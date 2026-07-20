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The Kamala Comeback Nobody Wants to Admit Is Coming (But the GOP Is Already Popping Champagne)

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Some Democrats (particularly the Far Left wing) may not want to admit it, but Kamala could be the next candidate for 2028. 

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Republicans are probably very happy to hear this news actually.

The Democrats install who they want always. 

It will be Kamala against Kamala against Kamala again the whole campaign.

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Even the Commies want someone more Left than her. The only people happy with Kamala is the Establishment.

That's entirely their own fault.

An interesting prediction.

Time will tell. The 'for now' is an important modifier. Things are quickly changing in the Democrat Party. 

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She definitely has quite the fan club.

Go for it! 

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM JD VANCE KAMALA HARRIS

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