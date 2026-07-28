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Scott Jennings Warns of Dem Outrage After Sharing ‘Racist’ Cross on Sen. Graham’s Funeral Program

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Twitchy favorite Scott Jennings just shared the funeral program for Lindsey Graham as a warning the Democrats will soon be spinning out.

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Oh no! That's the same symbol as the tattoo Pete Hegseth has that Democrats insist is racist. Run for the hills!

Obviously, that's what this is, but the Democrats will never accept that.

Who knew Jimmy Carter was also a racist?

It's not like Democrats can be reasoned with, unfortunately. 

They're just mad none of them look as good as him shirtless.

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They are one trick ponies.

That was (D) different.

As you should.

May his memory be a blessing.

They think they're so smart. 

They're even putting it on funeral programs now!

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Senator Graham would have loved it. He went out owning the libs.

Of course, an Anti-Semite had to weigh in. 

Senator Graham left both beautifully intact. 

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY LINDSEY GRAHAM PETE HEGSETH REPUBLICAN PARTY

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