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Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina First in 2028 Primaries

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 24, 2026
Twitchy Meme

The race to represent the Democrats in the 2028 Presidential race will begin in ... South Carolina.

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South Carolina beat out Nevada and New Hampshire.

The reaction is mixed, to say the least. 

Some believe it's a great decision.

Others are questioning the decision.

The world's biggest anti-Semite weighs in. 

Hasan wants radical Muslims and the Hamas Caucus to make the decision. He should just be honest.

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Hasan has lies to spread. He has no room for facts. 

One thing Hasan is going to be is hypocritical. 

Well, that's different because Hasan likes him and Bernie is a self-loathing Jew. 

Bingo!

People seem salty.

Others think there may very well may be a plan to let South Carolina pick the candidate, but it could backfire. Only time will tell. 

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The winner of South Carolina will likely be Kamala Harris if she gets into the race. The people making comments like this know it. They're clearly saying Kamala is not Leftist enough for them.

That was clear long before today.

Welp!

This looks like more Dems in Disarray

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC KAMALA HARRIS SOUTH CAROLINA

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