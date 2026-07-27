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In His Private Diary, Fauci Estimated the Fatality Rate of COVID at Around 0.2 Percent

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We're learning a lot from Anthony Fauci's diary, including that he was a dinner guest of CNN's Jake Tapper during the lockdowns, was no fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and that he was really enjoying his newfound fame: "It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world,” he wrote.

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On the more technical side, we're seeing discrepancies in the COVID-19 fatality rates Fauci was pushing to the public and the ones he estimated in his diary. Fauci wrote that Tom Frieden and he were "on the same page in thinking that this is acting like a bad influenza in its transmissibility and that the denominator is much greater than 34,867 (above) making the case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2—0.3 percent rather than 2 percent."

The post continues:

It's probably lower than that, closer to 1%. But even if it's 1%, it's 10x more lethal than the seasonal flu."

March 11 (Congress, under oath): "The stated fatality rate of this overall... is about 3%. If you count all the cases of asymptomatic infection, that probably brings the mortality down to 1%, which means it's 10x more deadly than the seasonal flu."

March 27 (Daily Show): "The mortality of this is about 10x the flu. It's at least 1%."

He wrote 0.2-0.3% in his journal — then told the public, over and over, a number 3 to 5 times higher.

@RandPaul

@DrJBhattacharya

@RobertKennedyJr

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It was a bad flu that closed businesses and schools, mandated that we all get a vaccine and wear masks (that were later declared "little more than facial decoration"), and prompted grocery stores to make their aisles one-way streets to keep that arbitrary six-foot barrier between shoppers.

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Ivermectin, or, as CNN put it, "horse paste." Meanwhile, Democrats were claiming that President Trump advised people to drink bleach.

This editor tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the first two vaccinations and a booster, and missed one day of work. It wasn't even as bad as the flu.

***

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