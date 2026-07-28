Twilight Zone Politics: Carville Backs Parkland Activist David Hogg to Lead ‘Dysfunctional’ DNC

This feels like the Twilight Zone.

— Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 27, 2026 Democratic political strategist James Carville on Sunday said David Hogg, former Democratic National Committee (DNC) vice chair, should succeed current chair Ken Martin, calling the DNC “dysfunctional.” Carville, who explained he was recovering from hernia surgery, said in a video posted to YouTube that he wanted to weigh in on The New York Times’s reporting on Martin and the DNC.

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Yes, the same David Hogg who has made a living standing on the dead bodies of his classmates from Parkland mass shooting in Florida. He also had a short-lived pillow company.

Is @JamesCarville having a mental episode? He said Bernie is the reason Trump is President- 100% accurate so now he pivots to throw up a Bernie Bro Democratic Party hater in bed with Platner who during his short stint at the DNC, tried to saddle the party with racists & sexists — That’s A Bunch of Malarkey (@bidonkules) July 27, 2026

Bernie bros are the future of the party!

I’m old enough to remember when Carville called me a twerp for challenging asleep at the wheel Democrats and now I’m his DNC pick. What a year. https://t.co/WydxkHf2Iw — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2026

Even Hogg was shocked.

The kiss of death if you ask me. https://t.co/QeksxJoU7B — Sharon (@Pywacket24) July 28, 2026

With all due respect to @JamesCarville you also were endorsed Platner and his lies about Nazi tattoos, sexual assault, and war crimes.



You consistently push a pro #DSA message that hurts Democratic candidates.



Maybe sit this one out like you do every time a normie Dem gets nom. https://t.co/pljyH8EvhZ — Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) July 28, 2026

No, no! The Democrats should definitely listen to James Carville.

Funny. The Democratic party is gone.

It is at least two different parties today, which cannot reside and work together. https://t.co/MKXhAJpXIo — Tzvi Gottlieb (@TzviGot) July 28, 2026

This would be an awful idea. @JamesCarville you and I usually agree, not this time.



If the @DNC is serious about fixing things, there are plenty of grown ups who are able to lead, raise money, and halt the DSA/Progressive push into the party. https://t.co/soEHBMKS9X — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 27, 2026

Guttenberg, father of a Parkland victim and staunch Democrat, was not impressed.

Wasn’t he one of the orchestrators of Graham Platner’s rise? https://t.co/lK5j0MV2kB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 27, 2026

That's possible.

did not have this on my bingo card https://t.co/X9FUdMPy9L — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) July 27, 2026

It's a shocker.

David Hogg is the only person who could be worse dawg https://t.co/BgM3idmmfo — Illinois Democratic Operative (@DuckworthStan) July 27, 2026

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Told yall to stop listening to Carville… smh https://t.co/PZ4SGA2Wyj — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) July 27, 2026

Oh, no! Democrats should hang on his every word.

Republicans would be so owned if David Hogg became DNC Chair! https://t.co/gkWaU1cy2q — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) July 28, 2026

Absolutely nuts. Carville has lost his mind and needs to join a bunch of other people in politics who should retire. — Susan Wild (@wildforcongress) July 27, 2026

Never stop talking, James Carville.





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