Houston, We Have a Creepy Dem House Candidate: Bobby Pulido's Plane Pervert Video is a Total Yikes Fest

Listen, it's well-known Democrats are huge weirdos. This particular Democrat running for the Texas House takes the cake though. This guy is crazy pants and people should probably keep their small kids away from him. Ooof!

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Texas Dems sure can pick em. 🤣 https://t.co/v5nXW9s0sw — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 18, 2026

Apparently, the crazier the better. Of course, our Democrat betters and their Never Trump comrades (but we repeat ourselves) say it's all much ado about nothing and the GOP should grow up.

The pearl clutching here is beyond parody.



A fun music video does not a scandal make.



The GOP is twisting themselves into pretzels trying to figure out how to take on Bobby.



Thus far they’ve only elevated him and offended every family in Texas hosting a quinceañera. https://t.co/hrxLN9caJO — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) March 18, 2026

The GOP having a meltdown over a 16 year old scripted music video is peak snowflake energy https://t.co/oKI0bNHSga — Jackie Rosa (@JackieGRosa) March 18, 2026

Cancel culture is alive and well in today’s GOP, but only for musicians in humorous scripted music videos- not for their own degenerate elected officials.



Grow a pair or a sense of humor, boys. https://t.co/EPYtUganZL — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) March 18, 2026

LOL that's a hilarious video. I'm just thrilled there are still Democrats with a sense of humor somewhere. — Golden Age Athena Thorne (@Athena_Thorne) March 18, 2026

When the Dems and Never Trump insist something is a 'nothing burger', it's definitely a something burger and stay tuned.

That's the worst part. It's not even surprising coming from them anymore.

Texans, pay attention. We are in trouble. https://t.co/XW69OajcUa — Ultra Maga Trump Supporter (@RobbieParh93931) March 18, 2026

Houston, we've got a problem.

Nothing in this song called for this https://t.co/QDVHqxc71R — 🗡️🗡️🗡️ (@BaltimoreBambii) March 18, 2026

This is one of his public posts still on his timeline…https://t.co/NPOmG1Zcih — Dannyhohum (Related to John B. Rich somehow) (@DanielHorne3) March 18, 2026

He's an all-around sicko. Do better, Texas.

Should past artistic roles even matter in politics? — Crypto Mind (@cryptomindd1) March 17, 2026

Oh, the Democrats are desperate to bury this one, clearly.

Democrats are just perversely corrupt and twisted.



The ones who don’t act like it still push the same disgusting agenda. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 17, 2026

Even the ones who don't participate in the nonsense, fully endorse the ones that do when it comes time to vote. It's sick.

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