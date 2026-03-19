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Margaret Brennan Is BIG MAD That Pete Hegseth Is Asking the Public to Pray For Our Troops

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 19, 2026
Townhall Media


The left is so desperate to undermine the Iran war that there is no gambit they won't employ to try to make sure that America fails. They tried creating a phony gas price hoax, they're repeating the statements of Iranian officials with no skepticism or questioning, and they even floated a story so ridiculous as to be laughable on its face -- that the US had not considered the Strait of Hormuz before committing to destroying Iranian political and military leadership and capabilities. 

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We are only two weeks into a war that the Trump administration said, from the outset, would take five or six weeks to complete, but the media wants to declare defeat every day. 

It's all pretty shameful, but if there's one thing we know about the legacy media, it's that their shame has no floor. 

This morning, Margaret Brennan, who bafflingly has not been fired from CBS -- yet, went on the attack against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for the unforgivable crime of ... being a Christian.  

And? So? Therefore? 

This is what any good military leader would say -- and should say. We're not sure if Brennan (who was raised Catholic) was more offended by the fact that Hegseth used the name of Jesus or if he didn't ask Americans to bend their knees and pray to her. 

Either way, using this statement as an attack point didn't go well for her. 

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Asking Brennan to do better -- even the simple task of getting Hegseth's title right -- implies that she is capable of meeting that challenge. 

She is not. 

Brennan's post not only revealed what we can only assume is her personal revulsion at traditional Christian values, but also her historical ignorance. 

Eew. Another straight, Christian white man. We can only imagine what Brennan would have said about the father of our country back then.

But that was back before the Democrat Party had gone completely Marxist. And batpoop insane. 

Brennan, like most leftists, would love nothing more than to see Christianity eliminated from Western society. 

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It really burns her that America is going in the opposite direction. 

Only everything. 

We don't have to imagine it. When Barack Obama thought he was speaking in private, we heard exactly what he thinks. Christians are all 'bitter clingers.'

Brennan must have loved that statement. 

Even other non-Christians had no problem with Hegseth's call to prayer. 

Maybe Brennan was offended because she is married to a Muslim. That would explain a lot. 

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Oddly, we couldn't find any posts or statements from Brennan condemning that action by Mayor Mamdani. 

Weird. 

Ultimately, though, it's because she wishes for US failure in Iran, while normal people want America to succeed. 

That is always the best response when dealing with Brennan and her overt hatred of people who don't think the way she does. 

Of all of the responses dragging Brennan for her post, maybe Allie Beth Stuckey said it best. 

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Amen. 

It's not the response Brennan was looking for, but it was the one she needed to hear. 

============================================

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Tags:

CHRISTIANITY IRAN MARGARET BRENNAN PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

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