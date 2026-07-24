Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina First in 2028 Primaries

The race to represent the Democrats in the 2028 Presidential race will begin in ... South Carolina.

🚨 BREAKING — The DNC Rules and Bylaws committee has selected South Carolina as the first-in-the-nation primary in 2028, defeating NV and NH for the top spot. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) July 24, 2026

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South Carolina beat out Nevada and New Hampshire.

The final vote was:



SC: 26

NV: 19

NH: 4 — VoteHub (@VoteHub) July 24, 2026

The reaction is mixed, to say the least.

SC and NV are a great one-two. — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) July 24, 2026

Some believe it's a great decision.

You all realize the true reason they are making SC the first state to vote? Its to prevent an underdog from ever having a chance at the presidency again. By doing this the DNC and corporate media gets their approved candidate everytime. — Alaskaggressive 🌹🦌🧊🥶 (@MannyShevitz) July 24, 2026

Others are questioning the decision.

i also think an 88 year old man (he will be that age by 2028) should almost single handedly decide the early front runner in the dem primaries. https://t.co/zxf4Be2Slf — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 24, 2026

The world's biggest anti-Semite weighs in.

Hasan wants radical Muslims and the Hamas Caucus to make the decision. He should just be honest.

Literally the first post underneath it shows that it was voted on and not decided by a single 88 year old man. Lmao. https://t.co/BomknrgWlS pic.twitter.com/sGdFXHgpGw — kafka esquire (@Kafkaesquire) July 24, 2026

Hasan has lies to spread. He has no room for facts.

Bernie Sanders is 84 so I guess it doesn’t bother you that much unless there’s something else about Clyburn you don’t like. https://t.co/koCFj2zTOJ — Opie 🚂 (@showmeopie) July 24, 2026

One thing Hasan is going to be is hypocritical.

Bernie Sanders is a Zionist and is 84 years old today and he thinks he's like the godfather of socialism in America https://t.co/LF9dyvyV0T — Weird ba'al Yanka'bitch (@kabflap) July 24, 2026

Well, that's different because Hasan likes him and Bernie is a self-loathing Jew.

I think your issue is not his age. https://t.co/e05dugCxcX — Trader Jew (@Trader_Jew) July 24, 2026

Bingo!

Congratulations to kingmaker Jim Clyburn who will decide the 2028 presidential nominee. https://t.co/oSZP7zfmXF — Joe (@electionsjoe) July 24, 2026

People seem salty.

Others think there may very well may be a plan to let South Carolina pick the candidate, but it could backfire. Only time will tell.

Now that this is over, I've got to say I'm glad. South Carolina being FIRST means that we get that race out of the way early and it's very likely the winner there is going to struggle to consolidate support. The race isn't going to be over after one conservative state. https://t.co/O50nNAZlIN — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) July 24, 2026

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The winner of South Carolina will likely be Kamala Harris if she gets into the race. The people making comments like this know it. They're clearly saying Kamala is not Leftist enough for them.

totally unserious party https://t.co/8dCdJPBIOJ — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) July 24, 2026

That was clear long before today.

Welp!

Why does a red state get so much sway in selecting the Democratic Presidential candidate? — Devin Kurant (@4theDMs) July 24, 2026

This looks like more Dems in Disarray.

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