Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Begs the Rich Who Have Fled NY to Return and...
Ro, Ro, Ro Your Votes Gently Down to Zero — ALL His Endorsements...
They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives
NYT Warns of Online Radicalization... By Calling Two Biological Males 'Women' and Dodging...
Zohram Go Blah: Mayor Mamdani Turns St. Patrick's Day into Gaza Grievance Fest
Boom! Brit Hume Obliterates Media (and Dem) Narrative That US Is Losing in...
Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers
Permanently Broken: Canada Lights Up CN Tower For ... 'Long COVID Awareness Day'?
VIP
Conan O’Brien Jokes That at Least in Britain, They Arrest Their Pedophiles
TIME Lists Some of the Ways the Operation Epic Fury Money Could Have...
Cesar Chavez Too 'Problematic' Even for the Left? UFW Ditches Founder Amid Sexual...
Proposed Rule Could Ban Trump From Major International Events, Including the Olympics
Warner Goes From Calling Kent Dangerous to High-Fiving His Resignation – TDS Strikes...

At Least He's (Accidentally) Honest: Jeff Merkley Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE Act

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:10 AM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Selskey


We're still not confident that Senate Republicans will do what is necessary to pass the most important piece of legislation most of them have considered in their entire careers, but this week, they did at least advance the SAVE America Act for full debate. It's not everything, not by a long shot, but it's something. 

Advertisement

Ironically, the one thing that could save the bill (no pun intended) is allowing Democrats to talk about it on the Senate floor. We've already seen Democrats from Chuck Schumer to Liz Warren basically admit that the SAVE Act would spoil their strategy to allow illegal voting, but now that the legislation is being debated, even more leftist politicians are accidentally saying the quiet part out loud. 

Last night, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley jammed his foot into his mouth when he openly admitted what everyone already knew. Watch:  

Whoops. 

Despite the misleading, blatantly false sign behind him, we can't help but notice that Merkley never said that the SAVE Act would stop any citizens from voting. Rather, he said that it would stop 'groups who tend to vote Democrat.'

Yeah, like Tren de Aragua gang members, who the last administration allowed to invade the southern border for four years. NOT legitimate voters.

If only allowing citizens to vote is 'rigging' elections, then get us some ropes, chains, and hoists. Because every election in America should be 'rigged' that way.

Recommended

They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives
justmindy
Advertisement

Merkley knows it. All Democrats know it. Everyone who is paying attention knows it. 

That's why the bill isn't supported just by virtually all Republican voters, but more than 70 percent of Democrat voters as well, particularly blacks and Hispanics. 

But Merkley knows his party is finished if our elections are legitimate, so he's desperate to stop it. 

Which, let's face it, is pretty much the only time Democrats are ever honest. 

Hey, except for AWFLs, that's the Democrats' two largest voting blocs. 

We can understand why they're upset. 

That's much more accurate. Thank you. 

Actually, there's nothing in the bill that would stop the brain-dead from voting. 

Great news for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

Wouldn't you vote for a party that put you up in a luxury hotel for free, gave you a pre-paid debit card, and allowed you to commit crimes with virtually no consequences?

Advertisement

It's always been the playbook. It's just that, until recently, Democrats were a little better at not shouting that from the rooftops.

Technically, the illegals don't even need to show up and vote. As long as their names are on a list, a Democrat ballot bundler will cast their vote for them. 

We can only hope that more Democrats debate the bill as skillfully as Merkley. 

It might get up to 90 percent support among all voters.

Exactly. 

Biden's border fiasco wasn't a 'failure.' It was exactly what his handlers wanted him to do. And elections are the reason why.

LOL. 

Here's the most nefarious part. 

If the bill fails, Democrats can keep winning elections. Fraudulently, sure, but they don't care. 

And if they win enough elections, they can ignore the American citizenry entirely. 

Advertisement

That's what they want. A slightly less obvious version of North Korea, where Kim Jong-un just won a real nailbiter of an election with 99.3 percent of the vote.

Remember that the next time someone calls Republicans 'fascists.'

And remember Jeff Merkley's words when you call your Senator and DEMAND they pass the SAVE America Act.

============================================

Related:

Permanently Broken: Canada Lights Up CN Tower For ... 'Long COVID Awareness Day'?

Governor Newsom's Press Office Gets Ratioed INTO THE SUN by Nick Shirley (and Many Others)

You Gonna Cry? The Look on Adam Kinzinger's Face as Fellow CNN Panelist Praises Trump is PRICELESS

While Hollywood Congratulates Itself, Here's a Song That SHOULD Win an Oscar

Veterans on X OBLITERATE Bond Trader Rando For Claiming That 'No One In the Military Wants to Serve'

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with elections and allow illegal immigrants to vote.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their corruption. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN SENATE VOTER ID JEFF MERKLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives
justmindy
Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS Confirmation Hearing
justmindy
Gov. Kathy Hochul Begs the Rich Who Have Fled NY to Return and Help Fund Socialist Utopia
Doug P.
Boom! Brit Hume Obliterates Media (and Dem) Narrative That US Is Losing in Iran
Doug P.
Ro, Ro, Ro Your Votes Gently Down to Zero — ALL His Endorsements Lost Last Night
justmindy
Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives justmindy
Advertisement