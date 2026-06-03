Jim Acosta Says He Was Accused of Showboating and Making Himself the Story During Trump’s First Term

Podcaster Jim Acosta came across a clip of President Donald Trump calling the press the enemy of the people and felt he had to give us a "told you so." This is the guy who says he feared for his safety when CNN sent him to cover Trump campaign rallies, and the crowd would break out into a chant of "CNN sucks!" This is also the same guy who wrestled the microphone out of some White House aide's hands during a press briefing. Believe it or not, Acosta says he's been accused of making himself the story and showboating.

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When I called out Trump years ago for being a danger to democracy, a free press, and truth itself, I was accused of making myself the story and showboating. How did things turn out? Trump is all of those things. Tonight, the free press is very much in danger in America. Wake up! https://t.co/r0v37ax4u7 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 3, 2026

How do things turn out?

Hmm.... you got fired, he won the popular vote https://t.co/gZtiusZgB6 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 3, 2026

How did things turn out, you ask? Well, he won, you got fired, and you just quote-tweeted "Scary Larry" calling him a "child-raping sack of shit" from your kitchen table laptop studio. I'd say it worked out exactly as expected. https://t.co/pl4uANRYWA — Jason Beale (@jabeale) June 3, 2026

Jim Acosta saying "I was accused of making myself the story and showboating" is a little like Hunter Biden complaining "I was accused of smoking crack with hookers in my underwear." https://t.co/wc6uSIUKB9 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 3, 2026

You’re not the free press Jimmy. You’re a DNC puppet. https://t.co/lXqi5PKdg4 — Bravo Romeo (@BartRobinson949) June 3, 2026

Trump is the president again and you were fired. That's how things turned out. https://t.co/sIIdBNNx84 — ScottieGT (@TheScottieGT) June 3, 2026

If you were a real journalist and not a hack with a Democrat agenda, you wouldn’t have been fired. https://t.co/R9swJevDTR — Tazamaraz (@tazamaraz) June 3, 2026

He’s president, you got fired and yea, the media is the enemy of the people because you actively seek to destroy him and the GOP party while keeping the TRUTH away from the public.



So confident you are that you can’t even open you replies. Fuck off @Acosta https://t.co/5TBKGBpFH8 — READY_FOR_THE_STORM (@Maga25_Trump) June 3, 2026

Jim, you were never a member of the free press. You all carried water for the Democratic Party and gleefully “reported” the lines they gave you.

You covered up the Biden dramas.

You supported the Biden coverup of his mental decline - that was a threat to democracy as were you https://t.co/51az76qaub — Mary Lou Branch (@mlb1207) June 3, 2026

Acosta, the perpetual victim and acclaimed objective journalist, is talking again.



About himself. Again. https://t.co/Sl7KsgHDcx — Jaxon Tripp (@nosofragile) June 3, 2026

How did things turn out? You're doing a podcast out of your basement, where you and Rosie O'Donnell obsess about Trump.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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