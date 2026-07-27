Ron DeSantis Weighs in Now That We Know He Was Living Rent-Free in Dr. Fauci's Head

Republican Sen. Rand Paul has revealed the things that were written in Dr. Anthony Fauci's professional diary during the COVID pandemic, and let's just say the man was obsessed with "fame" (though "infamy" better describes Fauci's tenure).

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We've come to get more confirmation that Fauci is a megalomaniacal narcissist who really enjoyed his time in the media spotlight while many people died. Also, we've come to learn that governors like Florida's Ron DeSantis who refused to adopt insane mandates that did nothing to stop the spread really got on Fauci's nerves.

DeSantis was a "complete disgrace," according to Dr. Projection.

Fauci August 7, 2021:



"Governor DeSantis is a complete disgrace. He is blocking the local authorities from mandating masks in various locations including schools."



That's why we love you @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/VOd0Mc3CS0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 27, 2026

Fauci October 20, 2020: "Gov. DeSantis is legally preventing the Mayors from doing what needs to be done."



Thank you @GovRonDeSantis!!! pic.twitter.com/B66zFENUtV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 27, 2026

Fauci liked to talk about the exhausting hours he put in, but maybe they wouldn't have been so grueling if he hadn't been focused on stuff like this.

This diary entry sums up Fauci during COVID well. Rather than focus on the disease, he was celebrating @RonDeSantis making shirts about him "Amazing!!" and talking to @Acosta. pic.twitter.com/XmIxxWkAtr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 27, 2026

Of course Fauci talked to Jim Acosta about it.

Rent effing free in Fauci’s head! 😂 https://t.co/PnZxdE2lQr — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 27, 2026

DeSantis summed up Fauci this way.

Fauci was drunk on his own (media-conferred) power. https://t.co/l08eAeZley — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 27, 2026

The media definitely carried Fauci on their shoulders, which was no easy task since his ego was incredibly heavy and required constant feeding.

Fauci was lionized by the legacy media, which made him the de facto covid oracle. The more Fauci advocated for restrictions/lockdowns and the more he criticized states like FL and GA that spurned his edicts, the more the media would treat him as a saint.



Fauci’s increasingly… https://t.co/NrJKClIKn9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 27, 2026

But some hypocritical pro-lockdown Democrat politicians were at times more than happy to flee the insanity in their own states for Florida and elsewhere.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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