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Jim Acosta Says He Was Accused of Showboating and Making Himself the Story During Trump’s First Term

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitchy

Podcaster Jim Acosta came across a clip of President Donald Trump calling the press the enemy of the people and felt he had to give us a "told you so." This is the guy who says he feared for his safety when CNN sent him to cover Trump campaign rallies, and the crowd would break out into a chant of "CNN sucks!" This is also the same guy who wrestled the microphone out of some White House aide's hands during a press briefing. Believe it or not, Acosta says he's been accused of making himself the story and showboating.

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How do things turn out?

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How did things turn out? You're doing a podcast out of your basement, where you and Rosie O'Donnell obsess about Trump.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS

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