of Americans support it.Your article does not contain the phrase 'proof of citizenship.' It does not mention any polling. It barely has any policy analysis. You have to remove the substance for the false personality smears to land.Now let’s examine the real reason you wrote this hit job.In January 2021, three of your staff left and founded Punchbowl News. They took your model with them. Then Jake Sherman said something you never have: on a podcast, he described Punchbowl's revenue as 'nearly 90% from corporate sponsorships.' The documented sponsors include PhRMA, ExxonMobil, JPMorgan, Meta, and the American Investment Council.Turns out, you have the exact same sponsors. PhRMA pays for Politico Focus branded content. JPMorgan Chase is a Politico Focus client. The American Investment Council is a Politico Focus client. Meta sponsors your shows. You have Politico Pro, which charges K Street $10,000 to $30,000 a year for legislative intelligence — and accounted for approximately half your revenue as of 2015, with a 93% renewal rate. Your subscriber base is the lobbying community. They are also your subject matter.The same corporations fund both outlets. The same K Street audience reads both outlets. And both outlets produce the same framing: leadership is realistic, insurgent senators are attention-seekers, the SAVE Act has 'almost no chance.' Punchbowl's Andrew Desiderio wrote that. Your Jordain Carney wrote that Lee 'doesn't have a realistic path.' Two outlets, same sponsors, same audience, same conclusion.Your own article admits, buried below 1,500 words of anonymous attacks: Lee's pressure produced an open-ended floor debate 'next to unheard-of in the modern Senate' and moved Chuck Schumer to concede ground on voter ID. You framed both as asides.An anonymous senator told you Lee's motivation is 'the clicks.' Lee does midnight livestreams explaining his position to anyone who wants to listen. Your anonymous senators called Politico. Your alumni left, built the same thing, and told the world what it was.You never had to. The article does it for you.Like , you are a K Street sham, Politico. You should have all your Capitol press credentials revoked, because your entire existence is one giant violation of undisclosed lobbying restrictions.

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Our temptation after reading that was to say the usual: 'We'd like to report a murder.'

This was much more than just that, though. It was a murder, followed by a carpet bombing, followed by a tactical nuke being dropped right on the heads of Politico's editorial board and 'journalists.'

ALL of Politico is just doing the bidding of K Street lobbyists and their money (which Politico needs now that its USAID spigot has been turned off). Nothing they write is without the approval of their benefactors. And everything they write is not based on actual reporting, but 'anonymous sources.'

Sources that are most likely provided by those very same benefactors.

Things you never want see…



“Hello” then your name posted by the great DR.



😂😂😂 https://t.co/3V14hPYUHK — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 21, 2026

If you've earned her attention, you definitely deserve the public beating she is about to administer to you.

Haha love seeing a HELLO from you!!! pic.twitter.com/HhhuhTlmwk — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) March 21, 2026

There is no greater harbinger of doom on X right now.

Every time. And she never misses.

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When DataRepublican @DataRepublican says "Hello," grab the popcorn. The bad guys are going down and it's glorious to watch. https://t.co/yivDkCL6yf — LynnS 🇺🇲 (@Sea_Island_Lady) March 21, 2026

She is extremely good at it.

You'd have to find a pulse first.

And even then, you'd be waiting a long time, because Politico has no rebuttal for that epic takedown.

"You should have all your Capitol press credentials revoked, because your entire existence is one giant violation of undisclosed lobbying restrictions"

🎯 https://t.co/JNeSLwth8P — Deuce130 (@deuce130) March 21, 2026

As closing lines go, that one was as good as anything delivered in even the best Hollywood movie.

More importantly, Data Republican didn't just fillet Politico, but she is clearly setting her sights on anyone who is trying to block the SAVE America Act, which she correctly notes is supported by 75 percent of Americans.

Americans,



Get loud about the SAVE America Act. If Congress doesn’t want to pass it as a stand alone, they can make grants and funding to states contingent upon compliance with the Save America Act and pass it in reconciliation.



The majority of Americans support this common… https://t.co/LohnBln15w — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) March 21, 2026

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Americans DO need to get loud about this. And it doesn't matter if the propaganda and obstruction about SAVE is coming from leftist hacks like Politico, or even Republican Majority Leader John Thune.

The bill NEEDS to become law.

Thankfully, we have great accounts like Data Republican around, who are very loud and helpful to everyone else to make our voices heard.





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