The Kamala Comeback Nobody Wants to Admit Is Coming (But the GOP Is Already Popping Champagne)

Some Democrats (particularly the Far Left wing) may not want to admit it, but Kamala could be the next candidate for 2028.

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris is very much looking like a presidential contender–in–waiting.



“She’s been listening to the American people and really trying to figure out what’s impacting them and how she can be of service to them,” said Minyon Moore, a longtime Democratic… pic.twitter.com/49oGzV0z8z — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 20, 2026

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Republicans are probably very happy to hear this news actually.

Democrat primaries don’t count anyways — Kevin Craig (@KevinLikeSeven) July 20, 2026

The Democrats install who they want always.

Many Democratic leaders are in denial about Kamala’s popularity with the base.



Following her in New Orleans, Jackson, and Memphis earlier this year, she was a rock star.



Doesn’t mean they’d vote for her in a primary, but they are open to it. https://t.co/vQwnSGSY14 https://t.co/viBoLJMBkq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 20, 2026

It's going to be something watching her take extreme positions in 2020 that made her unelectable, only to walk them all back in 2024, only to re-embrace them again in 2028 because her electorate has slid even further into crazy town. https://t.co/OFECD701I5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2026

It will be Kamala against Kamala against Kamala again the whole campaign.

Nobody wants to accept that Kamala Harris will be the 2028 presidential nominee.



She's genuinely popular among the nonwhite ethnosocialists that dominate the party. Gavin Newsom is a stale, pale male to them.



Kamala will win the nomination and then lose to Vance or Rubio. https://t.co/iBp01dqZkO — Matt Forney (@mattforney) July 20, 2026

Even the Commies want someone more Left than her. The only people happy with Kamala is the Establishment.

John Kerry got very warm receptions too this time in 2006! But what also matters is an entirely different media environment. The press’s influence as an intermediary is far less now than it was then https://t.co/KPLw4k2LwI — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 20, 2026

That's entirely their own fault.

If she wins in GA, Harris is the 2028 nominee. I can say that with near certainty.



Black women will drive out the primary vote for her. https://t.co/QpXhEAlg6h pic.twitter.com/bMGVtDqYjr — union moderate that support Dems, not socialists. (@reesetheone1) July 20, 2026

An interesting prediction.

Kamala is going to be the Dems nominee in 2028, Hasan and all the rest of the DSA freaks can stamp their lil red feet all they want but the Dem nomination still goes through African Americans not Muslims & Commies for now. https://t.co/hiIlTB0zEe — J (@mindjitsu) July 20, 2026

Time will tell. The 'for now' is an important modifier. Things are quickly changing in the Democrat Party.

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This was her reception in Jackson after the mayor bowed before her and gave her a key to the city. pic.twitter.com/wDvmyacZZw — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 20, 2026

She definitely has quite the fan club.

OK, but she lost last time, and we should ordinarily prefer not to back losers again... — Steve Kerins (@SteveKerins) July 20, 2026

Go for it!

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