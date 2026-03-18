At Least He's (Accidentally) Honest: Jeff Merkley Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE Act



We're still not confident that Senate Republicans will do what is necessary to pass the most important piece of legislation most of them have considered in their entire careers, but this week, they did at least advance the SAVE America Act for full debate. It's not everything, not by a long shot, but it's something.

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Ironically, the one thing that could save the bill (no pun intended) is allowing Democrats to talk about it on the Senate floor. We've already seen Democrats from Chuck Schumer to Liz Warren basically admit that the SAVE Act would spoil their strategy to allow illegal voting, but now that the legislation is being debated, even more leftist politicians are accidentally saying the quiet part out loud.

Last night, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley jammed his foot into his mouth when he openly admitted what everyone already knew. Watch:

Dem Sen Merkley on the SAVE America Act:



“This bill is about stopping groups from voting who tend to vote for Democrats." pic.twitter.com/mpAlZlOdtx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2026

Whoops.

Despite the misleading, blatantly false sign behind him, we can't help but notice that Merkley never said that the SAVE Act would stop any citizens from voting. Rather, he said that it would stop 'groups who tend to vote Democrat.'

Yeah, like Tren de Aragua gang members, who the last administration allowed to invade the southern border for four years. NOT legitimate voters.

If only allowing citizens to vote is 'rigging' elections, then get us some ropes, chains, and hoists. Because every election in America should be 'rigged' that way.

There’s a word to describe those who will be stopped from voting under the SAVE America Act



They’re called noncitizens https://t.co/rU2HWc3SQD pic.twitter.com/ExZ7lMH563 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 18, 2026

Merkley knows it. All Democrats know it. Everyone who is paying attention knows it.

That's why the bill isn't supported just by virtually all Republican voters, but more than 70 percent of Democrat voters as well, particularly blacks and Hispanics.

But Merkley knows his party is finished if our elections are legitimate, so he's desperate to stop it.

Sounds like Merkley was accidentally honest. https://t.co/5Sc2yUnniR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2026

Which, let's face it, is pretty much the only time Democrats are ever honest.

Yeah, foreigners and dead people. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 18, 2026

Hey, except for AWFLs, that's the Democrats' two largest voting blocs.

We can understand why they're upset.

Fixed for him pic.twitter.com/hXLnSPv2CR — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) March 18, 2026

That's much more accurate. Thank you.

So, @SenJeffMerkley, is your concern that this bill would stop groups like the illegals, the dead, and the brain-dead from voting? Is THAT what you are saying, because if so, I'd tend to agree with your assessment. — Mark Zehr (@MarkZehr1) March 18, 2026

Actually, there's nothing in the bill that would stop the brain-dead from voting.

Great news for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

Illegal aliens tend to vote for Democrats. https://t.co/LupWU1Plqt — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) March 18, 2026

Wouldn't you vote for a party that put you up in a luxury hotel for free, gave you a pre-paid debit card, and allowed you to commit crimes with virtually no consequences?

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It's always been the playbook. It's just that, until recently, Democrats were a little better at not shouting that from the rooftops.

"groups"



He means illegal aliens and fraudulent vote harvesters. https://t.co/E1Be7DvGc4 — Charles Johnson 🇺🇸⚓️ (@soli_Jesum) March 18, 2026

Technically, the illegals don't even need to show up and vote. As long as their names are on a list, a Democrat ballot bundler will cast their vote for them.

We can only hope that more Democrats debate the bill as skillfully as Merkley.

It might get up to 90 percent support among all voters.

Exactly.

Biden's border fiasco wasn't a 'failure.' It was exactly what his handlers wanted him to do. And elections are the reason why.

LOL.

Do they ever think about what they are saying? Thus, if non citizens can’t vote, democrats lose votes….good grief https://t.co/B1I1y5C6JW — Third time (@cobiesson) March 18, 2026

Here's the most nefarious part.

If the bill fails, Democrats can keep winning elections. Fraudulently, sure, but they don't care.

And if they win enough elections, they can ignore the American citizenry entirely.

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That's what they want. A slightly less obvious version of North Korea, where Kim Jong-un just won a real nailbiter of an election with 99.3 percent of the vote.

Remember that the next time someone calls Republicans 'fascists.'

And remember Jeff Merkley's words when you call your Senator and DEMAND they pass the SAVE America Act.





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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with elections and allow illegal immigrants to vote.

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