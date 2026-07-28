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Twilight Zone Politics: Carville Backs Parkland Activist David Hogg to Lead ‘Dysfunctional’ DNC

justmindy
justmindy | 11:05 AM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This feels like the Twilight Zone.

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Yes, the same David Hogg who has made a living standing on the dead bodies of his classmates from Parkland mass shooting in Florida. He also had a short-lived pillow company.

Bernie bros are the future of the party!

Even Hogg was shocked.

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No, no! The Democrats should definitely listen to James Carville.

Guttenberg, father of a Parkland victim and staunch Democrat, was not impressed.

That's possible.

It's a shocker. 

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Oh, no! Democrats should hang on his every word.

Never stop talking, James Carville.


   

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2026 ELECTIONS DAVID HOGG DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JAMES CARVILLE

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