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Texas Dem Bobby Pulido Bragged About Springing Pedophile Bandmate from Jail — Now Running for Congress

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrats are certainly running a batch of real winners this campaign cycle. Yikes! Listen up, Texans ... this sicko is running in your state.

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A Texas Democrat bragged on a resurfaced video about helping a longtime bandmate with a long criminal history — and later convicted of indecency with a child by contact — out of jail.”

Latin American songwriter and Democrat Texas congressional candidate Bobby Pulido claimed in a 2019 interview that he once got former bandmate Frankie Callabero out of jail, according to the New York Post. Callabero was previously convicted in 2014 of indecency with a child by contact for an incident involving an eight-year-old girl. 

Callabero played the accordion for Pulido’s 1995 breakthrough debut album and song “Desvelado.” The two toured together on stage for years, including after Callabero’s 2014 conviction that earned him four years in jail and status as a registered sex offender. Pulido continued to tour with Callabero from 2018 to 2021.

Pulido’s campaign manager, Abel Prado, told Fox News Digital in April that “Bobby was never made aware of Caballero’s sex offender registration and would never knowingly associate with anyone with that kind of history. Bobby extends his deepest sympathies and support to all of the victims involved.

Not so fast.

But a video from 2019 — five years after Callabero was convicted of indecency with a child by contact — shows Pulido joking about Callabero’s jail sentence, saying, “He can do anything with the accordion. […] But get this, they locked him up.” The translation of the original Spanish interview was obtained by the New York Post.

“I remember when I started out, I went to get him out of jail,” Pulido said, referencing Callabero.

Callabero posted bail several times after arrests in 1999 and 2000. “Desvelado” came out just months after Callabero was released on a personal recognizance bond in a 1994 sexual assault case, according to court documents referenced by the New York Post. Callabero was held only 10 days at the time for the charges of sexual assault.

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So much like another Democrat with a very sketchy past, Graham Platner, Pulido is lying about what he knew and when.

Another little interesting tidbit ... Pulido's Uncle was Rene Guerra and he served as Hidalgo County district attorney from 1982 to 2014, and his name appears on the court papers requesting bond be allowed. Oh. That seems convenient.

Basically, he thought the guy was a good musician and wanted him out of jail to play with his band. Forget the trauma to the 8-year-old girl. It's just sick.

Texans should never elect a soft on crime Congressman to represent them in Washington, particularly when the crime is child sex abuse.

He is running for Congress. This is very, very serious.

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That's a great question. Maybe a journalist should ask Pulido about that.

It's so disturbing. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS

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