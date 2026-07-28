Scott Jennings Warns of Dem Outrage After Sharing ‘Racist’ Cross on Sen. Graham’s Funeral Program

Twitchy favorite Scott Jennings just shared the funeral program for Lindsey Graham as a warning the Democrats will soon be spinning out.

Hold on to your hats when the Dems see the front page of the Graham funeral program today pic.twitter.com/wvETBGRYFw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 28, 2026

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Oh no! That's the same symbol as the tattoo Pete Hegseth has that Democrats insist is racist. Run for the hills!

The Episcopal Church and Episcopal Diocese of Washington welcome all, pray for all. https://t.co/pRcat36cwp — Anthony Michael Kreis, FRHistS (@AnthonyMKreis) July 28, 2026

Obviously, that's what this is, but the Democrats will never accept that.

Jimmy Carter’s funeral program had the same image on the cover.

Jimmy Carter, Lindsey Graham, & Pete Hegseth were practically “3 peas in a pod” pic.twitter.com/jzP93PmQEB — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 28, 2026

Who knew Jimmy Carter was also a racist?

And to all conservatives, just show them this when they lose their s**t pic.twitter.com/NtnV7TneGc — Chip (@GTBAGF) July 28, 2026

It's not like Democrats can be reasoned with, unfortunately.

They only clutch their pearls when they see that on Pete Hegseth's chest. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) July 28, 2026

They're just mad none of them look as good as him shirtless.

Zero research, zero idea what it celebrates.... so "MuSt Be RaCiSt!" pic.twitter.com/M1fro99j4J — The Kig🇺🇲 (@akathekig) July 28, 2026

They are one trick ponies.

They didn’t have a problem when it was on Jimmy Carter’s pic.twitter.com/uMSk5FXXdN — Mogu (@blue_mogu) July 28, 2026

That was (D) different.

"Custodia Terrae Sanctae"

I have one of those medallions.

I wear it with pride. — S. Thomas Fife (@SThomasFife) July 28, 2026

As you should.

A time to remind everyone that Senator Graham was a crusader for all of us and will surely be missed here and around the world. 🙏🙏🙏 — Teresa B (@bey779) July 28, 2026

May his memory be a blessing.

Oh. Remember the media meltdown over @PeteHegseth 's tattoo? Lmao then the Carter funeral where the same cross is part of the floor design?

Idiots. — JEM (@trixster001) July 28, 2026

Them, “I knew it! I knew it all along” 🙄. Yet, they know so little. R.I.P. Senator Graham. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) July 28, 2026

They think they're so smart.

Liberal: See I told you they’re all Nazis they aren’t even hiding it. — Mr. Phresh 🇺🇸 (@MrPhresh225) July 28, 2026

They're even putting it on funeral programs now!

There gonna get thier knickers in a twist for sure. — PACNW652 (@pacnw652) July 28, 2026

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Making a political tweet about a funeral. Pathetic. — Anthony Ricciardi (@MantisAnt914) July 28, 2026

Senator Graham would have loved it. He went out owning the libs.

The Celtic cross, with a cross for each of the four gospels. Looks good to me. — Linda Marino (@fitnessfreak5) July 28, 2026

I figured it would have been at a synagogue. — FightinIrishND7 (@tmeier1253) July 28, 2026

Of course, an Anti-Semite had to weigh in.

Biden is finally off the hook for this now pic.twitter.com/YmLVjaT3Sn — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) July 28, 2026

We only have so much time on this Earth. In the end a man only cares about 2 things; His family and his legacy. — Charlie 🇺🇸 (@charliehummer4) July 28, 2026

Senator Graham left both beautifully intact.

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