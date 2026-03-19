Margaret Brennan Is BIG MAD That Pete Hegseth Is Asking the Public to Pray For Our Troops



The left is so desperate to undermine the Iran war that there is no gambit they won't employ to try to make sure that America fails. They tried creating a phony gas price hoax, they're repeating the statements of Iranian officials with no skepticism or questioning, and they even floated a story so ridiculous as to be laughable on its face -- that the US had not considered the Strait of Hormuz before committing to destroying Iranian political and military leadership and capabilities.

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We are only two weeks into a war that the Trump administration said, from the outset, would take five or six weeks to complete, but the media wants to declare defeat every day.

It's all pretty shameful, but if there's one thing we know about the legacy media, it's that their shame has no floor.

This morning, Margaret Brennan, who bafflingly has not been fired from CBS -- yet, went on the attack against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for the unforgivable crime of ... being a Christian.

The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus' name.... — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 19, 2026

And? So? Therefore?

This is what any good military leader would say -- and should say. We're not sure if Brennan (who was raised Catholic) was more offended by the fact that Hegseth used the name of Jesus or if he didn't ask Americans to bend their knees and pray to her.

Either way, using this statement as an attack point didn't go well for her.

Why does this bother you? — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 19, 2026

Does this trigger you, Margaret? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) March 19, 2026

Military leaders expressing their Christian faith is absolutely not controversial.



Hegseth's title is *Secretary of War*



Do better. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) March 19, 2026

Asking Brennan to do better -- even the simple task of getting Hegseth's title right -- implies that she is capable of meeting that challenge.

She is not.

Yes, and? Only a leftist “reporter” would be offended by praying for our troops. https://t.co/Hi1FuQWaPv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

Brennan's post not only revealed what we can only assume is her personal revulsion at traditional Christian values, but also her historical ignorance.

Correct.



As Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge. https://t.co/JHnmJQVDoQ pic.twitter.com/H6viTO802A — Kingsley Wilson (@PressSecDOW) March 19, 2026

Eew. Another straight, Christian white man. We can only imagine what Brennan would have said about the father of our country back then.

Yep. Normal stuff. Wait till you read FDR’s prayer before D-Day. https://t.co/bPCKpX5KHM — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) March 19, 2026

But that was back before the Democrat Party had gone completely Marxist. And batpoop insane.

You’re going to want to avoid listening to or reading FDR and Eisenhower from WWII https://t.co/wu3xdHhTaa — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 19, 2026

Brennan, like most leftists, would love nothing more than to see Christianity eliminated from Western society.

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It really burns her that America is going in the opposite direction.

We're a Christian nation



Get used to it https://t.co/eZhDpxk5BS — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 19, 2026

Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name.



What does that tell you? https://t.co/g1EWRJXeuO — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 19, 2026

Only everything.

Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs.



Imagine what they say in private. https://t.co/TMQydNf7KN — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2026

We don't have to imagine it. When Barack Obama thought he was speaking in private, we heard exactly what he thinks. Christians are all 'bitter clingers.'

Brennan must have loved that statement.

Go cry about it. We’d be in a much better place as a country if all our leaders did this. https://t.co/GWm9GbLabt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 19, 2026

Even other non-Christians had no problem with Hegseth's call to prayer.

And yet, I’m not offended Margaret. I have two Jewish kids serving our country and I find zero offense. Do you know why Margaret? Because he’s praying for their success against an evil regime that would kill us all. 🇺🇸 — (((Savta Sammi)))✡️ 🇺🇸🎗️ (@SavtaSammi) March 19, 2026

Maybe Brennan was offended because she is married to a Muslim. That would explain a lot.

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You this upset about Mamdani inviting Muslims to Gracie mansion who flashed ISIS hand signs? — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) March 19, 2026

Oddly, we couldn't find any posts or statements from Brennan condemning that action by Mayor Mamdani.

Weird.

Ultimately, though, it's because she wishes for US failure in Iran, while normal people want America to succeed.

There shouldn’t be anything controversial about praying for our troops. I encourage everyone to pray for these brave men and women. May God watch over them, protect them, and give them strength in every moment. https://t.co/QBBUH3ERgQ — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronKY) March 19, 2026

I really don’t care, Margaret. It’s actually a good thing. https://t.co/bwxFg1Jopg — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) March 19, 2026

That is always the best response when dealing with Brennan and her overt hatred of people who don't think the way she does.

Of all of the responses dragging Brennan for her post, maybe Allie Beth Stuckey said it best.

Wow, what a blessing to have leadership that calls on the name of Jesus in these perilous times. Thank you, Lord! https://t.co/WTJh9vtn0G — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 19, 2026

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Amen.

It's not the response Brennan was looking for, but it was the one she needed to hear.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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