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Fauci Knew His Dissenters Were Honest—So of Course He Had YouTube Nuke DeSantis’ Roundtable

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on July 28, 2026
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

The recent release of the Fauci diaries has stirred up all kinds of reminders from several years ago and it's infuriating. 

One of his worst acts ... refusing to work with other medical professionals who were very rightly asking questions.

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Fauci could have invited other Doctors into the fold to consult and come up with best practices. Instead, he shut them out because he wanted all the glory for himself. He was afraid he wouldn't be the 'face' of the pandemic for one moment. 

Not only did Fauci refuse to consult with other Doctors, he had them censored so regular Americans couldn't even watch their roundtable. That's diabolical. 

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Leftists only care about shutting up conservatives or really anyone who disagrees with them. 

They were actually scared of losing control and not being in charge. 

Yet, Fauci tried to make him look like some kooky medicine man or something. 

Mistakes were made ... on purpose.

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Even with video evidence, many people won't believe their lying eyes.

The punishment should be far worse than 'eating crows'. He won't even apologize though.

He will never face any consequences for killing people and severely damaging the economy. That's the sad part. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI CENSORSHIP COVID-19 FREE SPEECH YOUTUBE

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