Daily Beast Panics: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Has MAGA Mindset
Fauci's 'Secret Diary' Leak Might've Just Screwed Him
'DNC Spiraling Toward Irrelevance': Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Blasts Current DNC Lea...
SHOCKER: White House Reporter Exposes HUGE List of US Journos in Alleged Quid...
VIP
Here's How You Know WH Press and Dems Saying the WHCD Was an...
'Put One Ogre on a Pike': Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's Violent Power Fantasy...
Let's Check on the Level of Media Disinterest in Rand Paul's Fauci Files...
Court Crushes Biden Tape Injunction — Explosive Interview Recordings Set for Imminent...
Fauci's Diary Provides Many More Reasons to Distrust and Despise the Media (Here...
'Don’t Bill Us Until After the Mid-Terms': DNC’s Desperate Cash-Masking Gambit
Talarico Discovers He Needs Black Voters After Defeating a Black Woman — Now...
Johnson Delivers House Wins as Pompeo Warns: Iran Still a Threat
YIKES! It Sure Looks Like the DNC's Doing Their Part to 'Get the...
Exposed: Fauci Dined at Jake Tapper’s Home During the Lockdowns He Pushed on...

Ron DeSantis Weighs in Now That We Know He Was Living Rent-Free in Dr. Fauci's Head

Doug P. | 2:59 PM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Republican Sen. Rand Paul has revealed the things that were written in Dr. Anthony Fauci's professional diary during the COVID pandemic, and let's just say the man was obsessed with "fame" (though "infamy" better describes Fauci's tenure).

Advertisement

We've come to get more confirmation that Fauci is a megalomaniacal narcissist who really enjoyed his time in the media spotlight while many people died. Also, we've come to learn that governors like Florida's Ron DeSantis who refused to adopt insane mandates that did nothing to stop the spread really got on Fauci's nerves. 

DeSantis was a "complete disgrace," according to Dr. Projection.  

Fauci liked to talk about the exhausting hours he put in, but maybe they wouldn't have been so grueling if he hadn't been focused on stuff like this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Of course Fauci talked to Jim Acosta about it. 

DeSantis summed up Fauci this way. 

The media definitely carried Fauci on their shoulders, which was no easy task since his ego was incredibly heavy and required constant feeding. 

But some hypocritical pro-lockdown Democrat politicians were at times more than happy to flee the insanity in their own states for Florida and elsewhere. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FLORIDA RAND PAUL RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
SHOCKER: White House Reporter Exposes HUGE List of US Journos in Alleged Quid Pro Quo With the CCP
Grateful Calvin
Daily Beast Panics: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Has MAGA Mindset
justmindy
'DNC Spiraling Toward Irrelevance': Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Blasts Current DNC Leadership
justmindy
'Put One Ogre on a Pike': Fake Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's Violent Power Fantasy Rocks Michigan Senate Race
justmindy
What First Amendment? Shiloh Hendrix Judge Omitted a Pretty Key Detail in Her Jury Instructions
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement