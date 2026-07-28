MI Senate Candidate (D-Commie) El-Sayed’s Financials Drop: Rules for Thee, Overseas Rentals for Me

Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (he's the commie running for Senate in Michigan) finally released his financial disclosure, and let's just say, he's doing pretty dang well for himself.

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🚨 Abdul El-Sayed’s financial disclosure reveals he and his wife own hundreds of thousands of dollars in overseas properties in India and the UAE. pic.twitter.com/DcDCZRF0u7 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 27, 2026

First of all, let's discuss the hypocrisy. Socialists always talk about the big, bad, 'ebil' landlords. That's strange because El-Sayed owns several rental properties around the world and in fact, just acquired a new one. Strange.

Maybe only American landlords are bad, but if you own rental properties in India and Dubai, that's a-ok!

Another thing, who is paying Abdul $100,000 to speak? You can hear the same speech about AIPAC from any other leftist — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 27, 2026

Literally, most people would pay him just to shut up.

He assured a reporter his taxes were a distraction and that they have boring everyday financials. @grok pic.twitter.com/tDeVb2vAxD — Revere America 🇺🇸 (@NYC2CA2VA) July 28, 2026

It's almost like he's a duplicitous liar.

Incision Media LLC?



Was he making the Lego videos lol 😂



And $100,000 for speaking?



According to Bernie Sanders that’s bad! — Tanja (@WeSee2024) July 27, 2026

Did he come up with the concept where he dressed like Steve from 'Blues Clues'?

El-Sayed aggressively champions and even wrote a book on Medicare for All yet here his wife opts out of accepting Medicare as payment in her medical practice.



There’s no hypocrisy like socialism — Zachary C. Dacosta (@zacharycdacosta) July 27, 2026

Healthcare for All except his wife doesn't accept Medicare and landlords are bad except when he's a landlord CONTINUING to acquire new properties.

Virtually everything about the DSA is fueled by external influence: mass immigration, dark money, foreign relationships …. Of course our worst islamic commie enemies are all in on the investment. — Ray 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@RayOFreedom) July 27, 2026

This explains why Bernie Sanders was playing it coy when he was asked this weekend about whether his other endorsed candidates were fully vetted — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 28, 2026

Socialist landlord with a wife that doesn’t accept any type of insurance at her practice. Dude is a fraud and a half. — Ariel Barak (@barakari) July 27, 2026

He's also NOT a physician.

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So he and his wife are slumlords.

Slumlord for me, eminent domain for thee.

Shouldn't the state takeover these properties? — American Politic (@rosewdc) July 27, 2026

His pal Mamdani is charging excessive taxes on people who own second homes in New York City, but both of them have multiple properties overseas. They are the ultimate con men.

Anytime you see a business who sells “consulting and speaking services”. That is a money laundering operation — Enforcement Droid 209⚡️ (@ED_2oh9) July 27, 2026

I thought socialists didn’t believe in private property… — TYLERNOL® (@TylerO_90) July 27, 2026

Oh, they believe in it for themselves, just not for regular losers like everyday Americans.

Communist landlord. These weasels are the biggest hypocrites on the planet. — Andy Smalls (@andressmall88) July 27, 2026

It never fails.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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