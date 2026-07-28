Fauci Knew His Dissenters Were Honest—So of Course He Had YouTube Nuke DeSantis’ Roundtable

The recent release of the Fauci diaries has stirred up all kinds of reminders from several years ago and it's infuriating.

One of his worst acts ... refusing to work with other medical professionals who were very rightly asking questions.

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From the snippets of Fauci emails that I've seen, the thing that most infuriates me is that Fauci *knew* that "dissenters" like @DrJBhattacharya were honest actors making reasonable arguments but he coordinated attacks on them anyway. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 28, 2026

Fauci could have invited other Doctors into the fold to consult and come up with best practices. Instead, he shut them out because he wanted all the glory for himself. He was afraid he wouldn't be the 'face' of the pandemic for one moment.

Bhattacharya sat down for a roundtable discussion with several other virologists and a Governor of a US State, and Collilns/Fauci had YouTube censor and remove the discussion. https://t.co/ENZjvLZgbx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2026

Not only did Fauci refuse to consult with other Doctors, he had them censored so regular Americans couldn't even watch their roundtable. That's diabolical.

man, that made my blood boil and destroyed my belief that anyone on the left gives a single s**t about censorshiphttps://t.co/qOaNoXIfHV — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 28, 2026

Leftists only care about shutting up conservatives or really anyone who disagrees with them.

The rabid fear that Fauci/Collins had that if they allowed these things to be seen or debated, it would cause a mass psychosis and the entire population to turn on them should tell you just how confident they actually were in their own policies and "science"



That's what all of… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2026

They were actually scared of losing control and not being in charge.

. @DrJBhattacharya was a hero for truth and free speech during the lockdowns and gaslighting https://t.co/F909GyOTvM — MN Up North Lake Guy (@MNUpNorthLakeG1) July 28, 2026

Yet, Fauci tried to make him look like some kooky medicine man or something.

This point can't be minimized.



He knew. Others knew.



And they openly chose to use public fear to vilify anyone & everyone who didn't submit.



And now the best we can get from media co-conspirators is "mistakes were made". https://t.co/WT81aUnuXL — Charlie Harper (@CharlieBHarper) July 28, 2026

Mistakes were made ... on purpose.

This was real. People won’t believe it without video evidence. pic.twitter.com/2uqm5LzbtY — MoCo Strategy & Policy (@mocopolistrat) July 28, 2026

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Even with video evidence, many people won't believe their lying eyes.

Further evidence of Gross Negligence.



Near endless plates of crow deserve to be eaten. — Bret Bement (@BretBement) July 28, 2026

The punishment should be far worse than 'eating crows'. He won't even apologize though.

That he has faced no punishment and never will should be enough to convince anyone the bureaucracy is beyond the point of being reformed. It isn't the pardon either, the elite would never let him get convicted of a crime. — Barnard (@Barnard178) July 28, 2026

He will never face any consequences for killing people and severely damaging the economy. That's the sad part.

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