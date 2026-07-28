Senator John Fetterman to Democrats: 'If You Don’t Want Me, Just Say So'
Brit Hume Counts the Ways Things Could Get VERY Awkward for Fauci at...
Rahm Emanuel, the Last Sane Dem, Tells Party: Stop Chasing Abolition Fantasies and...
Catherine Herridge Adds Disturbing Context to Tapes of Biden Sharing Classified Info With...
Patricia Heaton Drops Epic Banger: Watch for Jake Tapper’s New Book, 'How Fauci...
They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to...
VIP
My Dinner With Anthony: CNN’s Jake Tapper Was Sharing Meals in His Home...
CNN’s ‘Media Analyst’ Brian Stelter Opts to Ignore Fauci Diary Scandal Involving Tapper...
VIP
Minneapolis Restaurant Taking a 'Break' After Taking Prices Off the Menu in Name...
Black Lives Matter Mob in Madison Blocks Entrance to 'Racist Bar'
Jonathan Chait Argues That Abolishing the Senate May Be the DSA’s Best Idea
Lawyer Says Elderly and Disabled Will Suffer as 350,000 Haitians Lose Temporary Protected...
VIP
French for 'Oops': Mamdani’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Sends $56K Bills to First Homes —...
Mamdani Publishes Names and Addresses of Everyone to Be Hit by His Pied-à-Terre...

MI Senate Candidate (D-Commie) El-Sayed’s Financials Drop: Rules for Thee, Overseas Rentals for Me

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 AM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (he's the commie running for Senate in Michigan) finally released his financial disclosure, and let's just say, he's doing pretty dang well for himself. 

Advertisement

First of all, let's discuss the hypocrisy. Socialists always talk about the big, bad, 'ebil' landlords. That's strange because El-Sayed owns several rental properties around the world and in fact, just acquired a new one. Strange.

Maybe only American landlords are bad, but if you own rental properties in India and Dubai, that's a-ok!

Literally, most people would pay him just to shut up.

It's almost like he's a duplicitous liar. 

Recommended

They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Did he come up with the concept where he dressed like Steve from 'Blues Clues'?

Healthcare for All except his wife doesn't accept Medicare and landlords are bad except when he's a landlord CONTINUING to acquire new properties.

He's also NOT a physician.

Advertisement

His pal Mamdani is charging excessive taxes on people who own second homes in New York City, but both of them have multiple properties overseas. They are the ultimate con men. 

Oh, they believe in it for themselves, just not for regular losers like everyday Americans. 

It never fails.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

INDIA MICHIGAN SOCIALISM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ABDUL EL-SAYED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci'
Grateful Calvin
Catherine Herridge Adds Disturbing Context to Tapes of Biden Sharing Classified Info With Writer
Doug P.
Brit Hume Counts the Ways Things Could Get VERY Awkward for Fauci at Tomorrow's Senate Hearing
Doug P.
Senator John Fetterman to Democrats: 'If You Don’t Want Me, Just Say So'
justmindy
Rahm Emanuel, the Last Sane Dem, Tells Party: Stop Chasing Abolition Fantasies and Start Winning
justmindy
Black Lives Matter Mob in Madison Blocks Entrance to 'Racist Bar'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement