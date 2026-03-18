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Houston, We Have a Creepy Dem House Candidate: Bobby Pulido's Plane Pervert Video is a Total Yikes Fest

justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on March 18, 2026
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Listen, it's well-known Democrats are huge weirdos. This particular Democrat running for the Texas House takes the cake though. This guy is crazy pants and people should probably keep their small kids away from him. Ooof!

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Apparently, the crazier the better. Of course, our Democrat betters and their Never Trump comrades (but we repeat ourselves) say it's all much ado about nothing and the GOP should grow up.

When the Dems and Never Trump insist something is a 'nothing burger', it's definitely a something burger and stay tuned.

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justmindy
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That's the worst part. It's not even surprising coming from them anymore.

Houston, we've got a problem.

He's an all-around sicko. Do better, Texas.

Oh, the Democrats are desperate to bury this one, clearly.

Even the ones who don't participate in the nonsense, fully endorse the ones that do when it comes time to vote. It's sick.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP NEVER TRUMP TEXAS

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