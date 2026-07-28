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'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy

Last night, illegal immigrant advocates were breathlessly reporting that ICE had deported a U.S. Citizen to Mexico. The man had shown his birth certificate, Social Security card and even hospital records and STILL, he was deported. Well, that's terrifying! If it could happen to him, what's to stop it from happening to any American? ICE is out of control, clearly.

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Not so fast.

There were a couple of details they left out. SHOCKINGLY!

Oh.

Well, that kind of changes things. He admitted he came to the U.S. illegally (Meaning he is not a citizen) and his documents were forged. Oops!

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Big dummies in the comments were ready to kill ICE officers over this misinformation. That's terrifying.

Democrats aren't huge fans of facts, unfortunately. 

None of us are safe!

Democrats are so hysterical. It's hilarious. 

Words are hard for Democrats. They aren't sure what they mean.

Totally, bro. 

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And these people can vote. That's the scary part. 

Not if your family members were actually American citizens. They're fine. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO

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