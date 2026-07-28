'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US

Last night, illegal immigrant advocates were breathlessly reporting that ICE had deported a U.S. Citizen to Mexico. The man had shown his birth certificate, Social Security card and even hospital records and STILL, he was deported. Well, that's terrifying! If it could happen to him, what's to stop it from happening to any American? ICE is out of control, clearly.

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Not so fast.

A 25-year-old U.S. citizen was deported to Mexico by ICE after a traffic stop in Texas. His attorney says he had a U.S. birth certificate, Social Security card, and hospital records proving his citizenship, but agents refused to review them before deporting him. pic.twitter.com/gC3hTPaTL8 — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) July 27, 2026

There were a couple of details they left out. SHOCKINGLY!

Oh.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):



Agents concluded he was not a U.S. citizen after reviewing their records.

DHS says he admitted he had entered the United States illegally.

Morales and his attorneys deny that account, arguing he was pressured into signing… — Diane Geary (@dianelgeary) July 27, 2026

Well, that kind of changes things. He admitted he came to the U.S. illegally (Meaning he is not a citizen) and his documents were forged. Oops!

Trial, conviction, exhaust all appeals and capital punishment for treason is required for the officers and their superiors all the way to the top of the executive branch — supremeMilo (@supremeMilo) July 28, 2026

Big dummies in the comments were ready to kill ICE officers over this misinformation. That's terrifying.

In actuality, it was a fake/stolen birth certificate. All the records were fake.



I’m shocked that ppl who knowingly violate a country’s immigration laws would also falsify immigration records! 🙄 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) July 28, 2026

Democrats aren't huge fans of facts, unfortunately.

No, you aren't safe from ICE if you're a citizen.



None of us are safe from ICE. And they only get more emboldened with every person they murder. https://t.co/iukxkMXvOm — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 28, 2026

None of us are safe!

Democrats are so hysterical. It's hilarious.

No, he SAID he had proof which all evidence suggests was non-existent. https://t.co/quSozBq9CG — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 28, 2026

Words are hard for Democrats. They aren't sure what they mean.

Do they get bonuses for each arrest and deportation? — pass the pasta (@bacicari) July 28, 2026

Yes, that's a big part of the problem. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) July 28, 2026

Totally, bro.

You and your facts don't trump his emotions — George Orwell (@Is_it_1984) July 28, 2026

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They had better bring this guy back and they had better pay him money for what they have done to him. He is a US citizenz people. Is this what you want to have happen to you or one of your friends? — Moira (@moira228) July 28, 2026

And these people can vote. That's the scary part.

This should be terrifying for all non-white Americans. They could come after my daughter, my son, my other child, your child, any of us. — Thomas Longdale (@LongdalePhD) July 28, 2026

Not if your family members were actually American citizens. They're fine.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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