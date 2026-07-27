In His Private Diary, Fauci Estimated the Fatality Rate of COVID at Around 0.2 Percent

We're learning a lot from Anthony Fauci's diary, including that he was a dinner guest of CNN's Jake Tapper during the lockdowns, was no fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and that he was really enjoying his newfound fame: "It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world,” he wrote.

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On the more technical side, we're seeing discrepancies in the COVID-19 fatality rates Fauci was pushing to the public and the ones he estimated in his diary. Fauci wrote that Tom Frieden and he were "on the same page in thinking that this is acting like a bad influenza in its transmissibility and that the denominator is much greater than 34,867 (above) making the case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2—0.3 percent rather than 2 percent."

🚨Fauci's diary says he privately put COVID's fatality rate at 0.2-0.3%. Under oath weeks later, he told Congress it was 10x the flu. The timeline:



Feb 8, 2020 (private diary): case fatality rate "more like 0.2-0.3%."



March 10 (Hannity): "The mortality for this is about 2-2.5%.… pic.twitter.com/FVoAYZhQ6J — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 26, 2026

The post continues:

It's probably lower than that, closer to 1%. But even if it's 1%, it's 10x more lethal than the seasonal flu." March 11 (Congress, under oath): "The stated fatality rate of this overall... is about 3%. If you count all the cases of asymptomatic infection, that probably brings the mortality down to 1%, which means it's 10x more deadly than the seasonal flu." March 27 (Daily Show): "The mortality of this is about 10x the flu. It's at least 1%." He wrote 0.2-0.3% in his journal — then told the public, over and over, a number 3 to 5 times higher. @RandPaul @DrJBhattacharya @RobertKennedyJr

So it was a bad flu, as many of us said at the time - including Fauci in his diary while he peddled panic publicly to keep growing his power and feeding his ego. https://t.co/OpDgG7SnHg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 27, 2026

It was a bad flu that closed businesses and schools, mandated that we all get a vaccine and wear masks (that were later declared "little more than facial decoration"), and prompted grocery stores to make their aisles one-way streets to keep that arbitrary six-foot barrier between shoppers.

He should be in prison. — Gynna Jenkins (@gynna9368) July 27, 2026

Biden didn't pardon him for nothing — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2026

This guy’s lies caused insurmountable damage to the world.



He needs to go to prison. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) July 26, 2026

This is one of the many ways Anthony Fauci was trying to make life difficult for people so “they lose their ideological bullshit.” — Joe Nusbaum (@realjoenusbaum) July 27, 2026

This was clearly all an effort to make himself more important than he actually was. Needed. Wanted. Someone whose ego had never gotten the attention that he thought it deserved. What a slimy little man. — JTB (@jasontba) July 27, 2026

The damage he has caused will be felt for generations to come. — Gila Stern (@gila_stern) July 27, 2026

And it was treatable. But of course he wouldn't allow the appropriate medication and procedures to be administered — Uncle Wac 🇺🇸 🍊 (@wacisbac) July 27, 2026

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Not allowing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to be used in a Covid protocol treatment was negligent. — Radiant Katie (@RadiantKatie) July 27, 2026

Ivermectin, or, as CNN put it, "horse paste." Meanwhile, Democrats were claiming that President Trump advised people to drink bleach.

Do you mean to say our entire country's population was oppressively traumatized, and many lives either lost or permanently damaged, just so Tony Fauci could feel more important?



I know it's not that simple. But I also can see it's true.



Fauci MUST pay. — Beneath The Rock ✝️ Ps 91:1, Ps 62:7 (@UnderARockInSC) July 27, 2026

It wasn’t even a bad flu. At least not for me and my wife. We were both fully vaxed and both got it twice. — Dave Murphy (@dmurphy910) July 27, 2026

This editor tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the first two vaccinations and a booster, and missed one day of work. It wasn't even as bad as the flu.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt bureaucrats.

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